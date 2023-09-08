India Post GDS Second Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 Date : The Indian Post Department will announce the second merit list for India Post GDS exam soon on its official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Indian Post Department has released the first merit list for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2023 Result Date: The Indian Post Department will release the 2nd merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. India Post GDS 2nd merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidate can check all region-wise results like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, MP, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and other state circles here.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023

India Post is going to release the GDS 2nd merit list very soon as they have already released the first merit list so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. This list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the first merit list on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The second merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

India Post GDS 2023: Overview Name of the Exam India Post GDS Exam 2023 Recruitment Body India Post Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster(BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Educational Qualification 10th Passed Total Vacancies 30041 Selection Process Class 10th marks

Document Verification 1st Merit List Release Date 6th September 2023 2nd Merit List Release Date Update Soon Official Website https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

How To Check India Post Second Merit List?

The candidates who could not make it to the first merit list are eagerly waiting for the 2nd India Post GDS merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India post gds result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List Released Earlier

India Post has released the first merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The candidates are shortlisted based on their scores in the Secondary School Examination. Total 29920 candidates have been shortlisted through the first merit list. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.

Region Shortlisted Candidates Andhra Pradesh Circle 1053 Assam Circle 847 Bihar Circle 2293 Chhatisgarh Circle 720 Delhi Circle 22 Gujarat Circle 1850 Haryana Circle 215 Himachal Pradesh Circle 418 Jammu and Kashmir Circle 300 Jharkhand Circle 529 Karnataka Circle 1714 Kerala Circle 1508 Madhya Pradesh Circle 1563 Maharashtra Circle 3152 North East Circle 432 Odisha Circle 1279 Punjab Circle 336 Rajasthan Circle 2028 Tamilnadu Circle 2994 Telangana Circle 960 Uttar Pradesh Circle 3077 Uttarakhand Circle 519 West Bengal Circle 2111

