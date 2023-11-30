CAT 2023 Answer Key LIVE: IIM CAT Answer key Slot Wise To Be Released Shortly, Get Latest Updates

Live

CAT Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will be releasing the CAT answer key 2023 soon. According to reports, it is expected that the CAT response sheet and answer key will be released in the first week of December 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023, will be able to check the answer key on the official website soon.

CAT 2023 exams were conducted in three slots. The first slot was conducted in the morning session while the second and third slots were conducted in the afternoon and evening sessions. The CAT provisional answer key 2023 and the response sheet will be available in the login link on the official website. Students can check the answer key and their individual response sheet by logging in using the user ID and password. Following the release of the CAT answer key 2023 students will be given the time period to raise objections. The objections raised will then be taken into consideration to prepare the CAT 2023 final answer key and announce the results.

