Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy Here

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar conducts Bihar Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest Bihar Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.
It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in Bihar Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can also expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.
In this article, we have shared the Bihar Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview
We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming Bihar Police Constable recruitment process.
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Type of Question
|
MCQ
|
Bihar Police Constable syllabus topics
|
English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Science and Social Science
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hour
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
Written Exam: 100, PET: 100
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise
Candidates preparing for the Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Bihar Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Bihar Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Science, and Social Science. All the questions asked will be of Bihar Board class 10th level. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:
|
Subject
|
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2023
|
English/Hindi
|
Vocabulary
Grammar
Noun
Pronoun
Verb
Adverb
Reading Comprehension
Idioms and Phrases
|
Science
|
1. Physics
2. Chemistry
3. Biology
|
History
|
1. Ancient History
2. Medieval History
3. Modern History
4. History of Bihar
|
Political Science
|
Constitutional Framework and Acts
DPSP
Government Structure
Central Government
State Government
Judiciary
Constitutional Bodies
|
Geography
|
Solar System
Planets
Earth
Continent
Voalcono
Indian Geography
Mountains and Plateau
Environment
Human Gegraphraphy - People, Human Activities, etc.
|
Economics
|
Introduction to Economics
Micro and Macro Economics
Consumer Behaviour, and Demand, etc.
National Income and related aggregates, Determination of Income and Employment, etc.
Economic Development of Bihar & India- Development Policies and Experience (1947-90)
Economic Reforms since- 1991,
Current Challenges Facing the Economy of Bihar and India.
Economic Development - A comparison with Neighbours
|
Maths
|
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Interest
Time and Work
Ratio and Proportion
Problems Based on Ages
Number System
Partnership
Speed Time and Distance
Mixture and Alligations
Average
Algebra
Mensuration
Geometry
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must be familiar with the Bihar Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.
|
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
English
|
50
|
50
|
Hindi
|
Maths
|
General Awareness and Current Affairs
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Polity, Geography, Economics (two subjects two choose as optional)
|
50 (25+25)
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Bihar Police Constable Physical Endurance Test
All eligible aspirants must attempt the Physical Endurance Test to ace the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The Bihar Police Constable PET 2023 is divided into three activities.
- Shot Put
- Long Jump
- Running
Bihar Police Constable Pattern for Shot Put
Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern for Shot Put shared in the table below.
- Gender: Male
- Total Weight Required: 16 Pound
|
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Shot Put (Male)
|
Distance
|
Marks
|
16-17 ft.
|
09
|
16-17 ft.
|
13
|
18-19 ft.
|
17
|
19-20 ft.
|
21
|
more than 20 ft.
|
25
|
less than 16 ft.
|
Not Qualified.
|
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Shot Put (Female)
|
Distance
|
Marks
|
10-11 ft.
|
09
|
11-12 ft.
|
13
|
12-13 ft.
|
17
|
14-15 ft.
|
21
|
more than 14 ft.
|
25
|
less than 10 ft.
|
Not Qualified
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Long Jump
Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Long Jump in the table shared below:
|
Bihar Police Constable Long Jump Exam Pattern 2023
|
Gender
|
Overall Distance
|
Total Distance
|
Total marks (25 Marks)
|
Male
|
4 ft.
|
4 to 4ft. 4 inch
|
13
|
4ft. 4 inch to 4ft. 8 inch
|
17
|
4ft. 8 inch to 5ft.
|
21
|
more than 5ft.
|
25
|
less than 4 ft.
|
not qualified
|
Female
|
3 ft
|
3 to 3ft. 4 inches
|
13
|
3ft. 4 inches to 3ft. 8 inches
|
17
|
3ft. 8 inches to 4ft.
|
21
|
more than 4ft.
|
25
|
less than 3ft.
|
not qualified
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Running
Have a look at the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern for Running in the table shared below.
|
Bihar Police Constable Running Exam Pattern 2023
|
Gender
|
Distance Covered
|
Total Duration
|
Total marks
|
Male
|
1 mile [1.6 km]
|
5 min
|
50
|
5min to 5min 20sec
|
40
|
5min 20sec to 5min 40sec
|
30
|
5min 40sec to 6min
|
20
|
more than 6 min
|
not qualified
|
Female
|
1 km
|
5 min
|
50
|
5min to 5min 20sec
|
40
|
5min 20sec to 5min 40sec
|
30
|
5min 40sec to 6min
|
20
|
more than 6 min
|
Not Qualified
How to Prepare for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus?
The Bihar Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest Bihar Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at Bihar Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:
- Go through the Bihar Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
- Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
- Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
- Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.
Best Books for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus
Candidates should refer to the latest version of the Bihar Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the Bihar Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the Bihar Police Constable written exam are below:
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
General Studies and Current Affairs
|
Manorama Year Book by M. Mathew
|
Maths
|
Quantitative Aptitude by S. Chand Publications
|
History
|
Modern Indian History by Rajiv Ahir
Medieval India by Satish Chandra
Ancient History by R.S. Sharma
|
Geography
|
Comprehensive Geography by Kalyani Publications
|
Civics
|
Democratic Politics II by NCERT
|
Science
|
General Science (Latest Edition) by Lucent Publications
|
General Hindi
|
General Hindi by Arihant
|
English
|
Wren & Martin High School English Grammar and Composition Book by S. Chand Publications