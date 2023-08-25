Breaking News

BPSC Primary Teacher Question Paper 2023: Bihar PRT Language SET A B C D Papers PDF

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023: Candidates can download the morning and evening shift question papers for SET A, B, C, and D PDFs held on August 25 and 24. BPSC has successfully conducted the papers for PRT GS and Language Papers for PRT, TGT and PGT. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the paper here.

BPSC Question Paper for Teacher Exam

BPSC Primary Teacher Question Paper 2023: BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on 25 August 2023, is conducting the language test for the TGT, PGT and PRT Exam. The first shift is conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 03:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

 The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of teachers in government schools in Bihar. The exam is divided into two papers: Paper 1: Language Paper and Paper 2: Subject & General Studies. The question papers can be a valuable resource for candidates who are preparing for the exam. They can help candidates understand the exam pattern, the type of questions that are asked, and the level of difficulty of the exam.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023

Candidates can download BPSC Question Paper 2023 for the exam held on August 25 and August 24. Download the shift-wise and set-wise BPSC question paper here. The candidates can check the questions for all subjects in the table below:

BPSC Language Test Question PaperShift 1 2023

BPSC Language Test Question Paper Shift 2 2023

BPSC Primary Teacher GS Question Paper

BPSC Teacher Question Paper Shift 1: 10 AM to 12 PM Answer Key BPSC Teacher Question Paper Shift 2: 03:30 to 05:30 Answer Key
SET B  Download Here  
Download PDF		 SET G Download Here Download Here
 
SET C Download Here SET H Download Here
SET D  Download Here SET A, SET E and SET F Download Here

BPSC Primary Teacher GS Official Question Paper 2023

BPSC PRT GS Shift 1 Question Paper Download Here
BPSC PRT GS Shift 2 Question Paper Download Here

बीपीएससी शिक्षक प्रश्न पत्र 2023

BPSC Primary Teacher Question Paper 2023

BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 has started today i.e. 24th August 2023 and will continue till 26th August 2023. Candidates can check all the details about BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023 in the table given here.

Name of the Organization

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Name of Recruitment

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023

Name of the Post

Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers

Number of vacancies

170416

Type

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023

Number of Questions

220

Exam Duration

4 hours

Official Website

www.bssc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Teacher Exam Analysis 2023

BPSC Exam Pattern

The question paper is divided into several sections, each section focuses on different topics and skills. These sections typically include:

General Knowledge: This section evaluates the candidates' awareness about current events, history, culture and much more.

Pedagogy and Teaching Aptitude: Here candidates' understanding of teaching methodologies and child psychology is tested.

Subject-specific knowledge: This section assesses candidates' expertise in their chosen teaching subject, such as mathematics, science, social studies, or language.

Marking Scheme & Duration

Bihar Teacher Question Paper 2023 usually consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and descriptive questions. Each section has a specific importance, and candidates should manage their time effectively. The total duration of the exam is generally around three hours.

Syllabus Coverage

The syllabus of Bihar Teacher Question Paper 2023 is in line with the syllabus prescribed for the relevant teaching posts. Candidates should do a thorough review of the syllabus to maximize their preparation and focus on the required topics.

The candidates can check the exam pattern for all three posts including the number of questions, marks, subjects covered, duration of the exam, etc. 

 BPSC PRT Exam Pattern

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Language (Qualifying)

Part I -English

25

25

2 hours

Part II -Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language

75

75

Gneral Studies

120

120

2 hours

Total

220

220

4 hours

 BPSC TGT Exam Pattern

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Language (Qualifying)

Part I -English

25

25

2 hours

Part II – Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language

75

75

Subject and General Studies

Part I – Concerned Subject

80

80

2 hours

Part II- General Studies

40

40

Total

220

220

4 hours

BPSC PGT Exam Pattern

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Language (Qualifying)

Part I -English

25

25

2 hours

Part II – Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language

75

75

Subject and General Studies

Part I – Concerned Subject

80

80

2 hours

Part II- General Studies

40

40

Total

220

220

4 ho

Best Book for Bihar Teacher Exam

 Here are some books that students can use for the preparation of the exam. These books will help them to gain a strong foundation in the subjects that are covered in the exam. It will also help them to stay updated on current affairs. 

  • Lucent's Bihar General Knowledge
  • Arihant's Bihar Current Affairs
  • R.S. Aggarwal's General Studies
  • NCERT Books for the subject you are applying for

 The BPSC Teacher Exam is a competitive exam, and the competition is quite stiff. Therefore, it is important to prepare well for the exam. You can start your preparation by: Studying the BPSC Teacher Syllabus carefully, Solving previous year question papers, Joining a coaching class, Reading newspapers and magazines to stay updated on current affairs and Practicing your time management skills.

