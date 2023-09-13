RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Download PDF for Prelims and Mains Topics, Check Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Get the detailed section-wise RBI Assistant syllabus pdf for RBI Assistant prelims and mains exam. Check the latest exam paper for RBI Assistant 2023

RBI Assistant Syllabus
RBI Assistant Syllabus

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: The RBI Assistant 2023 notification has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates who desire to attempt the RBI Assistant examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern of examination. In the RBI Assistant Prelims exam, there are three subjects English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability for which 20 minutes will be allowed separately to attempt each subject with a total duration of 60 minutes.

RBI Assistant exam is conducted every to recruit eligible candidates. In the previous cycle, approximately 6.5 lakh people filled out the application form out of which approximately 4 lakhs appeared in the examination. The number of applications is expected to be the same as the previous year, so it becomes very crucial to have a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern.

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023 

Here is the complete overview of the RBI Assistant syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Reserve Bank of India

Post Name

RBI Assistant

Vacancies

450

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Language Proficiency Test

Application Mode

Online

Number of Questions (Prelims)

100

Maximum Marks (Prelims)

100

Duration (Prelims)

60 minutes

Exam Mode

Online MCQ Based

Negative Marks

1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty

 

Check RBI Assistant Notification

RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF Link

Before applying, aspirants should download the RBI Assistant syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the RBI Assistant syllabus below:

RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF

Download PDF

Important Topics In RBI Assistant Syllabus

The RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability whereas the RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Awareness and General Awareness Check the subject-wise RBI Assistant syllabus below.

 

English Language

                  Idioms and Phrases

Synonyms and Antonyms

One Word Substitution

Word Meanings

Sentence Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Active and Passive Voice

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Completion

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Reasoning Ability

Odd Man Out

Alphanumeric Series

Coding and Decoding

Analogy

Blood Relations

Number Series

Symbols

Row Arrangements

Number Series

Syllogism

Distance and Directions

Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

Numerical Ability

Probability

Algebra

Mensuration

Permutation and Combination

Geometry

Percentage

Simple and Compound Interest

Time and Work

Average

Number System

Profit and Loss

Problems on Ages

Trigonometry

HCF and LCM

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Quadratic Equation

Ratio and Proportion

Computer Knowledge

Basic languages

Basic Hardware and Software

History of Computers

Devices

Viruses and Hacking

MS Office

General Awareness

Current Affairs(International News)

Current Affairs (National News)

Geography 

History 

Political Science

Banking Awareness

RBI Terminology

Emoluments and Other Benefits

Acts and Laws related to Bank (RBI)

Weightage of RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Syllabus 

After getting familiar with the RBI Assistant syllabus, aspirants should go through the RBI Assistant exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the RBI Assistant recruitment process.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern

  • The RBI Assistant prelims exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability
  • The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.
  • 20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject
  • As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for marking every wrong response.

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

Name of Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

100

100

60 minutes

 

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern

  • The RBI Assistant mains exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability
  • The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.
  • 20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject
  • As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 1/4 (0.25) marks will be deducted for marking every wrong response.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Test of Reasoning

40

40

30 minutes

Test of English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Test of Numerical Ability

40

40

30 minutes

Test of General Awareness

40

40

25 minutes

Test of Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 minutes

Total

200

200

135 minutes

How to Cover RBI Assistant Syllabus?

The RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the RBI Assistant syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the RBI Assistant 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Check the RBI Assistant syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.
  • Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and RBI Assistant's previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills. 
  • Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.

Best Books to Cover RBI Assistant Topics

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of RBI Assistant books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the RBI Assistant syllabus. Some of the best RBI Assistant books are as follows:

RBI Assistant Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English Language
  • High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren and Martin
  • Objective General English by Arihant Publications
  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

Numerical Ability
  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agarwal
  • Data Interpretation by Arun Sharma
  • Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams by Tarun Goyal

Reasoning Ability
  • A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Agarwal
  • Analytical Reasoning by M.K.Pandey
  • A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S.Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

Also Read - RBI Assistant Salary

FAQ

What is RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus 2023?

The RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

Is there any negative marking in the RBI Assistant 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the RBI Assistant exam.

What is the RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims Exam Pattern?

As per the RBI Assistant prelims exam pattern, the written exam will carry a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration will be 60 minutes.

How to prepare for the RBI Assistant 2023 Prelims Syllabus?

To prepare well for the RBI Assistant exam, one should check the RBI Assistant syllabus thoroughly, pick the best books and practice mock tests and previous year's question papers.

Related Categories

