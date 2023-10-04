India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023 Date: The Indian Post Department will announce the third merit list for India Post GDS exam soon on its official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Indian Post Department has released the two merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). India Post GDS 3rd merit list can be tentatively released by the third week of October 2023. Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS third Merit List 2023 Result Date: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has already released the two merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Now, India Post GDS 3rd merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidate can check all region-wise and circle results here.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023

India Post is going to release the GDS 3rd merit list very soon as they have already released two merit lists so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The third merit list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 3rd merit list 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the two merit lists on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The third merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

India Post GDS 2023: Overview Name of the Exam India Post GDS Exam 2023 Recruitment Body India Post Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster(BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Total Vacancies 30041 Educational Qualification 10th Passed Selection Process Class 10th marks

Document Verification 1st Merit List Release Date 6th September 2023 2nd Merit List Release Date 29th September 2023 3rd Merit List Release Date To be updated Official Website https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

How To Check India Post Third Merit List?

The candidates who could not make it to the first two merit lists are eagerly waiting for the 3rd India Post GDS merit list. Check out the steps to download the India post gds 3rd merit list 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List: Shortlisted Candidates in Two Merit List

India Post has released two merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The Merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in 10th Class. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.