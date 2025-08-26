Jammu School Holiday August 27: Schools, Colleges Closed for Third Consecutive Day Due to Flood Alert

Jammu Divison Schools Closed:According to the latest notification issued, all government and private schools in Jammu division will be closed tomorrow August 26, 2025. This is the third continuous day since schools are closed in the Jammu Division.

The school holiday order has been issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu. All parents, students and school authorities have been informed that schools will be closed due to unfavourable weather conditions in the region.

According to the notification issued, all government and private schools in Jammu division will continue to remain closed on August 27, 2025 in view of the prevailing rough weather conditions and flood-like situations in various parts.