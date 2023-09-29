India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 OUT at indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in: Download State-wise Shortlisted Candidates PDF List

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 has been released by the India Post. Candidates can applied for India Post GDS Recruitment can check the direct link to download 2nd Selection List PDF, How to Download and Other Details Here.

India Post 2nd Merit List 2023 OUT: India Post published the second merit list for the selection of candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. The second merit list has been released on the official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidates can download the PDF from this page as well.

These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 28 August 2023. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

India Post 2nd Merit List PDF

The candidates who could not get their name in the first merit list can check their names in the second merit list. The list has been prepared for the states including 1. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal

India Post GDS Result 2023 Download here India Post AP GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Assam GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Bihar GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Chhatisgarh GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Delhi GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Gujarat GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Haryana GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post HP GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post JK GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Jharkhand Second Merit List Result PDF India Post Karnataka GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Kerala GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post MP GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Maharashtra GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post North East GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Odisha GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Punjab GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Rajasthan GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post TN GDS Second Merit ListPDF India Post Telangana GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post UP GDS Result PDF India Post WB GDS Second Merit List PDF India Post Uttarakhand GDS Second Merit List PDF

How to Download India Post 2nd Merit List 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step-by step procedure to check the list of the shortlisted candidates with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘GDS 2023 Schedule-II Shortlisted Candidates’

Step 3: Go to the ‘State’ for which you have applied

Step 4: Download India Post Merit List PDF

Step 5: Check the details of the selected candidates

India Post GDS Result 2023: Overview

The Ministry of Communication released the results for Gramin Dak Sevak for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). The candidates can check the details of the recruitment below