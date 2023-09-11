Bihar Police CSBC Constable Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Link at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police CSBC Constable Admit Card 2023: Bihar Police released the admit card for Constable Exam. The exam is being conducted on 01, 07 and 15 October 2023. Candidates can check the direct link to download the CSBC Constable Exam Admit Card from the link given below,

Bihar Police CSBC Constable Admit Card 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) ,on 11 September, uploaded the admit card link for the written test for the post of Constable on its official website. It is to be noted that the admit card will be available at 12 AM on 12 September. Those who have applied for CSBC Constable Jobs for 21391 vacancies can download the Bihar Police Admit Card from the website of the board on the mentioned date and time.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card Link 2023

The direct download link to download the admit card for Constable Posts is also available below. The candidates will be required to use their Registration ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth to get their admit card.

Bihar Police CSBC Admit Card Download Here

Important Note: Those candidates who are not able to download the admit card can get the duplicate admit card on 26 and 27 September from the office of CSBC, Patna - 800001. They are required to present the xerox copy of their application form and a valid ID Proof.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2023

The exam is scheduled to be held on 01 October (Sunday), 07 October (Saturday) and 15 October 2023 (Sunday) across the state of Bihar. The exam will have 100 questions of 200 marks on General Knowledge and Current Affairs and will be framed on 12th class syllabus. The duration of the test is 2 hours. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Centre List 2023

The list of exam centres will also be uploaded on 12 September 2023 on the official website.

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card ?

Go to the official website of Bihar Police www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on ‘Important Notice: Regarding Bihar Police Constable Written Exam Scheduled on 01.10.2023 (Sunday), 07.10.2023 (Saturday), 15.10.2023 (Sunday) e-Admit Card and Instruction of OMR for Convenience of Candidates of Advt. No. 01/2023.’

Click on this Link to download e-Admit Cards

A new window will open where you need to enter your credentials

Download CSBC Constable Admit Card