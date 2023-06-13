Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar, conducts the Bihar Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Download Bihar Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Bihar Police Constable Exam Syllabus
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar conducts Bihar Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest Bihar Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in Bihar Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can also expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the Bihar Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

Career Counseling

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming Bihar Police Constable recruitment process.

Conducting Body

Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar

Post Name

Constable

Type of Question

MCQ

Bihar Police Constable syllabus topics

English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Science and Social Science

Negative Marking

No

Selection Process

Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test

Exam Duration

2 hour

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

Written Exam: 100, PET: 100

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Bihar Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Bihar Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Science, and Social Science. All the questions asked will be of Bihar Board class 10th level. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023

English/Hindi

Vocabulary

Grammar

Noun 

Pronoun

Verb

Adverb

Reading Comprehension 

Idioms and Phrases

Science

1. Physics

  • Work, Energy, and Power
  • Force and Laws of Motions
  • Electromagnetic Waves 
  • Heat
  • Optics
  • Gravitation
  • Physical World & Measurement
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Currents
  • Heat & Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics

2. Chemistry

  • Structure of Atom
  • Periodic Classification of Elements 
  • Acids, Bases and Salts 
  • Metal and Non-Metals
  • States of Matter

3. Biology

  • Plants 
  • Animals 
  • Skeleton System 
  • Nervous System
  • Digestive System 
  • Vitamins and Minerals

History

1. Ancient History

  • Vedic Civilization
  • Mahajanpada 
  • Maghad Empire
  • Jainism and Buddhism
  • Mauryan Empire
  • Gupta Age
  • Sangam Age

2. Medieval History

  • Turks and Arabs
  • Delhi Sultanate
  • Vijaynagar 
  • Bhakti and Sufi Movement
  • Mughals
  • Later Mughals

3. Modern History

  • The Nationalist movements (1918 – 1947)
  • Partition and Independence
  • spread of modernization
  • Ills of Modernity
  • Vehicles of modernization,
  • Sanity Vs Motivated politics
  • The Revolt of 1857
  • Modernization affirmed
  • Socio-Religious Reforms 

4. History of Bihar

Political Science

Constitutional Framework and Acts

DPSP

Government Structure

Central Government 

State Government 

Judiciary

Constitutional Bodies

Geography

Solar System 

Planets

Earth 

Continent 

Voalcono 

Indian Geography 

Mountains and Plateau

Environment 

Human Gegraphraphy - People, Human Activities, etc.

Economics

Introduction to Economics

Micro and Macro Economics 

Consumer Behaviour, and Demand, etc.

National Income and related aggregates, Determination of Income and Employment, etc.

Economic Development of Bihar & India- Development Policies and Experience (1947-90)

Economic Reforms since- 1991,

Current Challenges Facing the Economy of Bihar and India.

Economic Development - A comparison with Neighbours

Maths

Percentage 

Profit and Loss

Interest 

Time and Work

Ratio and Proportion

Problems Based on Ages

Number System

Partnership 

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Average

Algebra 

Mensuration

Geometry 

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the Bihar Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

English

50

50

Hindi

Maths

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Polity, Geography, Economics (two subjects two choose as optional)

50 (25+25)

50

Total

100

100

Bihar Police Constable Physical Endurance Test

All eligible aspirants must attempt the Physical Endurance Test to ace the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The Bihar Police Constable PET 2023 is divided into three activities.

  • Shot Put
  • Long Jump
  • Running

Bihar Police Constable Pattern for Shot Put

Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern for Shot Put shared in the table below.

  • Gender: Male
  • Total Weight Required: 16 Pound

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Shot Put (Male)

Distance

Marks

16-17 ft.

09

16-17 ft.

13

18-19 ft.

17

19-20 ft.

21

more than 20 ft.

25

less than 16 ft.

Not Qualified.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Shot Put (Female)

Distance

Marks

10-11 ft.

09

11-12 ft.

13

12-13 ft.

17

14-15 ft.

21

more than 14 ft.

25

less than 10 ft.

Not Qualified

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Long Jump

Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Long Jump in the table shared below:

Bihar Police Constable Long Jump Exam Pattern 2023

Gender

Overall Distance

Total Distance

Total marks (25 Marks)

Male

4 ft.

4 to 4ft. 4 inch

13

4ft. 4 inch to 4ft. 8 inch

17

4ft. 8 inch to 5ft.

21

more than 5ft.

25

less than 4 ft.

not qualified

Female

3 ft

3 to 3ft. 4 inches

13

3ft. 4 inches to 3ft. 8 inches

17

3ft. 8 inches to 4ft.

21

more than 4ft.

25

less than 3ft.

not qualified

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Running

Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Running in the table shared below.

Bihar Police Constable Running Exam Pattern 2023

Gender

Distance Covered

Total Duration

Total marks 

Male

1 mile [1.6 km]

5 min

50

5min to 5min 20sec

40

5min 20sec to 5min 40sec

30

5min 40sec to 6min

20

more than 6 min

not qualified

Female

1 km

5 min

50

5min to 5min 20sec

40

5min 20sec to 5min 40sec

30

5min 40sec to 6min

20

more than 6 min

Not Qualified

How to Prepare for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus?

The Bihar Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest Bihar Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at Bihar Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

  • Go through the Bihar Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
  • Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
  • Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
  • Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the Bihar Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the Bihar Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the Bihar Police Constable written exam are below:

Subject

Book Names

General Studies and Current Affairs​

Manorama Year Book by M. Mathew

Maths

Quantitative Aptitude by S. Chand Publications

History

Modern Indian History by Rajiv Ahir

Medieval India by Satish Chandra

Ancient History by R.S. Sharma

Geography

Comprehensive Geography by Kalyani Publications

Civics

Democratic Politics II by NCERT

Science

General Science (Latest Edition) by Lucent Publications

General Hindi

General Hindi by Arihant

English

Wren & Martin High School English Grammar and Composition Book by S. Chand Publications

FAQ

How do I start my Bihar Police Constable preparation?

To start the Bihar Police Constable preparation, candidates must analyse the Bihar Police Constable syllabus, create a study plan, use the best books to clear the concepts, and attempt unlimited mock tests for better preparation.

What is the pattern of the Bihar Police Constable 2023?

As per the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern, the written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Each question carries 1 mark, and no negative marking applies to incorrect answers.

Is there any negative marking in Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

No. There is no negative marking in Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023.

What is Bihar Police Constable Syllabus?

The Bihar Police Constable Syllabus is divided into various sections such as English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics.

