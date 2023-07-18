AFCAT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject wise Topics, Exam Pattern

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: The Indian Air Force is going to conduct Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for 276 vacancies. Download AFCAT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here

AFCAT Syllabus
AFCAT Syllabus

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: The Indian Air Force has released the official AFCAT 2 notification for 276 vacancies for the eligible aspirants to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The online AFCAT 2 examination is scheduled on August 25, 26. 27, 2023. Candidates must thoroughly analyse the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation.

 

Apart from the AFCAT syllabus, aspirants must check the AFCAT exam pattern to understand the paper pattern, question type, number of questions, and marking scheme prescribed by the authority. Going by previous exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the AFCAT exam were moderate to difficult level. Hence, aspirants must download the AFCAT syllabus to plan an adequate preparation strategy.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the AFCAT syllabus PDF, including the AFCAT exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern elaborated below for the ease of aspirants.

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Indian Air Force

Exam Name

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)

Vacancies

276

Category

AFCAT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

AFCAT 02/2023 Exam Date

August 25, 26, 27, 2023

Exam Mode

Online

Marking Scheme

+3 mark for correct response

-1 mark for incorrect response

Selection Process

Written Exam, AFSB Test, and Medical Exam

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the AFCAT syllabus PDF link shared below to get familiar with the topics important for the exam. Get the direct link to the AFCAT Syllabus PDF download below:

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Click Here

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The AFCAT syllabus comprises four subjects, i.e., General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. Check the subject-wise AFCAT syllabus tabulated below.

AFCAT Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

English
  • Comprehension
  • Detect Error in Sentence
  • Synonym/ Antonym
  • Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph
  • Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Analogy
  • Sentence Rearranging
  • Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution.

General Awareness
  • History
  • Geography
  • Science & Technology
  • Current Affairs (National & International)
  • Personalities
  • Environment & Ecology
  • Sports
  • National & International Organisations
  • Art & Culture
  • Indian Polity
  • Economy
  • Basic Science Based Knowledge
  • Defence

Numerical Ability
  • Decimal Fraction
  • Average
  • Percentage
  • Profit & Loss
  • Time and Work
  • Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams)
  • Area and Perimeter
  • Ratio & Proportion
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Probability
  • Number System & Number Series
  • Mixture & Allegation Rules
  • Clocks.

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Verbal Reasoning

  • Logical Order of Words
  • Syllogism
  • Analogy
  • Blood Relation Test
  • Series Completion
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Arithmetic Reasoning
  • Verification of Truth
  • Classification
  • Character Puzzles
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Cube and Cuboid
  • Logical Venn Diagrams
  • Dice
  • Direction Sense Test
  • Coding Decoding
  • Word Formation
  • Number, Ranking and Time Sequence Test
  • Matrix Coding
  • Mathematical Operations

Non-Verbal Reasoning

  • Completion of Series
  • Analogy-Non Verbal
  • Counting of Figures
  • Mirror Images
  • Water Images
  • Embedded Figures
  • Completion of Figures
  • Figure Matrix
  • Paper Folding
  • Classification
  • Grouping of Figures
  • Paper Cutting
  • Dot Situation
  • Formation of Figures
  • Square Completion
  • Cubes and Dice

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: Marking Scheme

  • The AFCAT comprises 100 objective-type questions for 300 marks.
  • The medium of the question paper will be in English only.
  • As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response, and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

100

300

2 Hours

Verbal Ability in English

Numerical Ability

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

How to Cover AFCAT Syllabus 2023?

Acing the AFCAT exam is no cakewalk. Thousands of candidates apply for this exam, making it highly competitive. With this, they should also check the AFCAT syllabus to identify the topics relevant to the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the AFCAT 2023 exam with flying colors.

  • Analyze the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation and prioritize topics based on their weightage.
  • Learn the fundamentals from the best books and online resources recommended by experts and previous toppers.
  • Attempt mock papers and AFCAT previous year's question papers to boost time management, speed, and accuracy.
  • Prepare notes for all the topics learned so far and use the comprehensive notes for quick revision of the syllabus.

Best Books for AFCAT Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the latest edition of AFCAT exam books based on the latest syllabus and formats. The right books will enable them to cover all the aspects of the AFCAT syllabus. The expert-recommended AFCAT books are given below:

AFCAT Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

General Knowledge

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

How to prepare for AFCAT Syllabus?

To prepare well for the AFCAT exam, one must check the AFCAT syllabus, use the highly recommended books, and solve mock tests and previous year's papers to obtain favorable scores.

What is the AFCAT 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the AFCAT exam pattern, the written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.

Is there any negative marking in AFCAT 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect response in the AFCAT 2023 exam.

What is AFCAT Syllabus 2023?

The AFCAT syllabus comprises four subjects i.e., General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test.

