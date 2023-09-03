NDA 2023 Answer Key: Download NDA 2 Maths, GAT Question Paper PDF of Set A, B, C, and D

NDA 2 Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the unofficial UPSC NDA Maths PDF and UPSC NDA GAT PDF for answer keys and question papers of Set A, B, C, and D.

NDA 2 Answer Key Download PDF 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the NDA 2 Exam on 03 September 2023. The first shift was from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. and the second shift was from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The mode of the exam was offline. Around 5 lakhs candidates are waiting for the answer key of the exam. In this article, the candidates can check all the details related to the UPSC NDA Answer Key including the expected date, unofficial answer key link, question paper and other important details.

NDA Answer Key 2023

The official answer key will be uploaded by the institute after the declaration of the final result. Meanwhile, we have provided the unofficial answer key for the candidates so that they can match the answers with their marked answers. Students can use the UPSC NDA answer key to calculate their marks by adding up the number of correct answers. The answer is provided for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

NDA Answer Key by Major Kalshi, Utkarsh Classes, and others

We will provide the answer key from various renowned institutes including Major Kalshi, Utkarsh Classes, and others. The candidates can download the answer key through the table given below:

UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper

The question paper is divided into two parts - Maths and General Ability Test. The candidates can download the UPSC Question Paper for NDA 2 Exam for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D from the table below:

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2023: Overview

Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Exam Name National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 Exam Date 03 September 2023 Exam Duration GAT: 2 ½ hours Mathematics: 2 ½ hours Result Date September/October 2023 Selection Process NDA Written Test exam SSB Interview Total Marks Written Exam: 900 SSB Interview: 900 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

How to Download Official NDA 2 Answer Key?

Check the steps given below to download the answer key from the official website

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website and visit the answer key tab

Step 2: Now, click on the answer key PDF given under ‘ ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023’.

Step 3: Download the NDA 2 GAT Answer Key PDF and UPSC NDA 2 Maths Answer Key PF subject-wise answer key pdf.

Step 4: Take the printout of the answer key

NDA 2 2023 Scores: Check Process to Calculate Marks

The candidates follow the given process to calculate their marks

Subject GAT Maths Total Marks 400 300 Marks for Correct Answer 4 marks 2.5 marks Marks for Wrong Answer 1.3 marks 0.88 mark

UPSC NDA 2 Result will be declared in the last week of September 2023 on the official website of the Commission. Selected candidates will be required to appear for the SSB Interview.