RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exams Scheduled for December 11th to 14th; Details Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: Exams for the July 2025 semester of NTA SWAYAM are set for December 11–14, 2025. There will be a variety of MCQ counts and question kinds on the CBT or hybrid exam formats. No negative marking is present. For updates on this crucial online learning test, candidates should frequently visit the NTA website.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 16:58 IST
NTA SWAYAM July 2025
NTA SWAYAM July 2025
Register for Result Updates

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the SWAYAM examination for the July 2025 semester for December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. For the most recent information, all candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of NTA, which administers these tests for SWAYAM courses.

A Computer-Based Test (CBT) methodology was used for the examination, which included 65 papers from 524 different courses in the previous semester. The test was taken by 1,864 candidates out of 2,226 enrolled participants. This continuous program offers an essential online learning platform, and NTA makes sure that its assessment is conducted effectively and smoothly.

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam Schedule: Key Highlights

Candidates can view the table given below to check the important dates for the NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam:

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Semester Exam

July 2025 Semester

Exam Dates

December 11, 12, 13, 14, 2025

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT) (for most papers)

Number of Papers (Prev)

65

Number of Courses (Prev)

524

Official Website

NTA website (for updates)

Guidance to Aspirants

Regularly check NTA website for latest information

NTA SWAYAM Exam Pattern Details

Depending on the type of paper, the NTA SWAYAM exam will have different patterns. The test will have 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with a single mark for each of the 66 exams. 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for two marks will be included in an additional 463 papers.

A hybrid format consisting of 65 papers that combine pen-and-paper and computer-based tests (CBT) will also be used. 

Related Stories

Thirteen multiple-choice questions in CBT form, ten short answer questions, and seven long answer questions in both paper-and-pen mode will make up the total of 35 questions on these tests. There will be one-mark questions in Section A, three-mark questions in Section B, and ten-mark questions in Section C. Exams will be three hours long, in English, and there won't be any deductions for answering MCQs incorrectly.

Also read:

IIT Bombay Launched JAM 2026 New website jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Registration from Sept 5th

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News