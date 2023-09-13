RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Download PDF for Prelims and Mains Topics, Check Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: Get the detailed section-wise RBI Assistant syllabus pdf for RBI Assistant prelims and mains exam. Check the latest exam paper for RBI Assistant 2023

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023: The RBI Assistant 2023 notification has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates who desire to attempt the RBI Assistant examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern of examination. In the RBI Assistant Prelims exam, there are three subjects English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability for which 20 minutes will be allowed separately to attempt each subject with a total duration of 60 minutes.

RBI Assistant exam is conducted every to recruit eligible candidates. In the previous cycle, approximately 6.5 lakh people filled out the application form out of which approximately 4 lakhs appeared in the examination. The number of applications is expected to be the same as the previous year, so it becomes very crucial to have a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern.

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023

Here is the complete overview of the RBI Assistant syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

RBI Assistant Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Reserve Bank of India Post Name RBI Assistant Vacancies 450 Selection Process Prelims Mains Language Proficiency Test Application Mode Online Number of Questions (Prelims) 100 Maximum Marks (Prelims) 100 Duration (Prelims) 60 minutes Exam Mode Online MCQ Based Negative Marks 1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty

RBI Assistant Syllabus PDF Link

Before applying, aspirants should download the RBI Assistant syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the RBI Assistant syllabus below:

Important Topics In RBI Assistant Syllabus

The RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability whereas the RBI Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Awareness and General Awareness Check the subject-wise RBI Assistant syllabus below.

English Language Idioms and Phrases Synonyms and Antonyms One Word Substitution Word Meanings Sentence Correction Sentence Rearrangement Active and Passive Voice Reading Comprehension Sentence Completion Cloze Test Fill in the Blanks Reasoning Ability Odd Man Out Alphanumeric Series Coding and Decoding Analogy Blood Relations Number Series Symbols Row Arrangements Number Series Syllogism Distance and Directions Puzzles Seating Arrangements Numerical Ability Probability Algebra Mensuration Permutation and Combination Geometry Percentage Simple and Compound Interest Time and Work Average Number System Profit and Loss Problems on Ages Trigonometry HCF and LCM Speed Time and Distance Mixture and Alligations Quadratic Equation Ratio and Proportion Computer Knowledge Basic languages Basic Hardware and Software History of Computers Devices Viruses and Hacking MS Office General Awareness Current Affairs(International News) Current Affairs (National News) Geography History Political Science Banking Awareness RBI Terminology Emoluments and Other Benefits Acts and Laws related to Bank (RBI)

Weightage of RBI Assistant Prelims & Mains Syllabus

After getting familiar with the RBI Assistant syllabus, aspirants should go through the RBI Assistant exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the RBI Assistant recruitment process.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern

The RBI Assistant prelims exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.

20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject

As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for marking every wrong response.

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern Name of Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern

The RBI Assistant mains exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.

20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject

As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 1/4 (0.25) marks will be deducted for marking every wrong response.

Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes Test of English Language 40 40 30 minutes Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

How to Cover RBI Assistant Syllabus?

The RBI Assistant Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the RBI Assistant syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the RBI Assistant 2023 exam in one attempt.

Check the RBI Assistant syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.

Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.

Attempt mock papers and RBI Assistant's previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.

Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.

Best Books to Cover RBI Assistant Topics

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of RBI Assistant books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the RBI Assistant syllabus. Some of the best RBI Assistant books are as follows:

RBI Assistant Books 2023 Subject Book Names English Language High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren and Martin

Objective General English by Arihant Publications

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis Numerical Ability Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agarwal

Data Interpretation by Arun Sharma

Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams by Tarun Goyal Reasoning Ability A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Agarwal

Analytical Reasoning by M.K.Pandey

A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S.Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

