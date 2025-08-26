Schools Holiday on 27th August
Jammu School Holiday August 27: Schools, Colleges Closed for Third Consecutive Day Due to Flood Alert

Aug 26, 2025, 16:36 IST

Schools and colleges in Jammu division to be closed for the third consecutive day tomorrow, August 27, 2025, due to a flood alert. Order issued by education department for all government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions. 

Jammu School Holiday August 27
Jammu School Holiday August 27
Jammu Divison Schools Closed:According to the latest notification issued, all government and private schools in Jammu division will be closed tomorrow August 26, 2025. This is the third continuous day since schools are closed in the Jammu Division. 

The school holiday order has been issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu. All parents, students and school authorities have been informed that schools will be closed due to unfavourable weather conditions in the region. 

Also Read: School Holiday August 27: Schools Closed in Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Due to Rain and Ganesh Chaturthi

According to the notification issued, all government and private schools in Jammu division will continue to remain closed on August 27, 2025 in view of the prevailing rough weather conditions and flood-like situations in various parts. 

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Expected

As per the alerts issued by the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected this week with possible cloudburst and flash floods with landslides through August 27. Locals have also been warned of flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in the region. Keep visiting this page for latest updates.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 School Holiday, Closed on August 27; Check States Wise List Here

