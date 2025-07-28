BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 241 Constable General Duty Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check Vacancy Details Here

BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for 241 Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" vacancies under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 20, 2025. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the salary as Rs.21700-69100/- Per Month.

You can check all the details regarding the BSF recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and other details here.

BSF Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The indicative notification has been uploaded on the official website of BSF. Alternatively you can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

BSF Recruitment 2025 Download PDF