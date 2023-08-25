BPSC Primary Teacher Question Paper 2023: Bihar PRT Language SET A B C D Papers PDF

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023: Candidates can download the morning and evening shift question papers for SET A, B, C, and D PDFs held on August 25 and 24. BPSC has successfully conducted the papers for PRT GS and Language Papers for PRT, TGT and PGT. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the paper here.

BPSC Primary Teacher Question Paper 2023: BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on 25 August 2023, is conducting the language test for the TGT, PGT and PRT Exam. The first shift is conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 03:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of teachers in government schools in Bihar. The exam is divided into two papers: Paper 1: Language Paper and Paper 2: Subject & General Studies. The question papers can be a valuable resource for candidates who are preparing for the exam. They can help candidates understand the exam pattern, the type of questions that are asked, and the level of difficulty of the exam.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023

Candidates can download BPSC Question Paper 2023 for the exam held on August 25 and August 24. Download the shift-wise and set-wise BPSC question paper here. The candidates can check the questions for all subjects in the table below:

BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 has started today i.e. 24th August 2023 and will continue till 26th August 2023. Candidates can check all the details about BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023 in the table given here.

Name of the Organization Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Name of Recruitment BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Name of the Post Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers Number of vacancies 170416 Type BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023 Number of Questions 220 Exam Duration 4 hours Official Website www.bssc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Exam Pattern

The question paper is divided into several sections, each section focuses on different topics and skills. These sections typically include:

General Knowledge: This section evaluates the candidates' awareness about current events, history, culture and much more.

Pedagogy and Teaching Aptitude: Here candidates' understanding of teaching methodologies and child psychology is tested.

Subject-specific knowledge: This section assesses candidates' expertise in their chosen teaching subject, such as mathematics, science, social studies, or language.

Marking Scheme & Duration

Bihar Teacher Question Paper 2023 usually consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and descriptive questions. Each section has a specific importance, and candidates should manage their time effectively. The total duration of the exam is generally around three hours.

Syllabus Coverage

The syllabus of Bihar Teacher Question Paper 2023 is in line with the syllabus prescribed for the relevant teaching posts. Candidates should do a thorough review of the syllabus to maximize their preparation and focus on the required topics.

The candidates can check the exam pattern for all three posts including the number of questions, marks, subjects covered, duration of the exam, etc.

BPSC PRT Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I -English 25 25 2 hours Part II -Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language 75 75 Gneral Studies 120 120 2 hours Total 220 220 4 hours

BPSC TGT Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I -English 25 25 2 hours Part II – Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language 75 75 Subject and General Studies Part I – Concerned Subject 80 80 2 hours Part II- General Studies 40 40 Total 220 220 4 hours

BPSC PGT Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I -English 25 25 2 hours Part II – Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language 75 75 Subject and General Studies Part I – Concerned Subject 80 80 2 hours Part II- General Studies 40 40 Total 220 220 4 ho

Best Book for Bihar Teacher Exam

Here are some books that students can use for the preparation of the exam. These books will help them to gain a strong foundation in the subjects that are covered in the exam. It will also help them to stay updated on current affairs.

Lucent's Bihar General Knowledge

Arihant's Bihar Current Affairs

R.S. Aggarwal's General Studies

NCERT Books for the subject you are applying for

The BPSC Teacher Exam is a competitive exam, and the competition is quite stiff. Therefore, it is important to prepare well for the exam. You can start your preparation by: Studying the BPSC Teacher Syllabus carefully, Solving previous year question papers, Joining a coaching class, Reading newspapers and magazines to stay updated on current affairs and Practicing your time management skills.