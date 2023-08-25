BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, and Question Asked

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has conducted Bihar Teacher on August 24, 2023 for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the written examination

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has conducted the BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher 2023 General Studies exam today on August 24, 2023. The BPSC Bihar Teacher 2023 exam has been conducted at 40 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 8.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam for 1.70 Lakh TGT, PGT and PRT posts.

Various sources have said that the written exam of BPSC Bihar Teacher 2023 was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the BPSC Bihar Teacher Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s BPSC Bihar Teacher exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The BPSC Bihar Teacher exam 2023 was conducted with an exam duration of 2 hours in paper and paper mode.

The BPSC Bihar Teacher 2023 Paper had 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions for 100 Marks and as per the new BPSC notice there will be negative marks penalty for wrong answers. The paper was set in both the languages Hindi as well as English.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the BPSC Bihar pgt, tgt and prt teacher review such as the difficulty level and the number of questions asked from each subject.

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Analysis Shift 1

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Elementary Mathematics 30-32 Difficult General Awareness 24-26 Moderate to Difficulty General Science 20 Moderate to Difficult Indian National Movements 10-12 Moderate to Difficult Geography 10-12 Moderate to Difficult

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Analysis Shift 2

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Elementary Mathematics 32 Difficult General Awareness 30-32 Moderate to Difficulty General Science 32- 34 Moderate to Difficult Indian National Movements 16 -17 Moderate to Difficult Geography 8- 10 Moderate to Difficult

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of questions asked and difficulty level.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis - Language Paper

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the BPSC Bihar pgt, tgt and prt teacher language paper review such as the difficulty level and the number of questions asked from each subject. As per the exam pattern:

The language section is qualifying in nature.

The paper consists of Part-I and Part-II

Part-I of Language Paper was of English Language which is compulsory for all.

Part-II of Language Paper was of Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language where candidate have the choice to choose between any one.

Below we have tabulated the difficulty level and good attempt of Language of Shift 1

Subject Total Attempts Level English 17-20 Easy Hindi 53-56 Moderate Total 70- 76 Moderate

Number of Question in English

Topic Questions Asked (Shift 1) Fill in the Blanks 5 Error Detections 5 Odd one Out 5 Comprehension 5 Others 5

Number of Question in Hindi

Topics Questions Asked (Shift 1) शुद्ध अशुुद्ध 5 प्रत्यय 5 मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ 5 अन्य 15 व्याकरण 10 भाषा का ज्ञान 5 पर्यायवाची 5 विलोम शब्द 5 अनेकार्थक शब्द 5 तत्सम- तदभव शब्द 5 वाक्यांश 5 वाक्य रचना 5

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback received from students we have provided a good attempt for each subject

Bihar Primary Teacher Good Attempts Shift 1

Subject Number of Good Attempts Elementary Mathematics 24- 26 General Awareness 15-17 General Science 14-16 Indian National Movements 8-9 Geography 7-8

Bihar Primary Teacher Good Attempts Shift 2

Subject Number of Good Attempts Elementary Mathematics 23-24 General Awareness 23- 26 General Science 22- 25 Indian National Movements 9-10 Geography 5-6

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of good attempts.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

BPSC Bihar PGT, TGT and PRT Teacher Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher paper you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

Below we have provided the language paper

BPSC Bihar PRT, PGT and TGT Teacher Language Question Paper PDF Language Paper (shift 1) Download PDF Language Paper (shift 2) Download PDF

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For BPSC Bihar Teacher, students must check BPSC Bihar Teacher Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. BPSC Bihar Teacher Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

Read out the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download BPSC Bihar Teacher previous question papers - BPSC Bihar Previous Year Question paper

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Analysis 2023: Expected Cut off

BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher Written Paper 2023 was on a moderate difficulty level as per the experience shared by candidates. Based on exam analysis a team of experts has prepared the BPSC Bihar Teacher Expected Cut Off 2023 for each category

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon

