RBI Assistant Application Form 2023 Begun: Apply Online For 450 Vacancy, Steps to Follow

RBI Assistant 2023 Application Form: The Reserve Bank of India released 450 vacancies for RBI Assistant. The Application 2023 process has been started on September 13, 2023, on the official website. A direct link for the RBI Assistant online application is provided here. The prelims exam is tentatively scheduled on October 21, and 23, 2023.

Get the direct link and steps to follow for RBI Assistant Application Form 2023 here

RBI Assistant Apply Online 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification of 450 Apprentice vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in prelims mains online test and language test. The link has been activated and the application process includes, registration of the candidate, filling up the required and necessary details, uploading the support documents and finally paying the application fees as per their category.

Below we have listed all the important detailed link steps to fill out the application, the required age limit and the application fees. As per the notification, the RBI Assistant online application will start on September 13, 2023, and will end on October 4, 2023. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on October 21 and October 23, 2023.

Career Counseling

RBI Assistant Online Application 2023

The RBI released the official notification on September 13, 2023, on opportunities.rbi.org.in. As per the notification, candidates can start filling out the form from September 13, 2023, to October 4, 2023. Before applying for the positions, interested candidates can check the detailed advertisement released by RBI. Below we have provided the official notification pdf

RBI Assistant Official Notification

Download Here

Important Dates For RBI Assistant Application Form 2023 

The candidates will be selected online written tests and language test. Below we have listed the important information and dates of the RBI Assistant Application Form 2023

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023

Organisation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Posts

Assistant

Vacancies

450

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

September 13, 2023

Application End Date

October 4, 2023

Payment of Online Application

September 13, 203 to October 4, 2023 

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Language Test

Prelims Exam Date

October 21 and October 23, 2023

Main Exam Date

December 2, 2023

Official website

opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Apply Online Link

RBI has started applications if RBI Assistant form September 13, 2023. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the online application before the deadline to avoid any last minute technical issues. Below we have provided the RBI Assistant Apply Online Link for the ease of candidates

RBI Assistant Apply Online 2023 Link

Click Here

How to Apply for an RBI Assistant?

The online application process started on September 13, 2023. Interested and eligible can read and follow the below steps to apply for RBI Assistant online Application 

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - RBI 

Step 2: Click on the Button "Click here for New Registration"

Step 3: Fill the required details 

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Submit the application

Step 7: Print the application for future reference

Step 8: Save the generated registration number and password for future reference

RBI Assistant Application Fees 2023

Candidates from the General Category must pay a total of Rs. 450 as the application fee for the RBI Assistant 2023 exam. The same price is reduced for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories to 50.

Category

Fee

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 450 + 18% GST

SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen

Rs 50 + 18% GST

Staff

Nill

RBI Assistant Age Limit

The candidates between 20 and 28 years of age who are born not earlier than 02/09/1995 and not later than 01/09/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply online for RBI Assistant. However, relaxation in upper ages of reserved categories will be given according to the government norms.

FAQ

Where can I find the RBI Assistant Application Form 2023 online apply link?

The students will be able to find and apply online for RBI Assistant Application Form 2023 from the link provided in the above article

What is the last date to apply online for an RBI Assistant Application Form 2023?

The last date to apply online for an RBI Assistant Application Form 2023 is October 4, 2023.

