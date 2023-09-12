BTEUP Result 2023: Check How to Download Even Semester Marksheet

BTEUP Result 2023 will be announced by the Board of Technical Education for 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester at bteup.ac.in or result.bteupexam.in. The exam was conducted from June 28 to July 20, 2023. The candidates can check the direct link to download the result on this page.

BTEUP Result 2023: The Board of Technical Education, Lucknow conducted the written examination for the D Pharmacy Course of 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester ( Diploma Result Even Semester 2023) from 28 June 28 to 20 July 2023, for which the result will be announced on the official website. The exam was conducted for 2 lakh students. The candidates can download their marks by clicking on the ‘Result’ section given on the official website portal at bteup.ac.in, result.bteupexam.in, and https://urise.up.gov.in

BTEUP Result L2023

BTEUP Diploma Result Even Semester 2023 can be checked using their registration number, roll numbers or names. Currently, the result link is not working due to heavy load on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website. We will also provide the result link as soon as it is available.

BTEUP Marksheet 2023

The hard copy of the marksheet will be available at the center. Students can all the details related to the exam including scores, subject-by-subject grades in detail, semester etc. on the mark sheet

bteup.ac.in Result Overview 2023

To download the result, the candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The can check the other details related to result in the table below:

Board Board of Technical Education, Lucknow Exam BTEUP Even Semester Exam 2023 Semester 2nd, 4th & 6th Exam Date 28 June to 20 July 2023 Result Date September 2023 Official Website bteup.ac.in result.bteupexam.in

How to check UPBTE Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPBTE at bteup.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ Section

Step 3: Search for ‘BTEUP 2nd/4th/6th Semester Results 2023’ ,link

Step 4: Click on the link and use your UPTU registration number and other details

Step 5:Check BTE Marks 2023

UPBTE Minimum Passing Marks 2023

The minimum mark to pass the exam is 35%. Those who do not score the mentioned minimum marks will be declared qualified.

Your UPBTE Diploma Result 2023 Mark Sheet will show you your