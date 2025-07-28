BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 241 Constable General Duty Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check Vacancy Details Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Jul 28, 2025

BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for 241 Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" vacancies under Sports Quota recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 20, 2025. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the salary as Rs.21700-69100/- Per Month.

You can check all the details regarding the BSF recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and other details here.

BSF Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The indicative notification has been uploaded on the official website of BSF. Alternatively you can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

BSF Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

 Vacancy Details BSF Recruitment 2025 Notification:

A total of  241 Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" vacancies under Sports Quota recruitment drive. 

Constable (General Duty)-241 Posts

Eligibility Criteria BSF 2025 Notification
Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th (highschool) Exam passed from any recognized Board in India. Along with this, candidadates should have requisite sports quota certificate as mentioned in the notification. 

Steps to Apply for the BSF Recruitment 2025

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/.
  • Step 2: Click on the link BSF recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.  

