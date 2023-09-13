RBI Assistant Salary 2023: Check Grade Pay, In Hand Salary, Allowances and Career Growth

RBI Assistant Salary 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of an RBI Assistant. The registration process has already started on September 13, 2023, and it will end on October 4, 2023. Any candidate who aspires to join the RBI as an Assistant is required to fill up the application form for RBI Assistant.
The RBI Assistant exam 2023 will consist of three phases i.e. prelims, mains and language proficiency test. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination and language proficiency test. You can check the RBI Assistant in hand salary, salary slip, promotion, career growth and more in this article
RBI Assistant 450 Vacancies Notification
RBI Assistant Salary Structure 2023
As per the official notice, selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 20,700/- per month on the scale of Rs20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 (1) – 55700 and other allowances, as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial Monthly Gross Emoluments (without HRA) for the Assistant will be approximately Rs 47,849 and 15% of HRA will be paid additionally to candidates if they are not staying in bank quarters.
RBI Assistant Salary: Revised Pay Scale
As per the RBI, the initial basic pay of RBI Assistant will be Rs 20700 which will increase with time and experience. Below we have structured the approx. RBI Assistant Gross Pay Salary in the table
|
RBI Assistant Salary 2023 (Revised)
|
Particular
|
Amount
|
Basic Pay
|
20700
|
Grade Allowance
|
2484
|
Dearness Allowance
|
12,420
|
Transport Allowance
|
1200
|
House Rent Allowance
|
3105
|
Special Allowance
|
2100
|
Local Compensatory Allowance
|
1800
|
Additional
|
4040
|
Gross pay
|
47849
|
Net Pay
|
42108
Note: The above amount is approximate numbers actual salary may vary
What are Deductions in the Salary of RBI Assistant?
From the Gross Pay of RBI Assistant salary, RBI deducts a certain amount which includes
EE NPS Contribution Amount, Professional Tax, Meal Coupon Deduction, MAF, All India RBI Employee’s, and Other Deductions. Below we tabulated the approximate amount that can be deducted
|
Particular
|
Amount
|
EE NPS Contribution Amount
|
3200
|
Professional Tax
|
200
|
Meal Coupon Deduction
|
140
|
MAF
|
200
|
All India RBI Employee’s
|
50
|
Other Deductions
|
1951
|
Total Deductions
|
5741
Note: The above amount is approximate numbers actual deductions may vary
RBI Assistant Job Profile
The vacancy of RBI Assistant is a position that requires office duties. Selected candidates will be posted to one of the bank's many regional offices, most of which are found in state capitals. Candidates hired for the RBI Assistant position are responsible for the following:
- The candidates will be responsible for maintaining files, ledgers, balances, tally etc.
- Checking day-to-day transactions done in the branch.
- Checking and replying to queries made
- Verifying baking documents
- Circulation of currency
- Preparing reports and presenting in front of higher authorities
RBI Assistant Salary Allowances
The selected candidates for RBI Assistant get a lot of benefits and allowances. Some of the allowances are listed below
- Dearness allowance
- House rental allowance
- Transport Allowance
- City-Compensatory allowance
- Special Allowances
RBI Assistant Growth
There is an amazing growth opportunity for the RBI Assistant post. The candidates will have great promotional opportunities based on seniority and sincerity. All candidates wishing to be promoted to the level of Officer must apply for the promotion test and appear for the examination as well. But before that, one has to undergo a service period of at least 2 years to be eligible for promotion to Officer Cadre. RBI Assistant promotions to officer post takes place in two processes, which the Assistants also have the opportunity to be part of it:
All the selected candidates candidates for the RBI Assistant post will have the opportunity to get promoted to the officer level. Before getting eligible for the officer post candidates must serve at least 2 years of service/training period in the RBI.