RBI Assistant 2023 Notification PDF Out for 450 Vacancy; Apply Online at opportunies.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant 2023 Notification PDF: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of assistant. Candidates can apply online from September 13, 2023 to October 4, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at.rbi.org.in.
The bank will fill up a total of 450 vacancies across the country for Assistant Posts at RBI. The selection of the candidates will be done based on an online exam which will be conducted in phases i.e. Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test, where the prelims exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.
RBI Assistant Notification 2023
RBI Assistant Notification 2023 PDF Out on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can go check the RBI Assistant 2023 Notification highlights in the below table.
|
Name of Bank
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant
|
Vacancies
|
450
|
Type
|
Notification
|
Registration Date
|
September 13, 2023, to October 4, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Language Proficiency Test
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
13th September to 4th October 2023
|
Recruitment Process
|
Prelims, Main Exams, Language Proficiency Test
|
Education Qualification
|
Graduates or relevant degree
|
Age Limit
|
20 years to 28 years
|
RBI Official Website
|
www.rbi.org.in
RBI Assistant Notification PDF
The detailed notification is important to understand the norms required to apply for and get the job in RBI for Assistant Posts. Below we have provided the download link of RBI Assistant Notification PDF 2023
|
RBI Assistant Notification PDF 2023
RBI Assistant Vacancy
RBI Assistant Notification 2023 out. Below we have tabulated the vacancies announced for RBI Assistant 2023
|
RBI Assistant 2023: Vacancies
|
Office
|
Reserved Vacancies*
|
PwBD#
|
EXS
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC$
|
EWS@
|
GEN
|
Total
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
EX- 1
|
EX-2
|
Ahmedabad
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
13
|
1
|
1(1)
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
1
|
Bengaluru
|
11(2)
|
1
|
18
|
5
|
23
|
58
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
2(1)
|
2
|
6
|
Bhopal
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
12
|
1
|
1(1)
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
1
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2
|
8(6)
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
19
|
1
|
1(1)
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
2
|
Chandigarh
|
5
|
1(1)
|
5
|
2
|
8
|
21
|
1
|
1(1)
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
2
|
Chennai
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1(1)
|
1(1)
|
1
|
1
|
Guwahati
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
11
|
26
|
0
|
1(1)
|
2(1)
|
1(1)
|
1
|
3
|
Hyderabad
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
14
|
0
|
3(2)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Jaipur
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
1(1)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Jammu
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Kanpur & Lucknow
|
12
|
1
|
9
|
5
|
28
|
55
|
1
|
4(3)
|
1(1)
|
3(2)
|
2
|
5
|
Kolkata
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
22
|
0
|
1
|
1(1)
|
1(1)
|
1
|
2
|
Mumbai
|
0
|
15
|
0
|
10
|
76
|
101
|
1
|
8(7)
|
3(2)
|
6(5)
|
4
|
10
|
Nagpur
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
19
|
1(1)
|
2(1)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
New Delhi
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
17
|
28
|
1
|
1(1)
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
3
|
Patna
|
1(1)
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1(1)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi
|
0
|
1(1)
|
4
|
1
|
10
|
16
|
0
|
2(1)
|
0
|
1(1)
|
1
|
2
|
Total
|
45(3)
|
56(8)
|
71
|
37
|
241
|
450(11)
|
8(1)
|
30(24)
|
10(7)
|
20(7)
|
20
|
45
RBI Assistant Age Limit
As per the official RBI Assistant Notification PDF, the candidates between 20 and 28 years of age that are born not earlier than 02/09/1995 and not later than 01/09/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply. However, relaxation in upper ages of reserved categories will be given according to the government norms
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Maximum Age
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST)
|
By 5 years
|
Up to 33 years
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
By 3 years
|
Up to 31 years
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
Ex-Servicemen
|
General/EWS: By 10 years
|Up to 38 years
|
OBC: By 13 years
|Up to 41 years
|
SC/ST: By 15 years
|Up to 43 years
|
To the extent of service rendered by them in Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to a maximum of 50 years.
|Up to 50 years
|
Widows/divorced women/ women judicially separated who are not re-married
|
|Upto 35 years (40 years for SC/ST
|
Candidates having work
experience in Reserve Bank of
India
|
To the extent of number of years of such experience, subject to maximum of 3 years.
RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria
RBI has released the Eligibility Criteria of RBI Assistant along with a Notification PDF. Below we have listed the eligibility criteria
Nationality: A candidate must be either:
i. a citizen of India, orii. a subject of Nepal, or
iii. a subject of Bhutan, or
iv. a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
v. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
RBI Assistant Educational Qualification
RBI Assistant Educational Qualification has been released by RBI with its Notification PDF. As per the RBI Assistant Notification 2023 candidates should have at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.
Also Read in Hindi - RBI Assistant Notification
RBI Assistant Application Fees
The candidates for unreserved category needs to pay Rs 450 as a application fees whereas candidates from reserved will need to Rs 50 as application fees. Below we have tabulated the detailed application fees which varies from category to category
|Sr. No.
|Category
|Charges
|
Amount
|1
|SC/ST/PwBD/EXS
|Intimation charges only
|50 + 18% GST
|2
|GEN/OBC/EWS
|Application fee including intimation charges
|450 + 18% GST
|3
|Staff
|Nil
|Nil
Steps to Apply for RBI Assistant
Interested and eligible can read the below steps to apply for RBI Assistant
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiaaaug23/
Step 2: Click on the Button "Click here for New Registration"
Step 3: Fill the required details
Step 4: Upload the required documents in prescribed format
Step 5: Pay the required fees
Step 6: Submit the application
Step 7: Print the application for future reference
Step 8: Save the generated registration number and password for future reference