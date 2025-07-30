RDVV Result 2025 OUT at rdujbp.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
RDVV Result 2025 OUT: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- rdujbp.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the rdujbp.in result.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 17:05 IST
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025

RDVV Result 2025: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like BA, BCA, BBA, BCom, LLM, MA, MSc and other exams. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rdujbp.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rdujbp.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RDU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RDVV results on the official website of the University- rdujbp.in.

Rani Durgavati University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check RDVV Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like LLM, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RDVV results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rdujbp.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 5: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

PG Dip. Guidance & Counselling Exam May-June 2025

July 30, 2025

Click here

BA Part 3 Exam 2025

July 30, 2025

Click here

MA Applied Psychology Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025

July 30, 2025

Click here

MA Applied Psychology Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025

July 16, 2025

Click here

BSc Part 3 (NEP) Exam 2025

July 11, 2025

Click here

MA Psychology Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025

July 07, 2025

Click here

MA Education Sem 4 Exam May-June 2025

June 27, 2025

Click here

MA Education Sem 2 Exam May-June 2025

June 27, 2025

Click here

LLM Sem 3 Addl (Not.No.1793) Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 25, 2025

Click here

LLB Sem 3 Addl (Not.No.1792) Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 25, 2025

Click here

BCOM Part 3 (NEP) Exam 2025

June 24, 2025

Click here

BA LLB Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 20, 2025

Click here

BBA Part 3 (NEP) Exam 2025

June 19, 2025

Click here

BCA Sem 1 CBCS Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 13, 2025

Click here

LLM Sem 3 Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 12, 2025

Click here

MSc Chemistry Sem 3(Not.No.1788)Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 09, 2025

Click here

MA Urdu Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 04, 2025

Click here

MA English Sem 1 Exam Nov-Dec 2024

June 04, 2025

Click here

LLM Sem 4 (Rev.Not.1787) Exam May-June 2021

June 03, 2025

Click here

LLM Sem 3 (Rev.Not.1786) Exam Nov-Dec 2020

June 03, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, formally University of Jabalpur, commonly known as Rani Durgavati University located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati. The university was established in 1956.
Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Mathematical Science, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

University Name

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 

Established

1956

Location

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

RDVV Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

