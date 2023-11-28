India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023 Date : The Indian Post Department will announce the fifth merit list for India Post GDS exam soon on its official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Indian Post Department has released the four merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). India Post GDS 5th merit list can be tentatively released by the second week of December 2023. Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS Fifth Merit List 2023 Result Date: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has already released the four merit lists for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Now, India Post GDS 5th merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Although some states including Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana did not release the 3rd and 4th merit list. So, it will be interesting to see which states will release the GDS 5th merit list. The candidate can check all region-wise and circle results here.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023

For the candidates who could not make it through the first four merit lists, India Post is going to release the GDS 5th merit list very soon as they have already released four merit lists so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The fifth merit list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download the India Post GDS result 5th merit list 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the four merit lists on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The fifth merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

India Post GDS 2023: Overview Name of the Exam India Post GDS Exam 2023 Recruitment Body India Post Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster(BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Total Vacancies 30041 Educational Qualification 10th Passed Selection Process Class 10th marks

Document Verification 1st Merit List Release Date 6th September 2023 2nd Merit List Release Date 29th September 2023 3rd Merit List Release Date 20th October 2023 4th Merit List Release Date 15th November 2023 Official Website https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

Steps to Download India Post fifth Merit List?

The candidates who could not make it to the first three merit lists eagerly await the 5th India Post GDS merit list. Check out the steps to download the India post gds 5th merit list 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List: Shortlisted Candidates in Four Merit List

India Post has released three merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The Merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in 10th Class. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.