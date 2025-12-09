MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026: Check Subject-wise Weightage and Latest Marking Scheme

MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the MAH CET exam for admission to the post-graduate degree courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra. It is a highly competitive state-level management entrance test, attracting thousands of applicants every year. Candidates willing to apply for this entrance test should be well aware of the MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme before commencing their preparation. The official notification for MAH MBA CET 2026 will be released in the coming months. Typically, the MAH CET exam for MBA comprises 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks, with an exam duration of 150 Minutes. Further details about the exam pattern for the MAH MBA CET 2026 are discussed on this page for candidates’ reference.
MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 along with the marking scheme and other details in the official notification PDF. The MAH MBA CET is divided into four sections, i.e. Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Here are the key highlights of the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam shared below for the clarity of the candidates.
|
Components
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Exam Name
|
MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam
|
Purpose
|
Admission to MBA/MMS courses in various institutes in Maharashtra
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-Choice
|
Number of Questions
|
200
|
Negative Marking Scheme
|
No
MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 Subject-Wise Weightage (Expected)
Candidates should review the MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 to gain insights into the exam mode, question type, exam duration, marking scheme, number of questions, maximum marks, and other details. As the official notification has not yet been announced, we have shared below the expected exam pattern for the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam based on the previous year's notification:
-
The MAH MBA CET 2026 exam will be conducted online.
-
The medium of the question paper shall be English.
-
The test consists of multiple-choice objective-type questions (Five Options).
-
A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.
-
The exam duration will be 150 minutes.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Logical Reasoning
|
75
|
75
|
Abstract Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
MAH MBA CET Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected)
The MAH MBA CET 2026 exam follows a simple marking scheme. Generally, each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the test. It implies that aspirants can attempt all the questions in the entrance test without the fear of losing marks. Here is the expected MAH MBA CET marking scheme shared below for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Per Question
|
Negative Marking
|
Logical Reasoning
|
75
|
1
|
0
|
Abstract Reasoning
|
25
|
1
|
0
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
1
|
0
|
Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension
|
50
|
1
|
0
How to Prepare for the MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam?
The MAH MBA CET preparation requires a combination of consistency, smart exam approach, and high-quality study material. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam with flying colours:
-
Review the MAH MBA CET syllabus and exam pattern to identify important topics and latest test requirements.
-
Create an effective study plan to cover the vast syllabus smartly. Allocate sufficient time to every topic mentioned in the curriculum.
-
Choose the best books for the preparation that cover all the relevant topics and practice questions.
-
Practice mock tests and previous year question papers to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Maintain concise notes of all the topics and review them regularly.
