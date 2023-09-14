CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit, Qualification for JRF & Lectureship

CSIR NET Eligibility is outlined by the National Testing Agency in its official recruitment notification. Candidates holding a degree in BS-MS/BS-4 years B.Tech/B.Pharma/ MBBS are eligible to apply for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship posts. Check various parameters of CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria including Qualification, Age Limit, Nationality and Reservation here.

CSIR NET Eligibility 2023: CSIR NET 2023 Notification will be released soon by the National Testing Agency for the December session, and thousands of candidates who wish to appear for the exam must submit their application after confirming their eligibility. Before applying for CSIR NET 2023 exam, aspirants must be well acquainted with the CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria as those who fail to meet it will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria is divided into 3 parameters: Nationality, Age Limit, and Educational Qualifications. Candidates can check the detailed information on CSIR NET 2023 Eligibility in the article below.

What is Eligibility For CSIR NET December 2023?

The National Testing Agency outlines Eligibility for CSIR NET in its official notification. These criteria encompass 3 key factors: CSIR NET age limit, educational qualifications, and nationality. All of these factors must be fulfilled by aspirants to avoid cancellation of their candidature. They must hold a Master's degree in a science subject or an equivalent degree, a B.E., a BS 4-year degree, an Integrated BS-MS, a B.Pharma, a B.Tech, or an MBBS with at least 55% of marks. The maximum age limit for the CSIR NET JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) is capped at 28 years, while there is no upper age limit for candidates applying for the post of Lectureship.

Also, check:

Important Points of CSIR NET December Eligibility

Tabulated below is the detailed overview of CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria. Go through it to get a comprehensive understanding of key details about the CSIR NET exam.

CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Highlights Conducting Authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) CSIR NET Age Limit JRF: 28 years Lectureship: No upper age limit Age Relaxation 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST/PwD/female CSIR NET Qualification BS-MS/BS-4 years B.Tech/B.Pharma/ MBBS Nationality Indian Number of Attempts None Official Website nta.ac.in

CSIR NET Age Limit 2023

It is imperative for the candidates to satisfy the CSIR NET age limit as it determines whether they are qualified for the fellowship or not. The maximum age limit for CSIR NET exam is 28 years. However, the age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category will differ as per the age relaxation norms.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) must not exceed the age limit of 33 years.

CSIR NET Age limit for female candidates is 33 years.

The maximum age limit for Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates is capped at 38 years.

Candidates belonging to OBC (Non-creamy layer) must not exceed the age limit of 31 years.

Candidates must note that the age limit criterion varies depending on the fellowship they are applying for.

CSIR NET Age Limit for JRF

As per the official notification, the upper age limit CSIR NET Joint Research Fellowship (JRF) award is 28 years. This age limit is applicable for the General (UR) candidates. However, applicants belonging to reserved categories can avail age relaxation.

JRF NET Age Limit Category Maximum Age Limit UR 28 OBC 31 (3 years age relaxation) SC/ST/PwD 33 (5 years age relaxation) Female applicants 33 (5 years age relaxation)

Also, read: CSIR UGC NET Official Cutoff Marks PDF 2023 Released: Download Subjectwise CSIR NET Result, Final Merit List

CSIR NET Age Limit for Lectureship

There is no upper age limit for Lectureship. Aspirants who have cleared the JRF exam and are below the age of 34 years can apply for Assistant Professor/Lecturer posts. However, the CSIR NET Lectureship age limit varies from university to university due to different recruitment policies.

CSIR UGC NET Qualification 2023

This is one of the most important criteria that candidates must adhere to while applying for CSIR NET exam. Candidates must have secured at least 55 per cent marks (for General and OBC) or 50 per cent marks (for SC/ST/PwD candidates) in their post-graduation. Check out the detailed CSIR NET Educational Qualifications below:

Applicants who have completed 10-2-3 years of MSc or equivalent degree/Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS are eligible to apply. Those who are still pursuing M.Sc are also eligible to apply under the Result Awaited category.

Applicants enrolled in an integrated MS-PhD program or completed BSc (Hons) or equivalent degree are eligible to apply for CSIR NET.

Graduates are eligible to apply for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), whereas candidates with a Ph.D. degree and who completed their master's degree before September 19, 1991, are eligible to apply for Lectureship.

Subject-wise CSIR NET Eligibility

Tabulated below is the subject-wise CSIR NET Educational Qualification 2023.

CSIR NET Educational Qualification 2023 Subject-wise Subjects CSIR NET Qualifications Life Science As per the CSIR NET Eligibility for Life Science, candidates must have completed their education in Life Science only. Chemical Science Applicants must possess M.Sc./BS/B-Tech or a similar degree in Chemistry with the required percentage. Physical Science MSc Physics or BS-MS in Physics or any other equivalent qualification is a must to fulfil the CSIR NET Eligibility for Physical Science. Earth Science As per CSIR NET Eligibility for Earth Science, applicants must have completed their academic qualification in Earth Science only. Mathematics Aspirants must have completed their MSc/BS-MS/BS/B-Tech degree or any other equivalent qualification in Mathematics

CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

There is no restriction on the number of attempts for CSIR NET exam. Aspirants can apply for CSIR NET fellowships as long as they fulfil the age limit and educational qualification criteria prescribed by the National Testing Agency.

Also, Read: