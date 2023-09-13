RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Download PDF for Prelims and Mains Topics, Check Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: The RBI Assistant 2023 notification has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates who desire to attempt the RBI Assistant examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern of examination. In the RBI Assistant Prelims exam, there are three subjects English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability for which 20 minutes will be allowed separately to attempt each subject with a total duration of 60 minutes.
RBI Assistant exam is conducted every to recruit eligible candidates. In the previous cycle, approximately 6.5 lakh people filled out the application form out of which approximately 4 lakhs appeared in the examination. The number of applications is expected to be the same as the previous year, so it becomes very crucial to have a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern.
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023
Here is the complete overview of the RBI Assistant syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.
RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Reserve Bank of India
Post Name
RBI Assistant
Vacancies
450
Selection Process
Prelims
Mains
Language Proficiency Test
Application Mode
Online
Number of Questions (Prelims)
|
100
Maximum Marks (Prelims)
|
100
Duration (Prelims)
|
60 minutes
Exam Mode
Online MCQ Based
Negative Marks
1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty
Check RBI Assistant Notification
RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF Link
Before applying, aspirants should download the RBI Assistant syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the RBI Assistant syllabus below:
RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF
Important Topics In RBI Assistant Syllabus
The RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability whereas the RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Awareness and General Awareness Check the subject-wise RBI Assistant syllabus below.
English Language
Idioms and Phrases
Synonyms and Antonyms
One Word Substitution
Word Meanings
Sentence Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Active and Passive Voice
Reading Comprehension
Sentence Completion
Cloze Test
Fill in the Blanks
Reasoning Ability
Odd Man Out
Alphanumeric Series
Coding and Decoding
Analogy
Blood Relations
Number Series
Symbols
Row Arrangements
Number Series
Syllogism
Distance and Directions
Puzzles
Seating Arrangements
Numerical Ability
Probability
Algebra
Mensuration
Permutation and Combination
Geometry
Percentage
Simple and Compound Interest
Time and Work
Average
Number System
Profit and Loss
Problems on Ages
Trigonometry
HCF and LCM
Speed Time and Distance
Mixture and Alligations
Quadratic Equation
Ratio and Proportion
Computer Knowledge
Basic languages
Basic Hardware and Software
History of Computers
Devices
Viruses and Hacking
MS Office
General Awareness
Current Affairs(International News)
Current Affairs (National News)
Geography
History
Political Science
Banking Awareness
RBI Terminology
Emoluments and Other Benefits
Acts and Laws related to Bank (RBI)
Weightage of RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Syllabus
After getting familiar with the RBI Assistant syllabus, aspirants should go through the RBI Assistant exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the RBI Assistant recruitment process.
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern
- The RBI Assistant prelims exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability
- The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.
- 20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject
- As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for marking every wrong response.
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern
Name of Tests
No. of Questions
Maximum Marks
Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)
English Language
30
30
20 minutes
Numerical Ability
35
35
20 minutes
Reasoning Ability
35
35
20 minutes
100
100
60 minutes
RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern
- The RBI Assistant mains exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability
- The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.
- 20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject
- As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 1/4 (0.25) marks will be deducted for marking every wrong response.
Name of Tests (Objective)
No. of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
Test of Reasoning
40
40
30 minutes
Test of English Language
40
40
30 minutes
Test of Numerical Ability
40
40
30 minutes
Test of General Awareness
40
40
25 minutes
Test of Computer Knowledge
40
40
20 minutes
Total
200
200
135 minutes
How to Cover RBI Assistant Syllabus?
The RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the RBI Assistant syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the RBI Assistant 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Check the RBI Assistant syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.
- Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.
- Attempt mock papers and RBI Assistant's previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.
- Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.
Best Books to Cover RBI Assistant Topics
Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of RBI Assistant books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the RBI Assistant syllabus. Some of the best RBI Assistant books are as follows:
RBI Assistant Books 2023
Subject
Book Names
English Language
Numerical Ability
Reasoning Ability
Also Read - RBI Assistant Salary