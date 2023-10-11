HSSC CET Group D Exam City Intimation Link 2023 OUT at hssc.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Admit Card Soon

HSSC CET Group D Exam City Intimation Link 2023: HSSC has released the exam city intimation link for the Haryana Group D CET Exam at testservices.nic.in, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to check city details for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group D. Also, check admit card updates here.

HSSC CET Group D Exam Intimation Link 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) activated the link of exam city intimation for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group D at testservices.nic.in, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. The Commission has created 1072 examination centers in the state for the Group D examination which will be conducted in 18 districts of Haryana including Chandigarh. Around 11.84 lakh candidates have registered for this examination.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 21 and 22 October 2023 in two shifts i.e. in the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM and in the Evening shift from 03:00 PM to 04:45 PM. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment and are going to appear for the exam can check the exam centre details.

HSSC CET Group D Exam City 2023

The direct link to check the exam city details is given in this article below. The candidates can check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link.

HSSC CET Exam City Intimation Click Here

How to Check HSSC Group D CET City Intimation Link?

The candidates can check the link to know the exam details on the official website of the commission. The steps are provided below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the HSSC - hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the city intimation link given under the notice 'Notice to the candidates for written examination for CET group D ( 21st and 22nd October 2023).'

Step 3: Provide the asked details

Step 4: Check your exam city

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can write to Email: hcet@nta.ac.in

HSSC CET Admit Card Date 2023

Candidates should note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is just an advance intimation about the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates to make their travel plan, etc. accordingly. The Admit Card for the said Recruitment Test is expected to be released next week. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the following Official Website(s):https://testservices.nic.in/AdmitCard/AuthForCity/Login?ApplicationId=101552311, https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and https:// www.hssc.gov.in for latest updates.

The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English or Hindi, and Current Affairs.