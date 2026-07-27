BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at bujhansi.ac.in
Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has declared the BU Jhansi Result for the even semester of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- bujhansi.ac.in. Check the direct link and the steps to download the Bundelkhand University result.
Key Points
- Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi released even semester UG & PG results for 2026.
- Results include 4th/6th sem UG (BA, BSc, BCom) & 4th sem PG (MCom, MA) courses.
- Students can check results on bujhansi.ac.in for exams held in Dec 2025.
bujhansi.ac.in Result OUT: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has released the even semester BU Jhansi results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The university recently released the 4th and 6th semester results for Undergraduate (UG) courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science and the 4th semester results of Postgraduate (PG) courses like MCom, MA History, MA Education, MA Sociology, MA English, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, etc.
Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the exams held in December 2025 can check and download their BU Jhansi results using the direct link provided below. Candidates need to enter their registration number to download the BU Jhansi result PDF.
BU Jhansi Results 2026
Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi results 2026 on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.
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Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026
How to Download Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026.
Candidates can check their BU Jhansi results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the BU Jhansi result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - bujhansi.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Examination’ section and click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Click on the ‘View Results’ option, select and click on your course
Step 4: Enter ‘Roll Number’, select the course and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download BU Jhansi Result PDF
Students can easily download their Bundelkhand University Jhansi results online by clicking the link provided below.
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Exam Name
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Result Link
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BA 4th Semester
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BA 6th Semester
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BSc 4th Semester
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BSc 6th Semester
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BCom 4th Semester
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BCom 6th Semester
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BSc Home Science 4th Semester
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BSc Home Science 6th Semester
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MCom 4th Semester
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MA History 4th Semester
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MA English 4th Semester
Details Mentioned on BU Jhansi Marksheet 2026
Bundelkhand University has released the BU Jhansi result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your bujhansi.ac.in Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The BU Jhansi Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi: Highlights
Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi is located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 1975. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Bundelkhand University: Highlights
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University Name
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Bundelkhand University
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Established
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1975
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Location
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Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
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BU Jhansi Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
BU Jhansi offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Medicine.
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