AFCAT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject wise Topics, Exam Pattern

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: The Indian Air Force is going to conduct Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for 276 vacancies. Download AFCAT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: The Indian Air Force has released the official AFCAT 2 notification for 276 vacancies for the eligible aspirants to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The online AFCAT 2 examination is scheduled on August 25, 26. 27, 2023. Candidates must thoroughly analyse the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation.

Apart from the AFCAT syllabus, aspirants must check the AFCAT exam pattern to understand the paper pattern, question type, number of questions, and marking scheme prescribed by the authority. Going by previous exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the AFCAT exam were moderate to difficult level. Hence, aspirants must download the AFCAT syllabus to plan an adequate preparation strategy.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the AFCAT syllabus PDF, including the AFCAT exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern elaborated below for the ease of aspirants.

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Vacancies 276 Category AFCAT Syllabus and Exam Pattern AFCAT 02/2023 Exam Date August 25, 26, 27, 2023 Exam Mode Online Marking Scheme +3 mark for correct response -1 mark for incorrect response Selection Process Written Exam, AFSB Test, and Medical Exam

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the AFCAT syllabus PDF link shared below to get familiar with the topics important for the exam. Get the direct link to the AFCAT Syllabus PDF download below:

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 PDF download Click Here

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The AFCAT syllabus comprises four subjects, i.e., General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. Check the subject-wise AFCAT syllabus tabulated below.

AFCAT Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics English Comprehension

Detect Error in Sentence

Synonym/ Antonym

Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph

Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word

Idioms and Phrases

Analogy

Sentence Rearranging

Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution. General Awareness History

Geography

Science & Technology

Current Affairs (National & International)

Personalities

Environment & Ecology

Sports

National & International Organisations

Art & Culture

Indian Polity

Economy

Basic Science Based Knowledge

Defence Numerical Ability Decimal Fraction

Average

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Time and Work

Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams)

Area and Perimeter

Ratio & Proportion

Simple and Compound Interest

Probability

Number System & Number Series

Mixture & Allegation Rules

Clocks. Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning Verbal Reasoning Logical Order of Words

Syllogism

Analogy

Blood Relation Test

Series Completion

Data Sufficiency

Arithmetic Reasoning

Verification of Truth

Classification

Character Puzzles

Seating Arrangement

Cube and Cuboid

Logical Venn Diagrams

Dice

Direction Sense Test

Coding Decoding

Word Formation

Number, Ranking and Time Sequence Test

Matrix Coding

Mathematical Operations Non-Verbal Reasoning Completion of Series

Analogy-Non Verbal

Counting of Figures

Mirror Images

Water Images

Embedded Figures

Completion of Figures

Figure Matrix

Paper Folding

Classification

Grouping of Figures

Paper Cutting

Dot Situation

Formation of Figures

Square Completion

Cubes and Dice

AFCAT Syllabus 2023: Marking Scheme

The AFCAT comprises 100 objective-type questions for 300 marks.

The medium of the question paper will be in English only.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response, and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 100 300 2 Hours Verbal Ability in English Numerical Ability Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

How to Cover AFCAT Syllabus 2023?

Acing the AFCAT exam is no cakewalk. Thousands of candidates apply for this exam, making it highly competitive. With this, they should also check the AFCAT syllabus to identify the topics relevant to the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the AFCAT 2023 exam with flying colors.

Analyze the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation and prioritize topics based on their weightage.

Learn the fundamentals from the best books and online resources recommended by experts and previous toppers.

Attempt mock papers and AFCAT previous year's question papers to boost time management, speed, and accuracy.

Prepare notes for all the topics learned so far and use the comprehensive notes for quick revision of the syllabus.

Best Books for AFCAT Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the latest edition of AFCAT exam books based on the latest syllabus and formats. The right books will enable them to cover all the aspects of the AFCAT syllabus. The expert-recommended AFCAT books are given below: