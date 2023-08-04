India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2023: Download State Wise List PDF

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2023: The Indian Post Department has released five merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Now they will release the 6th merit list for the post of GDS on their official website www.indiapost.gov.in soon. Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2023: The Indian Post Department will release the 6th merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. India Post GDS 6th merit list will be available on the official website of India Post www.indiapost.gov.in. You can check all region-wise results like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, MP, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and other state circles here.

India Post is planning to release the GDS 6th merit list very soon as they have already released five merit lists so far for 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. This list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts 2023. For this, they have released five merit lists on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in for all the regions. The 6th merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Overview Name of the Exam Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment Body India Post Educational Qualification 10th Passed Total Vacancies 40889 Total Merit List Released Five 6th Merit List Release Date Update Soon Official Website https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

How To Check India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2023?

The candidates who could not make it in the five merit lists are waiting for the 6th GDS merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India post gds result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Shortlisted Candidates' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List Released Earlier

India Post has released the five merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The candidates are shortlisted based on their scores in Secondary School Examination. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from the top states so far.