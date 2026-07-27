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BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at bujhansi.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 13:45 IST

Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has declared the BU Jhansi Result for the even semester of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- bujhansi.ac.in. Check the direct link and the steps to download the Bundelkhand University result.

Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result
Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result

Key Points

  • Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi released even semester UG & PG results for 2026.
  • Results include 4th/6th sem UG (BA, BSc, BCom) & 4th sem PG (MCom, MA) courses.
  • Students can check results on bujhansi.ac.in for exams held in Dec 2025.

bujhansi.ac.in Result OUT: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has released the even semester BU Jhansi results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The university recently released the 4th and 6th semester results for Undergraduate (UG) courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science and the 4th semester results of Postgraduate (PG) courses like MCom, MA History, MA Education, MA Sociology, MA English, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, etc.
Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the exams held in December 2025 can check and download their BU Jhansi results using the direct link provided below. Candidates need to enter their registration number to download the BU Jhansi result PDF.

BU Jhansi Results 2026

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi results 2026 on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. 

Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026 

Click here

How to Download Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026.

Candidates can check their BU Jhansi results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the BU Jhansi result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Examination’ section and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Results’ option, select and click on your course 

Step 4: Enter ‘Roll Number’, select the course and click on ‘View Result’ 

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Download BU Jhansi Result PDF

Students can easily download their Bundelkhand University Jhansi results online by clicking the link provided below.

Exam Name

Result Link

BA 4th Semester

Click here

BA 6th Semester

Click here

BSc 4th Semester

Click here

BSc 6th Semester

Click here

BCom 4th Semester

Click here

BCom 6th Semester

Click here

BSc Home Science 4th Semester

Click here

BSc Home Science 6th Semester

Click here

MCom 4th Semester

Click here

MA History 4th Semester

Click here

MA English 4th Semester

Click here

Details Mentioned on BU Jhansi Marksheet 2026

Bundelkhand University has released the BU Jhansi result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your bujhansi.ac.in Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The BU Jhansi Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi: Highlights

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi is located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 1975. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bundelkhand University: Highlights

University Name

Bundelkhand University 

Established

1975

Location

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

BU Jhansi Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

BU Jhansi offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Medicine. 

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:46 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the BU Jhansi Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The BU Jhansi Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the BU Jhansi Result?
    +
    Students can check their BU Jhansi results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The BU Jhansi result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What should I do if there is an error in my BU Jhansi result?
    +
    If students find any discrepancy in their marks or personal details, they should immediately contact the university examination department. The university will provide guidance on the correction process.

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