Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: Check In Hand Salary, Job Profile, Growth, Perks and More

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023:The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) invited online applications for 21391 vacant positions on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who want to appear for the exam may check the Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023. As per the notification, Bihar Police Constable's Salary will range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,000.

The Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023 contains House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance, and Travel Allowance, and it will be according to the 3rd Pay Level. We have included all of the details regarding Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023 and other related information in this article.

The online application window for Bihar Police Vacancy opens on June 20, and the last date to apply online for Bihar Police Constable is July 20, 2023. Candidates who have completed intermediate and are above 18 are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Constable vacancy.

In this article, we have shared complete details of the Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023 along with the pay level, benefits, and other details.

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: Overview

Bihar Police Constable recruitment has started accepting applications for various positions. Check out the table below for a comprehensive summary of the Bihar Police Constable application.

Bihar Police Constable Application 2023 Overview Organization Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Posts Constable, Inspector, Sub Inspector, Driver, Assistant Sub-Inspector, etc Vacancies 21391 Bihar Police Constable Application Mode Online Bihar Police Constable Registration Dates 20th June to 20th July 2023 Selection Process Online Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification & Medical Examination Job Location Bihar Official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Also Read Bihar Police Constable Notification

What is the Salary Structure for Bihar Police Constable 2023?

According to the notification, Bihar Police Constable Salary will be determined by the 7th Pay Commission and will be based on Pay Scale 3. Aspirants can check out the detailed salary structure in the table below.

Bihar Police Constable Salary Structure Pay Level Pay Level 3 (INR 21,700 to INR 69,100) Basic pay Rs. 21,700 Grade Pay INR 2,000 Gross Salary (per month ) INR 30,000 to INR 40,000

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: In-Hand Pay

The salary credited to the employee's account after deductions and allowances is referred to as the in-hand salary. The basic pay, as well as the dearness and other allowances, are included in the hand salary. The monthly Bihar Police Constable Salary will approximately ranges between INR 30,000 and INR 40,000.

Also Read - Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: Perks and Benefits

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023 is well versed with a variety of perks, benefits, and allowances set by the Bihar Government, which results in greater satisfaction with work and the inclusion of additional advantages. All the allowances given to the employees are dependent on their basic pay. Some of the perks and allowances are listed below

Dearness Allowance: The dearness allowance is a proportion of an employee's base wage that is used to cover the effects of inflation on employees. The amount of DA is determined by the employee's fixed basic.

Medical Aid: They are provided with medical assistance at the expense of their medical bills. Employees must produce hospital bills and receipts in order to get medical aid.

Uniform Allowance: The uniform allowance is given as compensation for the expenses made by the employee for keeping the uniform required for their position and job profile.

Vehicle Allowance: The vehicle allowance is money provided to employees who are required to drive their own vehicle as part of the job.

Ration Money: The money released against the expenses made by employee for their grocery and food bills. However, employee need to present the bills to claim this allowance.

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: Growth and Promotions

The Bihar Police Constable is beginning of career profile, candidates have the high chances to get 10 - 12 times of departmental promotions in the their service period. After selection to the Bihar Police Cosntable candidates have a chance to get promomted to positions such as Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Sub-Inspector (SI), Inspector, and others.The growth in the designations will ultimately lead to the increase in Bihar Police Cosntable Salary.

Check - Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: Job Profile

Bihar Police Constable is responsible for a variety of responsibilities. There are many challenges and roadblocks that one might face when on duty. Some of the common duties and responsibilities are listed below:

Writing First Investigation Report (FIR)

Taking Statements

Suspect Interrogation

Paperwork

Evidence Gathering

Patrolling in the city

Maintaining Law and order.

Responding to city emergencies

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2023: Probation Period

The probationary period is also known as the training period. The probation period for Bihar Police Constable is of three years, and candidates are also paid a monthly Bihar Police Constable Salary in this time. If an individual's performance is not mount satisfactory, then the probation period can be extended for another year.



Check Application process of Bihar Police Constable