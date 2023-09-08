India Post GDS Second Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 Date: The Indian Post Department will announce the second merit list for India Post GDS exam soon on its official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Indian Post Department has released the first merit list  for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).  Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2023 Result Date: The Indian Post Department will release the 2nd merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. India Post GDS 2nd merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidate can check all region-wise results like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, MP, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and other state circles here.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023

India Post is going to release the GDS 2nd merit list very soon as they have already released the first merit list so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. This list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the first merit list on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The second merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

 

Name of the Exam

India Post GDS Exam 2023

Recruitment Body

India Post

Post
  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
  • Branch Postmaster(BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Educational Qualification

10th Passed

Total Vacancies

30041

Selection Process
  • Class 10th marks
  • Document Verification

1st Merit List Release Date

6th September 2023

2nd Merit List Release Date

Update Soon

Official Website

https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

How To Check India Post Second Merit List?

The candidates who could not make it to the first merit list are eagerly waiting for the 2nd India Post GDS merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India post gds result 2023.

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List Released Earlier 

India Post has released the first merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The candidates are shortlisted based on their scores in the Secondary School Examination. Total 29920 candidates have been shortlisted through the first merit list.  Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.

 

Region

Shortlisted Candidates

Andhra Pradesh Circle 

1053

Assam Circle

847

Bihar Circle

2293

Chhatisgarh Circle

720

Delhi Circle

22

Gujarat Circle

1850

Haryana Circle

215

Himachal Pradesh Circle

418

Jammu and Kashmir Circle

300

Jharkhand Circle

529

Karnataka Circle

1714

Kerala Circle

1508

Madhya Pradesh Circle

1563

Maharashtra Circle

3152

North East Circle

432

Odisha Circle

1279

Punjab Circle

336

Rajasthan Circle

2028

Tamilnadu Circle

2994

Telangana Circle

960

Uttar Pradesh Circle

3077

Uttarakhand Circle

519

West Bengal Circle

2111

FAQ

When will India Post GDS 2nd Merit list 2023 be released?

India Post will release the 2nd merit list for GDS post on their official website soon. You can also find the region-wise list on this page once it will be released officially.

How to download India Post GDS Result second Merit List 2023?

India Post GDS Result second Merit List 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

How many posts will be filled through India Post GDS 2023?

A total of 30041 posts will be filled through India Post GDS 2023 Notification.

Is India Post GDS Result 2023 2nd Merit List released?

No, The 2nd merit list for GDS will be released by India Post soon.

What is the official website to check India post GDS Result 2023?

India Post will release the 2nd merit list for GDS post on their official website www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

