SSC CPO Admit Card 2023: Delhi Police SI Application Status Out for KKR & SR

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023: SSC has released the SSC CPO Application Status for SR & KKR regions on its official website. The SSC CPO Admit Card download link will be activated in the 4th week of September 2023 for all regions. Let’s read to know more about Delhi Police SI Admit Card 2023 here.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CPO Application Status for the KKR and SR regions on 11 September 2023. The SSC CPO admit card will be issued approximately 4-5 days before the candidate's scheduled exam date. Successfully registered aspirants can check their application status to know their exact exam date and then download their SSC CPO Admit Card from the respective regional website accordingly. In this article, we have mentioned everything you need to know about region-wise SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 including tentative dates, region-wise download links etc.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023

The SSC CPO Admit Card is an important document for candidates who aspire to become Sub-Inspectors for the Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It serves as an official entry pass, granting candidates access to the exam centre and validating their eligibility to appear for the SSC CPO exam. It comprises important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, gender, exam venue, shift timings, and photograph. Therefore, it is imperative for the aspirants to download their SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card if they are planning to appear for the exam. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from the recruitment process.

Also, Check:

SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card Download

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC CPO Paper 1 2023 exam from 03 to 06 October to fill 1876 posts of Sub Inspector (SI). Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the direct link shared below. We will activate the region-wise SSC CPO Admit Card download link as soon as it is released on the official website. The exam conducting authority will release SSC CPO 2023 Hall Ticket in the 4th week of September 2023.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 Expected Date

SSC CPO Admit Card is expected to be released in the 4th week of September 2023. Candidates can check the SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 release date along with other important dates in the table below.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 Date Notification Release Date 22 July 2023 Apply Online Date 22 July to 15 August SSC CPO Application Status 11 September SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 Release Date 4th week of September 2023 (Tentative) SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Date 03 to 06 October 2023

SSC CPO Application Status 2023 Direct Link

Before releasing the admit cards, the commission activates the SSC CPO Application Status link on its website. It is released to notify the candidates whether their application has been successfully submitted or not. It also provides information about the exam city allotted for the Paper 1 exam along with the exam date, time, shift timings and reporting time. As of now, the SSC CPO Application Status for 2023 has been released only for the SR and KKR regions.

SSC CPO Application Status Link SSC Regions SSC CPO Tier 1 Application Status Link Southern Region (SR) Application Status Link Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) Application Status Link Central Region (CR) To be released Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) To be released North Eastern Region (NER) To be released North Western Region (NWR) To be released Western Region (WR) To be released Eastern Region (ER) To be released North Region (NR) To be released

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 Region-wise Link

The Staff Selection Commission issues SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 on its regional website 4-5 days prior to the exam date. Aspirants can check the SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 direct links to download their hall tickets in the table below.

Region-wise SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 Link Regions Download link Southern Region (SR) To be released Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) Central Region (CR) Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) North Eastern Region (NER) North Western Region (NWR) Western Region (WR) Eastern Region (ER) North Region (NR)

Also, Read: SSC CGL Merit List 2023 Tier 1 PDF Download: Result To Be Out Soon @ssc.nic.in

How to Download SSC CPO Admit Card Online from the Official Website

In order to download SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 for Paper 1, candidates need to visit their respective regional website of SSC and follow this step-by-step guide mentioned below.

Steps to Download Delhi Police SI Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Browse the official website of SSC or click on the direct SSC CPO admit card download link shared above.

Step 2: Click the SSC CPO Paper 1 admit card 2023 download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your SSC CPO Hall Ticket and take a printout for future reference.