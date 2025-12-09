MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026: Check Subject-wise Weightage and Latest Marking Scheme

MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the MAH CET exam for admission to the post-graduate degree courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra. It is a highly competitive state-level management entrance test, attracting thousands of applicants every year. Candidates willing to apply for this entrance test should be well aware of the MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme before commencing their preparation. The official notification for MAH MBA CET 2026 will be released in the coming months. Typically, the MAH CET exam for MBA comprises 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks, with an exam duration of 150 Minutes. Further details about the exam pattern for the MAH MBA CET 2026 are discussed on this page for candidates’ reference.

MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 along with the marking scheme and other details in the official notification PDF. The MAH MBA CET is divided into four sections, i.e. Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Here are the key highlights of the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam shared below for the clarity of the candidates. Components Details Exam Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Exam Name MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam Purpose Admission to MBA/MMS courses in various institutes in Maharashtra Exam Mode Online Question Type Multiple-Choice Number of Questions 200 Negative Marking Scheme No

MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 Subject-Wise Weightage (Expected) Candidates should review the MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 to gain insights into the exam mode, question type, exam duration, marking scheme, number of questions, maximum marks, and other details. As the official notification has not yet been announced, we have shared below the expected exam pattern for the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam based on the previous year's notification: The MAH MBA CET 2026 exam will be conducted online.

The medium of the question paper shall be English.

The test consists of multiple-choice objective-type questions (Five Options).

A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.

The exam duration will be 150 minutes. Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Logical Reasoning 75 75 Abstract Reasoning 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

MAH MBA CET Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected) The MAH MBA CET 2026 exam follows a simple marking scheme. Generally, each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the test. It implies that aspirants can attempt all the questions in the entrance test without the fear of losing marks. Here is the expected MAH MBA CET marking scheme shared below for reference purposes. Subject Number of Questions Marks Per Question Negative Marking Logical Reasoning 75 1 0 Abstract Reasoning 25 1 0 Quantitative Aptitude 50 1 0 Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension 50 1 0 How to Prepare for the MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam? The MAH MBA CET preparation requires a combination of consistency, smart exam approach, and high-quality study material. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam with flying colours: