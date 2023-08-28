IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2023 Out: Officer Scale 1 Prelims Marks and Scorecard

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard has been released on 28 August 2023 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Banking. Check the Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Marksfor Officer Scale 2 in this article.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card Link 2023 has been released on the official website of IBPS on 28 August 2023. The candidates can download the IBPS PO Prelims Marks from the website of the bank. The score link has been made active in the late evening. Students are required to use their registration date and date of birth in order to check their marks.

IBPS RRB PO Marks Link

The candidates can check their respective marks. The scorecard can be used by candidates to track their progress and to identify areas where they need to improve. It can also be used by candidates to apply for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam. The direct link to download the IBPS RRB PO Marks is given below.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card Download Here

Notification Under CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-I

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Marks 2023

The candidates can check their score card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: Click on 'Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII - Officers Scale I'

Step 4: Enter your registration details in the provided fields

Step 5: Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Marks

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard Formula 2023

The scorecard will contain the student's details such as name, registration number, date of birth, category, exam centre, and marks obtained in the Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections.

To calculate your chances of qualifying for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam, students can use the following formula:

Process for Arriving at Scores for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-I

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2023

According to reports, the mains is expected to be held on 10 September 2023. IBPS Prelims RRB PO Exam was conducted on 05, 06, and 16 August and the result was declared on 23 August 2023.