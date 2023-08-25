AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Indian Air Force will conduct the AFCAT 2 exam on August 25, 26. 27, 2023, read here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: The Indian Air Force will conduct the written exam for 276 vacancies for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches on August 25, 26, 27, 2023. The written exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 commences at 10.00 am and concludes at 12:00 pm. On the other hand, Shift 2 will start at 15.00 pm and end at 17.00 pm.

Here we have compiled the AFCAT 2 exam analysis based on the opinions of the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The AFCAT exam review comprises section-wise difficulty level, good number of attempts, and questions asked in the written exam.

Furthermore, candidates should check AFCAT expected cut-off marks to anticipate their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the AFCAT Exam Analysis, including the previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, answer key, and exam analysis.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should check the AFCAT Exam Analysis shared by the experts to understand the competition level and chances of qualifying in the exam. This exam analysis provides crucial details on exam difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked in the written exam, etc. Check the major overview of the AFCAT 2 exam analysis shared below.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Vacancies 276 AFCAT Exam Date 2023 August 25, 26, 27, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam, AFSB Test, and Medical Exam Marking Scheme +3 mark for correct response -1 mark for incorrect response

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Shift Timing

The AFCAT 2 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts on August 25, 26. 27, 2023. After the completion of each shift, the experts will share the detailed AFCAT exam analysis for all the sections on this page. Check the afcat exam time for the second shift and 1st shift timing exam below.

Activity 25 August 2023 (Shift 1) 26 August 2023 (Shift 2) 27 August 2023 (Shift 3) 1st Shift 2nd Shift 1st Shift 2nd Shift 1st Shift 2nd Shift Candidate Reporting Timing 08.00 hrs 13.00 hrs 08.00 hrs 13.00 hrs 08.00 hrs 13.00 hrs Verification of Admit Card & ID Proof, Photography and Candidate Seating 08.00 hrs-09.45 hrs 13.00 hrs-14.45 hrs 08.00 hrs-09.45 hrs 13.00 hrs-14.45 hrs 08.00 hrs-09.45 hrs 13.00 hrs-14.45 hrs Reading of Instructions by Candidates 09:45-10:00 hrs 14:45-15:00 hrs 09:45-10:00 hrs 14:45-15:00 hrs 09:45-10:00 hrs 14:45-15:00 hrs AFCAT 10.00-12.00 hrs 15.00-17.00 hrs 10.00-12.00 hrs 15.00-17.00 hrs 10.00-12.00 hrs 15.00-17.00 hrs

AFCAT 2023 Analysis: Difficulty Level (25 August)

The questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test were asked in the written exam. According to the review of the candidates, we have shared the section-wise AFCAT exam analysis with difficulty level.

August 25, 2023 - Shift 1

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level General Awareness 30-32 Moderate Verbal Ability in English 22- 25 Moderate Numerical Ability 23-26 Moderate Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 22-24 Easy to Moderate

Note- This number is based on experience shared by students, actual number vary

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts (25 August)

As per the feedback from the candidates, the overall number of good attempts for the AFCAT written exam will be updated soon. The section-wise number of good attempts for the AFCAT 2 Exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject Number of Good Attempts General Awareness 22-24 Verbal Ability in English 15-17 Numerical Ability 14-17 Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 14-18

Note - This number is based on the experience shared by students actual number may vary

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions (25 August)

Here, we have shared the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the AFCAT 2 exam after gathering feedback from all the candidates who appeared in the exam. Check the topic-wise AFCAT exam analysis shared below.

Question on

balkan countries

length of cricket bat

science day theme

Union Executive

Attorney General

Capital of Kongo

Financial Emergency

Article 360

AFCAT Question Paper 2023

Candidates must download the AFCAT question paper 2023 PDF for the written exam conducted on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023. Get the direct download link of the AFCAT question paper PDF on this page. It will help them to prepare for the upcoming exam as they will understand the topics from which questions have been asked in the written exam.

AFCAT Expected Cut Off 2023

After appearing in the exam, candidates search for AFCAT expected cut off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the written exam. They must clear the AFCAT 2 cut-off in order to move ahead in the further rounds. Various factors are considered to determine the cutoff marks as follows.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

AFCAT Expected Cut Off Marks Category AFCAT 2 Expected Cut Off AFCAT 2 2023 Exam 156-160

AFCAT Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates must check the AFCAT exam question paper to understand the topic-wise question weightage, types of questions, section-wise difficulty level, exam structure and much more. Solving AFCAT's previous year's question papers will help them to identify the topics that are important from the exam perspective.

AFCAT Answer Key 2023

The recruitment authority will release the AFCAT Answer Key soon after the written exam is conducted on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023. Candidates must download the AFCAT 2 answer keys to understand the number of questions marked correctly by them and estimate their tentative scores accordingly.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the AFCAT exam pattern to get an idea of the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The AFCAT written exam comprises objective-type questions and will be in English only. With this, there shall be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Exam Subject Duration No. of Questions Max Marks AFCAT General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 02 Hours 100 300

