OSEPA Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 20000 Vacancies, Apply at osepa.odisha.gov.in

OSEPA Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) is filling 20000 vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools in Odisha state. According to the notice, district-wise and category-wise vacancies will be available on 11 September 2023 on the website. The candidates can apply online at www.osepa.odisha.gov.in from 13 September to 10 October 2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Interested candidates should possess essential qualifications along OTET. The selection of the candidates will be based on the Computer Based Test (CBT). Other details related to OSEPA Recruitment 2023 will be available on the website of OSEPA.

Odisha Teacher Educational Qualification

CATEGORY-2 (For Classes 1st to 5th) - Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations,2002. OR Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Diploma in Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed.) OR Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) ANd Pass in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test-I (OTET-I) Candidates must have Odia as MIL up to class X or pass in odia language test equivalent to the Matric standard conducted or declared equivalent by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

CATEGORY-2 (For Classes VI to VIII) - Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR At least 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation and B.Ed. OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1-year B.Ed. in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard OR Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and B.El.Ed. OR Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year B. A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed (Special Education)OR Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed and Pass in Odisha Eligibility Test-II (OTET-II). Candidates must have odia as MIL up to class-X or pass in odia language test equivalent to the Matric standard conducted or declared equivalent.

Age Limit: