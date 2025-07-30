RDVV Result 2025 OUT at rdujbp.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RDVV Result 2025: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like BA, BCA, BBA, BCom, LLM, MA, MSc and other exams. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rdujbp.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rdujbp.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RDU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RDVV results on the official website of the University- rdujbp.in. Rani Durgavati University Result 2025 Click here

Highlights of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, formally University of Jabalpur, commonly known as Rani Durgavati University located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati. The university was established in 1956.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights University Name Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Established 1956 Location Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh RDVV Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed