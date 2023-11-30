CAT 2023 Answer Key LIVE: IIM CAT Answer key Slot Wise To Be Released Shortly, Get Latest Updates

CAT Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will be releasing the CAT answer key 2023 soon. According to reports, it is expected that the CAT response sheet and answer key will be released in the first week of December 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023, will be able to check the answer key on the official website soon.
CAT 2023 exams were conducted in three slots. The first slot was conducted in the morning session while the second and third slots were conducted in the afternoon and evening sessions. The CAT provisional answer key 2023 and the response sheet will be available in the login link on the official website. Students can check the answer key and their individual response sheet by logging in using the user ID and password. Following the release of the CAT answer key 2023 students will be given the time period to raise objections. The objections raised will then be taken into consideration to prepare the CAT 2023 final answer key and announce the results.
CAT answer key 2023 is expected to be released soon. Students who appeared for the CAT 2023 exam on November 26, 2023, can visit the official website -iimcat.ac.in to check the CAT answer key 2023 and response sheet.
30 Nov, 2023 04:38 PM IST
CAT response sheet is the answer sheet of the students who appeared for the exams. The response sheet includes the answers marked by candidates on the day of the exam. Students can cross check the response sheet with the CAT 2023 answer key to estimate their percentile.
30 Nov, 2023 04:37 PM IST
The answer key for the CAT 2023 exam will be made live on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Eligible candidates are required to login using the user id and password.
30 Nov, 2023 04:34 PM IST
IIM Lucknow will be releasing the CAT 2023 answer key soon. CAT 2023 exams were conducted on November 26, 2023. Students who appeared for the exam in all three slots will be able to download their CAT response sheet 2023 and the CAT answer key through the login window.