KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka CET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can download the provisional result using the CET number and date of birth at cetonline.karataka.gov.in. Final allotment result will be announced on August 2, 2025 after 2 PM. 

Aug 1, 2025, 09:51 IST
KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out
KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the Karnataka KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result. The link to check the results are available on the official website . Candidates who have applied for KCET 2025 round 1 admissions can download the provisional allotment through the link provided.

To download the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the CET number and date of birth. Candidates not satisfied with the allotment can raise objections until August 2, 2025. The KCET 2025 final allotment result will be announced on the same day. According to the schedule, students can select choices from August 4 to 7, 2025

KCET 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the direct link given here to download the provisional result.

KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Result - Click Here

How to Check KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result

The KCET counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET

Step 2: Visit Admissions and click on UGCET

Step 3: Click on the provisional allotment result link

Step 4: Login using the CET number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

