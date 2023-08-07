BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023: Exam Center District, Location, Code

BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher notification 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are announced for Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). The exact BPSC teacher exam center, date, and time will be communicated to the registered candidates in the BPSC teacher admit card.
As per the revised exam dates, the Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted offline from August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023, in various states in Bihar. Candidates should go to the Bihar Teacher exam center mentioned in their hall ticket to avoid any last-minute hassles or rush.
In this article, we have shared complete details on the BPSC Teacher Exam Center List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.
BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023 Overview
The Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted for the Bihar Teacher syllabus for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts. Here is the quick review of the BPSC Teacher 2023 exam center tabulated below for the ease of the applicants.
|
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Primary Teacher, Secondary Teacher, and Senior Secondary Teachers
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
BPSC Teacher 2023 Exam Date
|
August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023
|
Vacancy
|
170461
|
Number of Sections
|
PRT-2 Papers
TGT- 2 Papers
PGT-2 Papers
|
BPSC Teacher Exam Centers 2023
|
Bihar
BPSC Teacher Exam Dates 2023
Check the important BPSC Teacher exam dates for primary, secondary, and senior-secondary posts in the table shared below.
|
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
30 May 2023
|
Application Dates
|
15 June to 12 July 2023
|
BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023
|
15 August 2023 (Tentative)
|
BPSC teacher Exam Date 2023
|
24, 25, 26, and 27 August 2023
BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023
Aspirants must check the detailed BPSC Teacher exam centers list before applying for the post. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam centers and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest Bihar Teacher exam center is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the BPSC Teacher exam day. Here we have compiled the BPSC Teacher exam centers list below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
BPSC Teacher Exam Center List 2023
|
Patna
|
Darbhanga
|
Bhojpur
|
Samastipur
|
Buxar
|
Madhubani
|
Rohtas
|
Saharsa
|
Bhabua
|
Madhepura
|
Nalanda
|
Supaul
|
Gaya
|
Purnia
|
Nawada
|
Katihar
|
Aurangabad
|
Kishanganj
|
Arwal
|
Araria
|
Jahanabad
|
Bhagalpur
|
Saran
|
Banka
|
Siwan
|
Munger
|
Gopalganj
|
Begusarai
|
Vaishali
|
Khagria
|
Muzzafarpur
|
Jamui
|
Sitamarhi
|
Lakhisarai
|
Sheohar
|
Shekhpur
|
East Champaran
|
Jharkhand
|
West Champaran
|
Other cities outside Bihar
Documents to Carry to for BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023
The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the BPSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Bihar Exam Centre 2023.
- Hard Copy of BPSC Teacher Admit Card
- Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).
- Passport Size Photograph.
Guidelines to be followed in BPSC Teacher Exam Center 2023
There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the BPSC Teacher exam center, as discussed below.
- Reach the Bihar Teacher exam center at least 60-65 minutes before reporting to avoid traffic issues, train/bus congestions, etc., or any other last-minute delay on the exam day.
- They must carry a valid BPSC Teacher admit card to the Bihar Teacher exam center in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall.
- They must also bring valid Photo ID proof, such as Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc, to the BPSC Teacher 2023 exam center.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring prohibited items inside the Bihar Teacher 2023 exam center, such as calculators, Textual Materials, Mobile phones, Pagers, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Health bands, Watch/Wristwatch, etc.
- Read the exam guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam to maintain decorum in the hall.