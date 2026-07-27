BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at bujhansi.ac.in

bujhansi.ac.in Result OUT: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has released the even semester BU Jhansi results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The university recently released the 4th and 6th semester results for Undergraduate (UG) courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science and the 4th semester results of Postgraduate (PG) courses like MCom, MA History, MA Education, MA Sociology, MA English, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, etc. Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the exams held in December 2025 can check and download their BU Jhansi results using the direct link provided below. Candidates need to enter their registration number to download the BU Jhansi result PDF .

BU Jhansi Results 2026

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi results 2026 on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026 Click here

How to Download Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026.

Candidates can check their BU Jhansi results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the BU Jhansi result PDF 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Examination’ section and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Results’ option, select and click on your course

Step 4: Enter ‘Roll Number’, select the course and click on ‘View Result’