BPSC Teacher Document Verification 2023 Dates Out: Check Secondary And Senior Secondary Vacancy DV Schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Document Verification 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has uploaded the document verification schedule for the posts of Secondary and Higher Secondary School On its official website. Check the download link, pdf and other updates here. 

Get the BPSC Teacher Document Verification 2023 Dates here.
BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the details document verification schedule for the  Secondary and Higher Secondary School posts on its official website. Commission will be conducting the document verification from 4th September to 12th September 2023 across the state. Document verification will be conducted at the district headquarter of the states. According to the short notice released, candidates out side the state will have to appear in the document verification at Patna. 

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment can download the detailed document verification schedule from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023

 
According to the short notice released, all such candidates who appeared in the written exam for the BPSC Teacher posts Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examination are able to appear for the document verification round for the posts which is scheduled from 4th September to 12th September 2023. 

District wise vacancy list 

It is noted that document verification will be conducted at the  district headquarter across the state. You can check the district wise vacancy list here. 

District-wise Vacancies -Class 9 to 10 

District-wise Vacancies -Class 11 to 12

 

Bihar Teacher Salary For Secondary/Senior Secondary Posts 

Post Name     Salary
Class 9 to 10     Rs.31000/- PM
Class 11 to 12     Rs.32000/- PM

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC
Post Name     School Teacher 
Vacancies (Senior/Senior Secondary)    57602
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Bihar
Written exam held on 25th & 26th August 2023
DV scheduled on  4 to 12 September, 2023
Official Website     https://bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How To Download: BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023  

You can download the detailed document verification schedule from the official website after following the steps given below. 

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)  at - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Document Verification of Candidates appeared for Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examination will be done from 04.09.2023 to 12.09.2023 on district level in their respective districts. (Advt. No. 26/2023) on the home page.  
  • Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice on the home page.
  • Step 4: Download the pdf of the short notice regarding the document verification schedule.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023 DV Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the Document Verification for Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examination from 04.09.2023 to 12.09.2023. Commission will conduct the document verification for the candidates appeared in the written exam on district level in their respective districts. 

 

Class For DV is Scheduled Candidates Educational Qualification 
Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)     Graduate + B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. + STET 
Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)  PG + B.Ed./ B.El.ED + STET 

BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023: Schedule

Document Verification From  4th  to 12th September 2023 
Venue  District Headquarter
For  Outside Candidates DV will be held in Patna

Document to Carry With BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to produce all their essential documents in original as they have submitted during the submission of application. You will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. 

 

 

FAQ

What documents are required to download BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023?

You will have to carry all the documents as submitted in the online application.

Where to download BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023? 

You can download the BPSC Teacher Document Verification Dates 2023 after clicking the link on the home page.

When the BPSC Teacher Document Verification 2023 will be held?

The DV round will be held from 4th September to 12th September 2023
