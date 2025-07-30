NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exams Scheduled for December 11th to 14th; Details Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the SWAYAM examination for the July 2025 semester for December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. For the most recent information, all candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of NTA, which administers these tests for SWAYAM courses.
A Computer-Based Test (CBT) methodology was used for the examination, which included 65 papers from 524 different courses in the previous semester. The test was taken by 1,864 candidates out of 2,226 enrolled participants. This continuous program offers an essential online learning platform, and NTA makes sure that its assessment is conducted effectively and smoothly.
NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam Schedule: Key Highlights
Candidates can view the table given below to check the important dates for the NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Semester Exam
|
July 2025 Semester
|
Exam Dates
|
December 11, 12, 13, 14, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT) (for most papers)
|
Number of Papers (Prev)
|
65
|
Number of Courses (Prev)
|
524
|
Official Website
|
NTA website (for updates)
|
Guidance to Aspirants
|
Regularly check NTA website for latest information
NTA SWAYAM Exam Pattern Details
Depending on the type of paper, the NTA SWAYAM exam will have different patterns. The test will have 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with a single mark for each of the 66 exams. 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for two marks will be included in an additional 463 papers.
A hybrid format consisting of 65 papers that combine pen-and-paper and computer-based tests (CBT) will also be used.
Thirteen multiple-choice questions in CBT form, ten short answer questions, and seven long answer questions in both paper-and-pen mode will make up the total of 35 questions on these tests. There will be one-mark questions in Section A, three-mark questions in Section B, and ten-mark questions in Section C. Exams will be three hours long, in English, and there won't be any deductions for answering MCQs incorrectly.
