RBI Assistant 2023 Notification PDF Out for 450 Vacancy; Apply Online at opportunies.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant 2023 Recruitment: The Reserve Bank of India released the official on 13th September 2023 to recruit 450 Assistant posts.

Check all the details of the RBI Assistant 2023 Exam here.

RBI Assistant 2023 Notification PDF: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of assistant. Candidates can apply online from September 13, 2023 to October 4, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at.rbi.org.in.

The bank will fill up a total of 450 vacancies across the country for Assistant Posts at RBI. The selection of the candidates will be done based on an online exam which will be conducted in phases i.e. Prelims, Mains and Language Proficiency Test, where the prelims exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.

RBI Assistant Notification 2023

RBI Assistant Notification 2023 PDF Out on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can go check the RBI Assistant 2023 Notification highlights in the below table.

Name of Bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Post Name Assistant Vacancies 450 Type Notification Registration Date September 13, 2023, to October 4, 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Language Proficiency Test Exam Mode Online Registration Dates 13th September to 4th October 2023 Recruitment Process Prelims, Main Exams, Language Proficiency Test Education Qualification Graduates or relevant degree Age Limit 20 years to 28 years RBI Official Website www.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Notification PDF

The detailed notification is important to understand the norms required to apply for and get the job in RBI for Assistant Posts. Below we have provided the download link of RBI Assistant Notification PDF 2023

RBI Assistant Notification PDF 2023 Download Here

RBI Assistant Vacancy

RBI Assistant Notification 2023 out. Below we have tabulated the vacancies announced for RBI Assistant 2023

RBI Assistant 2023: Vacancies Office Reserved Vacancies* PwBD# EXS SC ST OBC$ EWS@ GEN Total A B C D EX- 1 EX-2 Ahmedabad 0 2 4 1 6 13 1 1(1) 0 1(1) 1 1 Bengaluru 11(2) 1 18 5 23 58 0 1(1) 1 2(1) 2 6 Bhopal 0 6 0 1 5 12 1 1(1) 0 1(1) 1 1 Bhubaneswar 2 8(6) 2 1 6 19 1 1(1) 0 1(1) 1 2 Chandigarh 5 1(1) 5 2 8 21 1 1(1) 0 1(1) 1 2 Chennai 1 0 3 1 8 13 0 1(1) 1(1) 1(1) 1 1 Guwahati 1 8 4 2 11 26 0 1(1) 2(1) 1(1) 1 3 Hyderabad 2 1 4 1 6 14 0 3(2) 0 0 1 1 Jaipur 0 1 1 0 3 5 0 1(1) 0 0 0 1 Jammu 4 0 3 1 10 18 0 0 0 0 1 2 Kanpur & Lucknow 12 1 9 5 28 55 1 4(3) 1(1) 3(2) 2 5 Kolkata 5 4 0 2 11 22 0 1 1(1) 1(1) 1 2 Mumbai 0 15 0 10 76 101 1 8(7) 3(2) 6(5) 4 10 Nagpur 0 6 3 1 9 19 1(1) 2(1) 0 0 1 2 New Delhi 1 0 8 2 17 28 1 1(1) 0 1(1) 1 3 Patna 1(1) 1 3 1 4 10 0 1(1) 1(1) 0 0 1 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 0 1(1) 4 1 10 16 0 2(1) 0 1(1) 1 2 Total 45(3) 56(8) 71 37 241 450(11) 8(1) 30(24) 10(7) 20(7) 20 45

RBI Assistant Age Limit

As per the official RBI Assistant Notification PDF, the candidates between 20 and 28 years of age that are born not earlier than 02/09/1995 and not later than 01/09/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply. However, relaxation in upper ages of reserved categories will be given according to the government norms

Category Age Relaxation Maximum Age Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) By 5 years Up to 33 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) By 3 years Up to 31 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Ex-Servicemen General/EWS: By 10 years Up to 38 years OBC: By 13 years Up to 41 years SC/ST: By 15 years Up to 43 years To the extent of service rendered by them in Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to a maximum of 50 years. Up to 50 years Widows/divorced women/ women judicially separated who are not re-married Upto 35 years (40 years for SC/ST Candidates having work experience in Reserve Bank of India To the extent of number of years of such experience, subject to maximum of 3 years.

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria

RBI has released the Eligibility Criteria of RBI Assistant along with a Notification PDF. Below we have listed the eligibility criteria

Nationality: A candidate must be either:

i. a citizen of India, orii. a subject of Nepal, or

iii. a subject of Bhutan, or

iv. a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

v. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

RBI Assistant Educational Qualification

RBI Assistant Educational Qualification has been released by RBI with its Notification PDF. As per the RBI Assistant Notification 2023 candidates should have at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

RBI Assistant Application Fees

The candidates for unreserved category needs to pay Rs 450 as a application fees whereas candidates from reserved will need to Rs 50 as application fees. Below we have tabulated the detailed application fees which varies from category to category

Sr. No. Category Charges Amount 1 SC/ST/PwBD/EXS Intimation charges only 50 + 18% GST 2 GEN/OBC/EWS Application fee including intimation charges 450 + 18% GST 3 Staff Nil Nil

Steps to Apply for RBI Assistant

Interested and eligible can read the below steps to apply for RBI Assistant

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiaaaug23/

Step 2: Click on the Button "Click here for New Registration"

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents in prescribed format

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Submit the application

Step 7: Print the application for future reference

Step 8: Save the generated registration number and password for future reference