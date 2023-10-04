India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS third Merit List 2023 Result Date: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has already released the two merit list for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Now, India Post GDS 3rd merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidate can check all region-wise and circle results here.
India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2023
India Post is going to release the GDS 3rd merit list very soon as they have already released two merit lists so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The third merit list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download India Post GDS result 3rd merit list 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.
India Post GDS 2023: Overview
The India Post Department has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the two merit lists on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The third merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023
|
|
Name of the Exam
|
India Post GDS Exam 2023
|
Recruitment Body
|
India Post
|
Post
|
|
Total Vacancies
|
30041
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Passed
|
Selection Process
|
|
1st Merit List Release Date
|
6th September 2023
|
2nd Merit List Release Date
|
29th September 2023
|
3rd Merit List Release Date
|
To be updated
|
Official Website
|
https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/
How To Check India Post Third Merit List?
The candidates who could not make it to the first two merit lists are eagerly waiting for the 3rd India Post GDS merit list. Check out the steps to download the India post gds 3rd merit list 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link
Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023
Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts
Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.
India Post GDS Merit List: Shortlisted Candidates in Two Merit List
India Post has released two merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The Merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in 10th Class. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.
|
Region
|
Shortlisted Candidates
|
1st Merit List
|
2nd Merit List
|
Andhra Pradesh Circle
|
1053
|
510
|
Assam Circle
|
847
|
481
|
Bihar Circle
|
2293
|
2015
|
Chhatisgarh Circle
|
720
|
484
|
Delhi Circle
|
22
|
18
|
Gujarat Circle
|
1850
|
925
|
Haryana Circle
|
215
|
154
|
Himachal Pradesh Circle
|
418
|
179
|
Jammu and Kashmir Circle
|
300
|
214
|
Jharkhand Circle
|
529
|
445
|
Karnataka Circle
|
1714
|
722
|
Kerala Circle
|
1508
|
1023
|
Madhya Pradesh Circle
|
1563
|
1105
|
Maharashtra Circle
|
3152
|
1538
|
North East Circle
|
432
|
255
|
Odisha Circle
|
1279
|
760
|
Punjab Circle
|
336
|
142
|
Rajasthan Circle
|
2028
|
1364
|
Tamilnadu Circle
|
2994
|
1470
|
Telangana Circle
|
960
|
589
|
Uttar Pradesh Circle
|
3077
|
2436
|
Uttarakhand Circle
|
519
|
275
|
West Bengal Circle
|
2111
|
925
|
Total
|
29920
|
18029