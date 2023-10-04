India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023 Date: The Indian Post Department will announce the third merit list for India Post GDS exam soon on its official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Indian Post Department has released the two merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). India Post GDS 3rd merit list can be tentatively released by the third week of October 2023. Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS third Merit List 2023 Result Date: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has already released the two merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Now, India Post GDS 3rd merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidate can check all region-wise and circle results here.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023

India Post is going to release the GDS 3rd merit list very soon as they have already released two merit lists so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The third merit list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 3rd merit list 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the two merit lists on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The third merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

Name of the Exam

India Post GDS Exam 2023

Recruitment Body

India Post

Post
  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
  • Branch Postmaster(BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Total Vacancies

30041

Educational Qualification

10th Passed

Selection Process
  • Class 10th marks
  • Document Verification

1st Merit List Release Date

6th September 2023

2nd Merit List Release Date

29th September 2023

3rd Merit List Release Date

To be updated

Official Website

https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

How To Check India Post Third Merit List?

The candidates who could not make it to the first two merit lists are eagerly waiting for the 3rd India Post GDS merit list. Check out the steps to download the India post gds 3rd merit list 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List: Shortlisted Candidates in Two Merit List 

India Post has released two merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The Merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in 10th Class. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.

 

Region

Shortlisted Candidates

1st Merit List

2nd Merit List

Andhra Pradesh Circle 

1053

510

Assam Circle

847

481

Bihar Circle

2293

2015

Chhatisgarh Circle

720

484

Delhi Circle

22

18

Gujarat Circle

1850

925

Haryana Circle

215

154

Himachal Pradesh Circle

418

179

Jammu and Kashmir Circle

300

214

Jharkhand Circle

529

445

Karnataka Circle

1714

722

Kerala Circle

1508

1023

Madhya Pradesh Circle

1563

1105

Maharashtra Circle

3152

1538

North East Circle

432

255

Odisha Circle

1279

760

Punjab Circle

336

142

Rajasthan Circle

2028

1364

Tamilnadu Circle

2994

1470

Telangana Circle

960

589

Uttar Pradesh Circle

3077

2436

Uttarakhand Circle

519

275

West Bengal Circle

2111

925

Total

29920

18029

FAQ

When will India Post GDS 3rd Merit list 2023 be released?

India Post will release the 3rd merit list for GDS post on their official website soon. You can also find the region-wise list on this page once it is released officially.

How to download India Post GDS Result third Merit List 2023?

India Post GDS Result third Merit List 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

