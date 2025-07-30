RDVV Result 2025 OUT at rdujbp.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RDVV Result 2025: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like BA, BCA, BBA, BCom, LLM, MA, MSc and other exams. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rdujbp.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rdujbp.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RDU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RDVV results on the official website of the University- rdujbp.in.
|
Rani Durgavati University Result 2025
Steps to Check RDVV Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like LLM, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RDVV results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rdujbp.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 5: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
PG Dip. Guidance & Counselling Exam May-June 2025
|
July 30, 2025
|
BA Part 3 Exam 2025
|
July 30, 2025
|
MA Applied Psychology Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025
|
July 30, 2025
|
MA Applied Psychology Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025
|
July 16, 2025
|
BSc Part 3 (NEP) Exam 2025
|
July 11, 2025
|
MA Psychology Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025
|
July 07, 2025
|
MA Education Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025
|
June 27, 2025
|
MA Education Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025
|
June 27, 2025
|
LLM Sem 3 Addl (Not.No.1793) Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 25, 2025
|
LLB Sem 3 Addl (Not.No.1792) Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 25, 2025
|
BCOM Part 3 (NEP) Exam 2025
|
June 24, 2025
|
BA LLB Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 20, 2025
|
BBA Part 3 (NEP) Exam 2025
|
June 19, 2025
|
BCA Sem 1 CBCS Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 13, 2025
|
LLM Sem 3 Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 12, 2025
|
MSc Chemistry Sem 3(Not.No.1788)Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 09, 2025
|
MA Urdu Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 04, 2025
|
MA English Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2024
|
June 04, 2025
|
LLM Sem 4 (Rev.Not.1787) Exam May-June 2021
|
June 03, 2025
|
LLM Sem 3 (Rev.Not.1786) Exam Nov-Dec 2020
|
June 03, 2025
Highlights of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, formally University of Jabalpur, commonly known as Rani Durgavati University located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati. The university was established in 1956.
Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Mathematical Science, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences.
|
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya
|
Established
|
1956
|
Location
|
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
|
RDVV Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation