BTEUP Result 2023: Check How to Download Even Semester Marksheet

BTEUP Result 2023: The Board of Technical Education, Lucknow conducted the written examination for the D Pharmacy Course of 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester ( Diploma Result Even Semester 2023) from 28 June 28 to 20 July 2023, for which the result will be announced on the official website. The exam was conducted for 2 lakh students. The candidates can download their marks by clicking on the ‘Result’ section given on the official website portal at bteup.ac.in, result.bteupexam.in, and https://urise.up.gov.in
BTEUP Result L2023
BTEUP Diploma Result Even Semester 2023 can be checked using their registration number, roll numbers or names. Currently, the result link is not working due to heavy load on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website. We will also provide the result link as soon as it is available.
|BTEUP Result Link
|Click Here
BTEUP Marksheet 2023
The hard copy of the marksheet will be available at the center. Students can all the details related to the exam including scores, subject-by-subject grades in detail, semester etc. on the mark sheet
bteup.ac.in Result Overview 2023
To download the result, the candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The can check the other details related to result in the table below:
|
Board
|
Board of Technical Education, Lucknow
|
Exam
|
BTEUP Even Semester Exam 2023
|
Semester
|
2nd, 4th & 6th
|
Exam Date
|
28 June to 20 July 2023
|
Result Date
|
September 2023
|
Official Website
|
bteup.ac.in
|
result.bteupexam.in
How to check UPBTE Result 2023?
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPBTE at bteup.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ Section
Step 3: Search for ‘BTEUP 2nd/4th/6th Semester Results 2023’ ,link
Step 4: Click on the link and use your UPTU registration number and other details
Step 5:Check BTE Marks 2023
UPBTE Minimum Passing Marks 2023
The minimum mark to pass the exam is 35%. Those who do not score the mentioned minimum marks will be declared qualified.
Your UPBTE Diploma Result 2023 Mark Sheet will show you your