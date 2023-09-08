India Post GDS Second Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2023 Result Date: The Indian Post Department will release the 2nd merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. India Post GDS 2nd merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidate can check all region-wise results like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, MP, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and other state circles here.
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023
India Post is going to release the GDS 2nd merit list very soon as they have already released the first merit list so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. This list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.
India Post GDS 2023: Overview
The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the first merit list on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The second merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023
|
India Post GDS 2023: Overview
|
Name of the Exam
|
India Post GDS Exam 2023
|
Recruitment Body
|
India Post
|
Post
|
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Passed
|
Total Vacancies
|
30041
|
Selection Process
|
|
1st Merit List Release Date
|
6th September 2023
|
2nd Merit List Release Date
|
Update Soon
|
Official Website
|
https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/
How To Check India Post Second Merit List?
The candidates who could not make it to the first merit list are eagerly waiting for the 2nd India Post GDS merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India post gds result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link
Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023
Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts
Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.
India Post GDS Merit List Released Earlier
India Post has released the first merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The candidates are shortlisted based on their scores in the Secondary School Examination. Total 29920 candidates have been shortlisted through the first merit list. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.
|
Region
|
Shortlisted Candidates
|
Andhra Pradesh Circle
|
1053
|
Assam Circle
|
847
|
Bihar Circle
|
2293
|
Chhatisgarh Circle
|
720
|
Delhi Circle
|
22
|
Gujarat Circle
|
1850
|
Haryana Circle
|
215
|
Himachal Pradesh Circle
|
418
|
Jammu and Kashmir Circle
|
300
|
Jharkhand Circle
|
529
|
Karnataka Circle
|
1714
|
Kerala Circle
|
1508
|
Madhya Pradesh Circle
|
1563
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
3152
|
North East Circle
|
432
|
Odisha Circle
|
1279
|
Punjab Circle
|
336
|
Rajasthan Circle
|
2028
|
Tamilnadu Circle
|
2994
|
Telangana Circle
|
960
|
Uttar Pradesh Circle
|
3077
|
Uttarakhand Circle
|
519
|
West Bengal Circle
|
2111
Also Read: