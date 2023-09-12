Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out, Check Steps to Download Bihar Police Hall Ticket At csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable has activated the link to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in for 21391 Constable posts. Know the steps to download Bihar Police Admit Card here.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 is released. Learn the steps to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card here.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable released the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card on September 12, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment can check and download the admit card on the official CSBC website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the online application process for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 began on June 20 and concluded on July 20. The admit card for the aforementioned examination has been issued on September 12, for the exam slated to be held on October 01, 07, and 15, 2023. Get all the latest updates on the Bihar Police Admit Card below.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023

Central Selection Board of Constable will shortlist the eligible candidates for 21391 Constable vacancies through a four-stage recruitment process. The Bihar Police Constable written exam will be conducted on October 1, 7 and 15. In order to appear for it, candidates need to download their hall ticket or else they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall. Check the complete details for Bihar Police Admit Card 2023 in the article below.

Bihar Police Admit Card Date 2023

Bihar Police Admit Card acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. It contains all the important details related to the exam like exam date, venue, reporting time, and exam timing.

Bihar Police Admit Card 2023 Date Apply Online Began on June 20, 2023 Last date to apply online July 20, 2023 Bihar Police Admit Card Release Date September 12, 2023 Exam Date October 01, 07, and 15, 2023 Answer Key release date To be notified

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Bihar Police Admit Card is already out. Candidates who are planning to appear for the CBT exam, scheduled to be held on October 01, 07, and 15, 2023, can download their hall tickets via the direct link provided below.

Candidates must log in to their account by entering their registration number and date of birth to access their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023.

Steps to Download CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card

Candidates can download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 anytime before the examination. They are advised to follow the below instructions to download Bihar Police Admit Card.

Step 1: Open the official website of CSBC or click on the direct link shared above.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card download link on the home screen.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

Step 4: If you forgot your registration ID, you can retrieve it by entering the registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Submit all the credentials and download Bihar Police Constable admit card.

Also, Read: Bihar Police Constable Admit card 2023: जारी हुए बिहार पुलिस परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र, www.csbc.bih.nic.in से करें डाउनलोड

Details Mentioned on Bihar Police Constable Admit Card

The candidates can check all details regarding the exam date, venue, reporting time, and exam timing from their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card. It comprises all the important details which are listed below:

Name and Photograph of the candidate

Roll Number

Date Of Birth

Gender of the candidate

Category of the applicant

Exam Centre Details

Exam Date and time

Space for the candidate’s signature

Space for signature of the invigilator

Also, read Synonyms and Antonyms to prepare for the exam.

Document to Carry With Bihar Police Constable 2023 Admit Card

Aspirants must carry their Identity proof along with the hard copy of Bihar Police Admit Card 2023. They can carry any of the following documents along with their hall tickets.

Aadhar card Voter ID card PAN Card Driving License (DL) Passport Ration Card

How to Recover Password for Bihar Police Admit Card?

Those who forgot their registration number and password can recover their login credentials by using their registered email ID and phone number. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card to their designated exam centre or else they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.