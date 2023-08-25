BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023: Download 25 August Bihar Teacher SET A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H Response Sheet

BPSC Teacher Unofficial Answer Key 2023 is available SET A, SET B, SET C, SET D, SET E, SET F, SET G and SET H. Aspirants can check the unofficial Bihar Primary TGT PGTteacher answer key here, question paper, steps to download the answer key and other details.

BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the second day of the exam on 25 August 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 03:30 PM to 05:30 PM/ All those who appeared in the exam can download BPSC Teacher Unofficial Answer Key 2023 to check and evaluate their performance in the exam.

Candidates can estimate their potential scores by comparing their answers with the correct ones. This self-assessment enables candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses, aiding them in future preparation. The exam will also be conducted on 25 and 26 August 2023. The candidates can check these answer keys to understand the structure of questions and answers.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023

BPSC Teacher 2023 Question Paper: Download SET A-B-C-D: BPSC 2023 Teacher exam was conducted today (August 25) for Language Papers for all posts such as TGT, TGT and PRT. The exam is conducted in pen and paper-based mode at more than 40 exam centres across the state. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the BPSC Teacher 2023 Question Paper for PRT TGT PGT Language Test and PRT GS paper for all sets. For BPSC Question paper 2023 reference candidates can download memory-based questions collected from appeared candidates from the link provided in the table below.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper

BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023

Renowned teaching institutes have uploaded the answer key. The candidates can check the primary teacher's answers to the questions in the table below:

BPSC Teacher Language Teacher Answer Key

BPSC Language Paper 1St Shift Set - B (25.08.2023)

S1. Ans.(b) S26. Ans.(c) S51. Ans.(b) S76. Ans.(a) S2. Ans.(c) S27. Ans.(a) S52. Ans.(c) S77. Ans.(c) S3. Ans.(c) S28. Ans.(d) S53. Ans.(a) S78. Ans.(b) S4. Ans.(b) S29. Ans.(d) S54. Ans.(d) S79. Ans.(e) S5. Ans.(c) S30. Ans.(a) S55. Ans.(d) S80. Ans.(c) S6. Ans.(a) S31. Ans.() S56. Ans.(a) S81. Ans.(c) S7. Ans.(a) S32. Ans.(c) S57. Ans.(a) S82. Ans.(c) S8. Ans.(c) S33. Ans.(e) S58. Ans.(a) S83. Ans.(a) S9. Ans.(d) S34. Ans.(d) S59. Ans.(b) S84. Ans.(c) S10. Ans.(a) S35. Ans.(b) S60. Ans.(c) S85. Ans.(b) S11. Ans.(b) S36. Ans.(a) S61. Ans.(b) S86. Ans.(b) S12. Ans.(e) S37. Ans.(e) S62. Ans.(a) S87. Ans.(b) S13. Ans.(c) S38. Ans.(c) S63. Ans.(c) S88. Ans.(a) S14. Ans.(b) S39. Ans.(c) S64. Ans.(c) S89. Ans.(c) S15. Ans.(d) S40. Ans.(e) S65. Ans.(d) S90. Ans.(c) S16. Ans.(b) S41. Ans.(b) S66. Ans.(c) S91. Ans.(a) S17. Ans.(b) S42. Ans.(a) S67. Ans.(c) S92. Ans.(c) S18. Ans.(b) S43. Ans.(b) S68. Ans.(b) S93. Ans.(b) S19. Ans.(e) S44. Ans.(b) S69. Ans.(c) S94. Ans.(b) S20. Ans.(c) S45. Ans.(c ) S70. Ans.(c) S95. Ans.(c) S21. Ans.(a) S46. Ans.(a) S71. Ans.(c) S96. Ans.(b) S22. Ans.(b) S47. Ans.(e) S72. Ans.(d) S97. Ans.(e) S23. Ans.(b) S48. Ans.(a) S73. Ans.(c) S98. Ans.(a) S24. Ans.(a) S49. Ans.(b) S74. Ans.(b) S99. Ans.(b) S25. Ans.(a) S50. Ans.(e) S75. Ans.(a) S100. Ans.(c)

बीपीएससी शिक्षक उत्तर कुंजी 2023

BPSC Teacher GS PRT Answer Key

BPSC Unofficial Answer Key PDF SET G

BPSC Teacher 2023 Answer - PRT Shift 1 Question No. BPSC Teacher 2023 Answer Key Question No. BPSC Teacher 2023 Answer Key 1 A 61 D 2 C 62 B 3 B 63 C 4 D 64 D 5 C 65 D 6 C 66 A 7 A 67 B 8 B 68 A 9 C 69 C 10 B 70 C 11 E 71 D 12 A 72 B 13 B 73 B 14 E 74 C 15 B 75 C 16 B 76 B 17 D 77 B 18 B 78 D 19 A 79 B 20 A 80 A 21 C 81 22 A 82 B 23 C 83 C 24 A 84 C 25 C 85 B 26 D 86 C 27 A 87 B 28 D 88 A 29 A 89 A 30 C 90 E 31 A 91 A 32 A 92 D 33 B 93 B 34 B 94 E 35 C 95 A 36 C 96 A 37 A 97 D 38 C 98 B 39 A 99 B 40 A 100 C 41 C 101 B 42 C 102 E 43 A 103 C 44 A 104 A 45 A 105 B 46 A 106 B 47 E 107 B 48 C 108 B 49 D 109 B 50 C 110 C 51 D 111 B 52 B 112 A 53 B 113 D 54 D 114 B 55 C 115 C 56 D 116 C 57 C 117 B 58 D 118 B 59 C 119 B 60 B 120 C

BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023: Overview

BPSC is conducting the BPSC Teacher Exam 2023, aimed at selecting qualified individuals for Primary Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher. candidates are advised to refer to the following table for details.

Name of the Exam Commission Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Name of the Exam Bihar School Teacher (Primary, TGT, PGT) Exam 2023 Name of the Post Primary School Madhyamic Middle School TGT Ucch Madhyamic School PGT Vacancies (Class Wise) Primary Teachers Class 1-5 : 79943 Posts

TGT Teachers Class 9-10 : 32916 Posts

PGT Teachers Class 11-12: 57602 Posts Exam date 24 - 26 August 2023 Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Steps to Download BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the BPSC

Step 2: Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Download BPSC Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the correct answers

The official answer key is expected to be released in the first week of September 2023. The answer key will be released separately for each subject.

BPSC Official Answer Key Check Link Here SET A Download PDF SET B Download PDF SET C Download PDF SET C Download PDF

Bihar Teacher Answer Key Objection Details

The release of the answer key allows candidates to raise objections if they find that a particular question's answer is incorrect. This process provides a platform for rectifying errors and maintaining the integrity of the examination.

BPSC Teacher Exam Analysis 2023

On August 24, 2023, the General Studies paper is conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for male candidates for classes 1 - 5 and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm for female candidates. According to the students, BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher Paper was difficult.

Subject Number of Questions Asked General Awareness 24-26 Elementary Mathematics 30-32 General Science 20 Indian National Movements 10-12 Geography 10-12

BPSC Teacher Negative Marking

There will be no negative marking in the exam. The candidates can mark any answer without any fear.

