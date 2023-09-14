RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration 2023: Dimensions, Format, Guidelines

RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration 2023: The Reserve Bank of India Handwritten Declaration 2023 sample format has been released with the official notification. The RBI Handwritten declaration should be written by the candidate and in English Only. Read the details here

RBI Assistant Hand Written Declaration 2023: The RBI Assistant 2023 notification has been released by the Reserve Bank of India. Candidates who desire to fill out the RBI Assistant application form between September 13, 2023, to October 4, 2023, must do so by visiting the RBI website. The candidates must carefully and accurately fill out the RBI Assistant handwritten declaration that the RBI requests of them.

RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration 2023

The RBI Assistant exam handwritten declaration should be written by the candidates and in English only. If the RBI Assistant Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid as well as the hand written declaration should not be in capital letters.

What is Hand Written Declaration in RBI Assistant: Sample Format

The RBI has defined the handwritten format in its official notification, As per the notification the text for the handwritten declaration is as follows –

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

The above-mentioned handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in English only

RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration 2023: Sample Size

The applicant has to write the declaration in English clearly on white paper with black ink with file type as jpg/jpeg and dimensions of RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration should be 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm x 5 cm (Height and Width) also the file size of declaration should be between 50 KB and 100 KB

RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration Guidelines for Visually Impaired Candidates

Candidates with visual disabilities who are unable to write can have the text of the declaration written, add their left-hand thumbprint below it, and upload the document that meets the requirements.

RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration 2023: Guidelines

We have compiled a list of the most important guidelines as issued for the RBI Assistant Handwritten declaration

A handwritten declaration should be in the candidate’s handwriting

A declaration should be in English only

The RBI Assistant declaration should not be in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The handwritten declaration should be between 50 and 100 KB and should be 800 × 400 pixels in size.

If after the appointment or during the recruitment process it is found that the handwriting of the candidate does not match the handwriting of the RBI Assistant's handwritten declaration then RBI may cancel their appointment or candidature.

Steps to Upload RBI Assistant Hand Written Declaration

Below we have written the uploading procedure that a candidate should keep in mind while uploading the RBI Assistant Hand Written Declaration

Step 1: Save the file in your computer in the given prescribed format

Step 2: Click on the button to upload the document

Step 3: Browse for the image on your computer

Step 4: Select the file from your computer

Step 5: Click on the upload button or open the file button

Step 6: Preview the image that is uploaded

Step 7: Click on save

