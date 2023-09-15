Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Qualification, Age Limit

Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 is prescribed by the OSEPA separately for Odisha Junior Teacher positions in Class I to V and Class VI to VIII. The eligibility criteria comprise age limit, nationality and qualification required for Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023. Read this article carefully to understand OSEPA Junior Teacher Eligibility.

OSEPA Junior Teacher Eligibility 2023: The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has invited online applications to fill 2000 Junior Teacher posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 10 October 2023. Interested candidates must check OSEPA Junior Teacher Eligibility before filling out the application forms to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility includes various factors such as Age Limit, Qualifications, and Nationality. Read on to get all the information about Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility Criteria.

Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility Criteria

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) prescribes the eligibility criteria for Odisha Junior Teacher in the official OSEPA recruitment notification. OSEPA Junior Teacher Eligibility includes details about age limit, educational qualification, nationality and many more. Candidates must adhere to all the eligibility criteria to avoid getting disqualified from the selection process. Here, we have explained Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for all the categories.

Odisha Junior Teacher Qualification

The board has prescribed different qualification criteria for Class I to V level and Class VI to VIII. Check out the qualifications for Odisha Junior Teacher below.

Class I to V: Candidate must possess a graduation degree and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education/ At least 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation and B.Ed. OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)/ Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)/ Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year B. A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed./ Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed (Special Education)

Class VI to VIII: Applicants should hold a graduation degree and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/At least 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation and B.Ed./ Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)/ Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)/ Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year B. A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed/ Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed (Special Education)/ Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed.

OSEPA Junior Teacher Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Odisha Junior Teacher is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 38 years as on 22 August 2023. However, the OSEPA Teacher age limit for female candidates is 43 years. Age relaxation is permissible for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility 2023: Age Relaxation

OSEPA Junior Teacher age relaxation given to different categories is tabulated below:

Odisha Teacher Age Relaxation Category Maximum Age Limit SC/ST/Female/SEBC 43 years PwD 48 years

Odisha Teacher Eligibility 2023: Nationality

To fulfil the OSEPA Junior Teacher Eligibility 2023 Nationality, a candidate must be either of the following:

A citizen of India

A subject of Bhutan or Nepal

A Tibetan Refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, East African countries of Uganda, Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Malawi, Zambia, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with an intention to permanently settle in India.

Candidates who meet all the parameters of Odisha Junior Teacher Eligibility Criteria can submit their application forms till 10 October 2023. OSEPA aims to fill 2000 Junior Teacher vacancies through this recruitment drive.

