BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023: Exam Center District, Location, Code

Bihar Teacher 2023: The BPSC Teacher Exam Center list has been updated on the official notification PDF. The BPSC Teacher exam will be conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023.

BPSC Teacher Exam Centre List
BPSC Teacher Exam Centre List

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher notification 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are announced for Classes 1-5  (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). The exact BPSC teacher exam center, date, and time will be communicated to the registered candidates in the BPSC teacher admit card.

 

As per the revised exam dates, the Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted offline from August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023, in various states in Bihar. Candidates should go to the Bihar Teacher exam center mentioned in their hall ticket to avoid any last-minute hassles or rush.

 

In this article, we have shared complete details on the BPSC Teacher Exam Center List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.

Career Counseling

BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023 Overview

The Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted for the Bihar Teacher syllabus for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts. Here is the quick review of the BPSC Teacher 2023 exam center tabulated below for the ease of the applicants.

BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission

Post Name

Primary Teacher, Secondary Teacher, and Senior Secondary Teachers

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Offline

BPSC Teacher 2023 Exam Date

August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023

Vacancy

170461

Number of Sections

PRT-2 Papers

TGT- 2 Papers

PGT-2 Papers

BPSC Teacher Exam Centers 2023

Bihar

BPSC Teacher Exam Dates 2023

Check the important BPSC Teacher exam dates for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts in the table shared below.

BPSC Teacher Exam Dates 2023

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

30 May 2023

Application Dates

15 June to 12 July 2023

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023

15 August 2023 (Tentative)

BPSC teacher Exam Date 2023

24, 25, 26, and 27 August 2023

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023

Aspirants must check the detailed BPSC Teacher exam centers list before applying for the post. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam centers and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest Bihar Teacher exam center is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the BPSC Teacher exam day. Here we have compiled the BPSC Teacher exam centers list below for the ease of the aspirants.

 

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023

Patna

Darbhanga

Bhojpur

Samastipur

Buxar

Madhubani

Rohtas

Saharsa

Bhabua

Madhepura

Nalanda

Supaul

Gaya

Purnia

Nawada

Katihar

Aurangabad

Kishanganj

Arwal

Araria

Jahanabad

Bhagalpur

Saran

Banka

Siwan

Munger

Gopalganj

Begusarai

Vaishali

Khagria

Muzzafarpur

Jamui

Sitamarhi

Lakhisarai

Sheohar

Shekhpur

East Champaran

Jharkhand

West Champaran

Other cities outside Bihar

Documents to Carry to for BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023

The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the BPSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Bihar Exam Centre 2023.

  • Hard Copy of BPSC Teacher Admit Card
  • Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).
  • Passport Size Photograph.

Guidelines to be followed in BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023

There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the BPSC Teacher exam center, as discussed below.

  • Reach the Bihar Teacher exam center at least 60-65 minutes before reporting to avoid traffic issues, train/bus congestions, etc., or any other last-minute delay on the exam day. 
  • They must carry a valid BPSC Teacher admit card to the Bihar Teacher exam center in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall.
  • They must also bring valid Photo ID proof, such as Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc, to the BPSC Teacher 2023 exam center.
  • Candidates are not allowed to bring prohibited items inside the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam center, such as calculators, Textual Materials, Mobile phones, Pagers, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Health bands, Watch/Wristwatch, etc.
  • Read the exam guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam to maintain decorum in the hall.

FAQ

How many vacancies are released for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023?

A total of 170461 vacancies are released for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 for Primary Teachers, Secondary Teachers, and Senior Secondary Teachers.

What documents must be carried by the candidates to the BPSC Teacher exam center?

Aspirants must mandatorily carry a valid BPSC Teacher admit card to the exam center in order to appear in the exam.

How to check the BPSC Teacher Exam Center list?

Aspirants can check the BPSC Teacher exam center list 2023 on the official notification PDF or from the table discussed above.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next