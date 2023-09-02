SSC MTS Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF, Check Cutoff

SSC MTS Result 2023 has been declared at ssc.nic.in on 02 September. The commission has shortlisted a total of 3015 candidates. Those who appeared in the exam can check the direct link to download SSC MTS Result Selection PDF, Cutoff, final answer key date, score card and other details from this page

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) Paper 1 exam 2022. A total of 3015 candidates have cleared the exam of which 1005 are general category candidates, 250 EWS, 530 SC, 145 ST and 715 are OBC Candidates. Other than this, 265 are ESM, 40 OH, and 35 are HH. Candidates who found their roll number in the PDF for the Paper 1 exam will be called for PET/ PST for Havaldar Posts.

The result has been released on the official website of the SSC (ssc.nic.in). Applicants can check the list of candidates selected in the SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam 2023. The commission has also released SSC MTS result notice containing the cutoff marks, scorecard date and final answer key date.

The SSC MTS exam was held from 02 to 19 May and the second phase from 13 to 20 June and lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam. The cut-off marks for all states and categories are given below.

SSC MTS Result Download PDF

The SSC MTS Result 2023 is released in PDF format on the SSC website. The PDF will contain the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

SSC MTS Result PDF Download Here SSC MTS Result Notice Download Here

SSC Havaldar PET PST Details

All shortlisted for Havaldar Posts will be called for the Physical Exam. The date, time and venue of PET/PST for the posts of Havaldar will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.

SSC MTS Final Answer Key and Marks 2023

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been

carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final

Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the final result of the examination.

SSC MTS Cutoff 2023 Marks

The cut-off marks for each category are mentioned below:

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the steps provided, below, in order to check the details of all shortlisted candidates in the exam

Visit the Official Website : Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) -ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to Results Section : Look for ‘Result’ Section

Find the MTS Result Link: Within the results section, search for the link related to the SSC MTS exam result. The link named as ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 – List of candidates qualified in CBE for appearing in PET/ PST (for the post of Havaldar)'

Click on the Result Link : Click on the result PDF

Download and Print: You can download the result to your device and check the names and roll numbers of the selected applicants. Download the result and save it to a location on your computer or device. You can also take a print out of the result

SSC MTS Result 2023: Highlight

Name of the Exam SSC MTS Havaldar Exam 2023 SSC MTS Exam Date 02 to 19 May and 13 to 20 June SSC MTS Result Date 02 September 2023 Total Shortlisted Candidates 3015 SSC MTS Paper 1 Score Card Date to be announced Official Website www.ssc.nic.un

The final result of candidates for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at a later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar.

The candidates who have qualified in the Paper 1 exam are advised to start preparing for the Physical Exam. The SSC MTS is a recruitment exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Posts in various government departments.