BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: Exam Center Details Released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Teacher Exam Centre Link 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) uploaded the Bihar Teacher Exam Center Details at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link, centre list and other details.

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the exam centre details for the written exam for the post of Primary Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher on 21 August 2023. Earlier, the commission uploaded the admit cards of the applicants on 10 August 2023. The admit card consists of codes of assigned exam centres and district names. Now, the exam centre details have been made available on the official website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The candidates need not worry about the exam centre link as the direct link is provided in this article. They are required to login into the provided link using their password and username.

In a notice issued on August 19 regarding exam centres, the commission stated that examinees should carry an extra copy of their admit cards – one for each exam shift and sign the copy imn the presence of invigilators and submit them.

For the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023, candidates need to arrive at their designated centres one hour prior to the start of the exam.

The submission has also uploaded one mode notice, according to which, OMR sheets will be securely sealed in the presence of candidates within the exam halls once the exam concludes. BPSC emphasized that candidates are responsible for ensuring the completion of this process and should exit the hall only after the OMR sheets are sealed.

Candidates should not misplace their exam sheets. Furthermore, BPSC clarified that the final selection will be through document verification. Those taking the CTET/BEd exam must possess their qualification exam results before the document verification stage. Failure to provide proof of necessary qualifications during this process will result in exclusion from consideration for recruitment.

List of Bihar Teacher Exam Centre 2023

Patna Bhojpur Buxar Rohtas Darbhanga Samastipur Madhubani Saharsa Bhabua Madhepura Nalanda Supaul Gaya Purnia Nawada Katihar Aurangabad Kishanganj Arwal Araria Jahanabad Bhagalpur Saran Banka Siwan Munger Gopalganj Begusarai Vaishali Khagria Muzzafarpur Jamui Sitamarhi Lakhisarai Sheohar Shekhpur East Champaran Jharkhand West Champaran Other cities outside Bihar

You can check the complete list of exam centers on the BPSC website. The exam center will be allotted to the candidates based on their choice and availability.