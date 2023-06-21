Bihar Teacher Cut Off 2023: Check Expected and Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Education Department of Bihar releases the Bihar Teacher cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to clear the exam.

Bihar Teacher Cut Off 2023: The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are released for Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). Candidates who will appear in the exam are required to clear the cut-off marks in order to move ahead in the selection process. The Bihar Teacher cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the exam. The Bihar BPSC Teacher cutoff marks differ as per the categories and posts.

In this article, candidates can learn complete details of the Bihar Teacher Cut Off 2023 expected and steps to download the cut-off marks.

Bihar Teacher Cut Off 2023

The exam conducting body releases the category-wise Bihar Teacher cut-off marks in order to shortlist deserving and eligible aspirants for the next round. The Bihar Teacher exam will be conducted for three levels, i.e. primary, secondary, and higher secondary.. With this, the aspirant should also check the previous Bihar Teacher exam analysis, trends, and competition level and predict the expected cut-off marks for the upcoming exam accordingly.

Bihar Teacher Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the upcoming BPSC Teacher exam can understand the key highlights of the Bihar Teacher cut off and other related details below:

Organisation Education Department of Bihar Exam Name Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 Post Bihar Primary Teacher Bihar Secondary Teacher Bihar Higher Secondary Teacher Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Bihar Teacher cut off category wise To be updated soon Job Location Bihar

Bihar Teacher Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the expert analysis and previous exam trends, we have shared the category-wise Bihar Teacher expected cut off marks below for the ease of the candidates.

Bihar Teacher Cut Off Marks 2023 Post Bihar Teacher Expected Cut Off Bihar Teacher Primary Level 165-180 marks Bihar Teacher Secondary Level 160-175 marks Bihar Teacher Higher Secondary Level 162-180 marks

Bihar Teacher Cut Off for Primary Level

Candidates aspiring to become a Class I to V teacher must check the Bihar primary teacher cut off marks once it is declared. Along with the prescribed cut-off marks, all aspirants must secure the minimum qualifying marks in the Bihar Teacher exam in order to get featured in the final merit list.

Bihar Teacher Cut Off for Secondary Level

Candidates willing to become a Class 6 to 8 teacher must download the Bihar secondary teacher cut off marks once it is announced. Along with the prescribed cut-off marks, all aspirants must obtain certain minimum marks in the Bihar Teacher exam in order to get placed in the final selection list.

Bihar Teacher Cut Off for Higher Secondary Level

Candidates willing to become a Class 9 to 12 teacher must analyse the Bihar secondary teacher cut off marks once it is released. Along with the prescribed cut-off marks, all aspirants must obtain at least minimum marks in the Bihar Teacher exam to get placed in the final merit list.

Bihar Teacher Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

Many factors are crucial in determining the cut-off marks of the Bihar Teacher exam, as it is highly competitive. The list of deciding factors is as follows:

Number of applicants: The number of applicants plays an important role in determining the BPSC Teacher cut off marks. If the number of candidates is high, the competition level will also be high, and cut-off marks will also go up.

Number of vacancies: The availability of vacancies for the specific post is one of the determining factors of BPSC teacher cut off marks. If there are more Bihar Teacher vacancies, cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.

Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the exam and its complexity plays an important role in deciding the BPSC Teacher cut off marks. If the difficulty level of the exam is high, then the cut-off marks will also be higher.

Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of aspirants in any competitive exam also determines the cut-off marks. If the majority of test-takers perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download Bihar Teacher Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official Bihar Teacher cut off pdf after the announcement of the result. Those who will participate in the next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to understand the increase or decrease in the trend and competition level and predict the expected cut-off accordingly. Below, we have shared the steps to download the cut-off marks without any confusion:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Education Department of Bihar.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar Teacher Cut Off marks’ link.

Step 3: Find the Bihar Teacher cutoff PDF link will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future use.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Minimum Qualifying Marks

The exam conducting authority will release the Bihar Teacher minimum qualifying marks soon on the official website. Aspirants scoring marks more than or equivalent to the minimum marks will only be placed in the Bihar Teacher merit list and will be considered eligible for prt, tgt and pgt posts. The minimum marks and Bihar Teacher cut off marks will be released for all the categories and posts.