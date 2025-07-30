NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exams Scheduled for December 11th to 14th; Details Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the SWAYAM examination for the July 2025 semester for December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. For the most recent information, all candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of NTA, which administers these tests for SWAYAM courses.

A Computer-Based Test (CBT) methodology was used for the examination, which included 65 papers from 524 different courses in the previous semester. The test was taken by 1,864 candidates out of 2,226 enrolled participants. This continuous program offers an essential online learning platform, and NTA makes sure that its assessment is conducted effectively and smoothly.

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam Schedule: Key Highlights

Candidates can view the table given below to check the important dates for the NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam: