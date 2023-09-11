Vikram University Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for VU BBA, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, and Other Exam Marks on vikramuniv.ac.in

Vikram University Result 2023 OUT: Vikram University (VU) declared the results for BBA, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Vikram University Result 2023 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download Vikram University Result 2023 PDF here.

Vikram University Result 2023: Vikram University (VU) has recently declared the results for  BBA, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, and other exams. VU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vikramuniv.ac.in

Vikram University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Vikram University (VU) released the results for various courses like B.B.A(Hons.), B.A. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.), B.Sc (Home Science), B.F.A (Hons.), B.Lib, B.P.A (Hons.), and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- vikramuniv.ac.in

Steps to Check Vikram University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VikramUniversity results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Vikram University - vikramuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Results" and click on the "Result-1" option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down of course listing.

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference

Vikram University Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Vikram University Result 2023 for various UG course examinations.

 

Course

Semester

Result Links

B.A (Hons.) 

1st and 2nd

Click here

B.Com (Hons.) 

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th

Click here

B.B.A. (Hons.)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th

Click here

B.F.A (Hons.)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th

Click here

B.F.A 

2nd

Click here

B.Lib

-

Click here

B.Lib Sc

-

Click here

B.Sc. (Hons.) (Botany)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th

Click here

B.Sc. (Hons.) (Mathematics)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th

Click here

B.Sc. (Hons.) (Physics)

1st, 2nd, and 3rd

Click here

B.Sc. (Hons.) (Chemistry)

1st

Click here

About Vikram University

Vikram University is located in  Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The university was named after the legendary king Vikramaditya. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Vikram University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences.

FAQ

Is Vikram University Result 2023 Declared for B.Sc (Hons.) (Mathematics) 1st sem?

Yes, Vikram University has released the results of B.Sc Mathematics 3rd year on its official website. The Vikram University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Vikram University result 2023 for BBA (Hons.) 3rd Sem?

The Vikram University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Vikram University results on this page.

Is Vikram University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Vikram University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

