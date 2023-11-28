India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023 Release Date; Result PDF Soon

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023 Date: The Indian Post Department will announce the fifth merit list for India Post GDS exam soon on its official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Indian Post Department has released the four merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). India Post GDS 5th merit list can be tentatively released by the second week of December 2023. Check all region-wise results here.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023: Check here
India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023: Check here

India Post GDS Fifth Merit List 2023 Result Date: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has already released the four merit lists for the candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Now, India Post GDS 5th merit list will be available on the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Although some states including Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana did not release the 3rd and 4th merit list. So, it will be interesting to see which states will release the GDS 5th merit list. The candidate can check all region-wise and circle results here.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2023

For the candidates who could not make it through the first four merit lists, India Post is going to release the GDS 5th merit list very soon as they have already released four merit lists so far for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The fifth merit list will be released on their official website. We will provide you the direct link to download the India Post GDS result 5th merit list 2023 PDF here once it is officially made available.

Shiv Khera

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

The India Post Department has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the four merit lists on their official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for all the regions. The fifth merit list will be available on their website soon. Here is an overview of India Post GDS recruitment 2023

India Post GDS 2023: Overview

Name of the Exam

India Post GDS Exam 2023

Recruitment Body

India Post

Post
  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
  • Branch Postmaster(BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Total Vacancies

30041

Educational Qualification

10th Passed

Selection Process
  • Class 10th marks
  • Document Verification

1st Merit List Release Date

6th September 2023

2nd Merit List Release Date

29th September 2023

3rd Merit List Release Date

20th October 2023

4th Merit List Release Date

15th November 2023

Official Website

https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

Steps to Download India Post fifth Merit List?

The candidates who could not make it to the first three merit lists eagerly await the 5th India Post GDS merit list. Check out the steps to download the India post gds 5th merit list 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Selecton List' link

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List: Shortlisted Candidates in Four Merit List 

India Post has released three merit lists so far for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The Merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in 10th Class. Here we provide the number of shortlisted candidates from each Circle.

Region

Shortlisted Candidates

1st Merit List

2nd Merit List

3rd Merit List

4th Merit List

Andhra Pradesh Circle 

1053

510

298

172

Assam Circle

847

481

310

173

Bihar Circle

2293

2015

1697

1218

Chhatisgarh Circle

720

484

-

-

Delhi Circle

22

18

16

11

Gujarat Circle

1850

925

524

296

Haryana Circle

215

154

92

59

Himachal Pradesh Circle

418

179

93

53

Jammu and Kashmir Circle

300

214

142

81

Jharkhand Circle

529

445

312

256

Karnataka Circle

1714

722

444

246

Kerala Circle

1508

1023

723

525

Madhya Pradesh Circle

1563

1105

-

-

Maharashtra Circle

3152

1538

838

480

North East Circle

432

255

95

65

Odisha Circle

1279

760

445

281

Punjab Circle

336

142

72

47

Rajasthan Circle

2028

1364

-

-

Tamilnadu Circle

2994

1470

839

426

Telangana Circle

960

589

-

-

Uttar Pradesh Circle

3077

2436

1928

1514

Uttarakhand Circle

519

275

188

116

West Bengal Circle

2111

925

452

250

Total

29920

18029

9508

6269

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next