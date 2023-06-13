Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar, conducts the Bihar Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Download Bihar Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar conducts Bihar Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest Bihar Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in Bihar Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can also expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the Bihar Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming Bihar Police Constable recruitment process.

Conducting Body Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Post Name Constable Type of Question MCQ Bihar Police Constable syllabus topics English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Science and Social Science Negative Marking No Selection Process Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test Exam Duration 2 hour Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks Written Exam: 100, PET: 100

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Bihar Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Bihar Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Science, and Social Science. All the questions asked will be of Bihar Board class 10th level. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023 English/Hindi Vocabulary Grammar Noun Pronoun Verb Adverb Reading Comprehension Idioms and Phrases Science 1. Physics Work, Energy, and Power

Force and Laws of Motions

Electromagnetic Waves

Heat

Optics

Gravitation

Physical World & Measurement

Atoms & Nuclei

Currents

Heat & Thermodynamics

Electrostatics 2. Chemistry Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements

Acids, Bases and Salts

Metal and Non-Metals

States of Matter 3. Biology Plants

Animals

Skeleton System

Nervous System

Digestive System

Vitamins and Minerals History 1. Ancient History Vedic Civilization

Mahajanpada

Maghad Empire

Jainism and Buddhism

Mauryan Empire

Gupta Age

Sangam Age 2. Medieval History Turks and Arabs

Delhi Sultanate

Vijaynagar

Bhakti and Sufi Movement

Mughals

Later Mughals 3. Modern History The Nationalist movements (1918 – 1947)

Partition and Independence

spread of modernization

Ills of Modernity

Vehicles of modernization,

Sanity Vs Motivated politics

The Revolt of 1857

Modernization affirmed

Socio-Religious Reforms 4. History of Bihar Political Science Constitutional Framework and Acts DPSP Government Structure Central Government State Government Judiciary Constitutional Bodies Geography Solar System Planets Earth Continent Voalcono Indian Geography Mountains and Plateau Environment Human Gegraphraphy - People, Human Activities, etc. Economics Introduction to Economics Micro and Macro Economics Consumer Behaviour, and Demand, etc. National Income and related aggregates, Determination of Income and Employment, etc. Economic Development of Bihar & India- Development Policies and Experience (1947-90) Economic Reforms since- 1991, Current Challenges Facing the Economy of Bihar and India. Economic Development - A comparison with Neighbours Maths Percentage Profit and Loss Interest Time and Work Ratio and Proportion Problems Based on Ages Number System Partnership Speed Time and Distance Mixture and Alligations Average Algebra Mensuration Geometry

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the Bihar Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023 Subjects Total Questions Total Marks English 50 50 Hindi Maths General Awareness and Current Affairs Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Polity, Geography, Economics (two subjects two choose as optional) 50 (25+25) 50 Total 100 100

Bihar Police Constable Physical Endurance Test

All eligible aspirants must attempt the Physical Endurance Test to ace the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The Bihar Police Constable PET 2023 is divided into three activities.

Shot Put

Long Jump

Running

Bihar Police Constable Pattern for Shot Put

Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern for Shot Put shared in the table below.

Gender: Male

Total Weight Required: 16 Pound

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Shot Put (Male) Distance Marks 16-17 ft. 09 16-17 ft. 13 18-19 ft. 17 19-20 ft. 21 more than 20 ft. 25 less than 16 ft. Not Qualified. Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Shot Put (Female) Distance Marks 10-11 ft. 09 11-12 ft. 13 12-13 ft. 17 14-15 ft. 21 more than 14 ft. 25 less than 10 ft. Not Qualified

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Long Jump

Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Long Jump in the table shared below:

Bihar Police Constable Long Jump Exam Pattern 2023 Gender Overall Distance Total Distance Total marks (25 Marks) Male 4 ft. 4 to 4ft. 4 inch 13 4ft. 4 inch to 4ft. 8 inch 17 4ft. 8 inch to 5ft. 21 more than 5ft. 25 less than 4 ft. not qualified Female 3 ft 3 to 3ft. 4 inches 13 3ft. 4 inches to 3ft. 8 inches 17 3ft. 8 inches to 4ft. 21 more than 4ft. 25 less than 3ft. not qualified

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Running

Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Running in the table shared below.

Bihar Police Constable Running Exam Pattern 2023 Gender Distance Covered Total Duration Total marks Male 1 mile [1.6 km] 5 min 50 5min to 5min 20sec 40 5min 20sec to 5min 40sec 30 5min 40sec to 6min 20 more than 6 min not qualified Female 1 km 5 min 50 5min to 5min 20sec 40 5min 20sec to 5min 40sec 30 5min 40sec to 6min 20 more than 6 min Not Qualified

How to Prepare for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus?

The Bihar Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest Bihar Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at Bihar Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

Go through the Bihar Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.

Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.

Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.

Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the Bihar Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the Bihar Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the Bihar Police Constable written exam are below: