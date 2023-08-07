BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023: Exam Center District, Location, Code

Bihar Teacher 2023: The BPSC Teacher Exam Center list has been updated on the official notification PDF. The BPSC Teacher exam will be conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023.

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher notification 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are announced for Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). The exact BPSC teacher exam center, date, and time will be communicated to the registered candidates in the BPSC teacher admit card.

As per the revised exam dates, the Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted offline from August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023, in various states in Bihar. Candidates should go to the Bihar Teacher exam center mentioned in their hall ticket to avoid any last-minute hassles or rush.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the BPSC Teacher Exam Center List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.

BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023 Overview

The Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted for the Bihar Teacher syllabus for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts. Here is the quick review of the BPSC Teacher 2023 exam center tabulated below for the ease of the applicants.

BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission Post Name Primary Teacher, Secondary Teacher, and Senior Secondary Teachers Application Mode Online Exam Mode Offline BPSC Teacher 2023 Exam Date August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023 Vacancy 170461 Number of Sections PRT-2 Papers TGT- 2 Papers PGT-2 Papers BPSC Teacher Exam Centers 2023 Bihar

BPSC Teacher Exam Dates 2023

Check the important BPSC Teacher exam dates for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts in the table shared below.

BPSC Teacher Exam Dates 2023 Events Dates Notification Release Date 30 May 2023 Application Dates 15 June to 12 July 2023 BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 15 August 2023 (Tentative) BPSC teacher Exam Date 2023 24, 25, 26, and 27 August 2023

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023

Aspirants must check the detailed BPSC Teacher exam centers list before applying for the post. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam centers and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest Bihar Teacher exam center is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the BPSC Teacher exam day. Here we have compiled the BPSC Teacher exam centers list below for the ease of the aspirants.

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023 Patna Darbhanga Bhojpur Samastipur Buxar Madhubani Rohtas Saharsa Bhabua Madhepura Nalanda Supaul Gaya Purnia Nawada Katihar Aurangabad Kishanganj Arwal Araria Jahanabad Bhagalpur Saran Banka Siwan Munger Gopalganj Begusarai Vaishali Khagria Muzzafarpur Jamui Sitamarhi Lakhisarai Sheohar Shekhpur East Champaran Jharkhand West Champaran Other cities outside Bihar

Documents to Carry to for BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023

The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the BPSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Bihar Exam Centre 2023.

Hard Copy of BPSC Teacher Admit Card

Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).

Passport Size Photograph.

Guidelines to be followed in BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023

There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the BPSC Teacher exam center, as discussed below.