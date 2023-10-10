BPSC TRE Result 2023: Check Bihar Teacher Merit List Date, Expected Cutoff Marks

BPSC TRE Result 2023 will be released soon by the Bihar Public Service Commission at Check Direct Download Link for Bihar Teacher Merit List PDF, Cutoff Marks, DV Round, List of Documents, and other details.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is soon going to release the result of the written exam conducted for the Teacher Posts, including PRT, TGT, and PGT Posts. According to reports, the result will be declared today or tomorrow. The delay in the result was caused by pending results of CTET, among other factors, such as mistakes made by candidates in their OMR sheets, such as incorrect roll numbers, wrong series, incorrect subject combinations, and also due to incorrect submission of certificates, as stated by the Chairman of BPSC. Since the CTET Result has been declared, the BPSC Teacher Result will also be announced shortly.

BPSC TRE Result Download:

The commission will announce the result in PDF format, which will include the details of all shortlisted candidates. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the written exam to recruit 1,70,461 teachers in the state on 24, 25 and 26 August. The result will be available at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar DV Round 2023

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for document verification. Once the document verification is completed, BPSC will release the final appointment list. The selected candidates will be appointed as teachers in various government schools in Bihar. The schedule for the DV round will be available after the declaration of the result. However, a notice is being circulated on social media which states that the DV will be held from October 15th and continue until October 20th, 2023. Candidates are advised not to completely trust the notice. They should wait for the official notice.

List of Documents Required

Admit Card (Original and Photocopy)

Educational Qualification Documents

CTET/BTET/TET/STET certificate

3 Passport-size photograph

Any other reservation certificate

BPSC Teacher Cutoff Marks

The expected cutoff of all posts and all categories are given below in the table:

Name of the Post Bihar Teacher Expected Cut Off Bihar Teacher Higher Secondary Level 162-180 marks Bihar Teacher Primary Level 165-180 marks Bihar Teacher Secondary Level 160-175 mark

How to download the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Result?

Candidates can check the result using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites for BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission): bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the result.

Step 3: Download the BPSC Teacher Result PDF.

Step 4: Check the list of all shortlisted candidates.

Step 5: Take a printout of the PDF for future use.

Will Results for B.Ed Students Be Declared?

Earlier, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the Bihar Education Department jointly decided to withhold the results of the teacher recruitment examination for B.Ed pass candidates. Around 3.9 lakh B.Ed pass candidates applied for the primary-level teacher recruitment examination held from August 24th to August 26th. A meeting in this regard was held in Patna on Tuesday, where BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad and State Education Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak unanimously decided to withhold the results of B.Ed pass candidates.

A total of 1,70,461 teacher posts will be recruited in the state through Bihar Teacher Recruitment, out of which 1,5 posts for classes 79 to 943, 9,10 posts for teachers for classes 32 to 916 and 11,12 posts for teachers for classes 57 to 602 will be filled.