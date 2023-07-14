SSC CGL 2023 Exam Expected Cutoff: Postwise Previous Year, Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check the post-wise expected cut-off marks for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023. Also, download the previous year cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks category-wise.

SSC CGL Exam Expected Cutoff Marks 2023
SSC CGL Exam Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks Post-wise: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the category-wise cutoff marks of SSC CGL 2023 exam. The SSC CGL cut-off marks will be determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we are going to share the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks along with the previous year’s cutoff marks and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks Post-wise 2023

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in the exam were of easy to moderate level. Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks 2023:

Posts Except for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

General

120 to 125 Marks

EWS

115 to 125 Marks

OBC

110 to 120 Marks

SC

100 to 110 Marks

ST

90 to 100 Marks

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

General

150 to 155 Marks

EWS

145 to 155 Marks

OBC

135 to 145 Marks

SC

125 to 135 Marks

ST

115 to 125 Marks

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

General

165 to 170 Marks

EWS

160 to 165 Marks

OBC

155 to 160 Marks

SC

140 to 150 Marks

ST

120 to 125 Marks

SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2022 for different categories:

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)

Category

Finance & Accounts, AAO

SC 

137.54

ST 

131.03

OBC 

152.92

EWS 

154.80

UR 

158.36

OH 

128.59

HH 

96.45

Others-PWD 

72.79

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023  (Statistics & JSO)

Category

Statistics & JSO

SC 

150.55

ST 

150.32

OBC 

167.19

EWS 

169.35

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)

Category

for posts other than AAO & JSO

SC 

89.08

ST 

77.57

OBC 

102.35

EWS 

114.27

ESM

40

UR 

114.27

OH 

70.69

HH 

40

VH

40

Others-PWD 

40

SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2021

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2021 for different categories:

For the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

136.76166

2062

ST

131.61117

989

OBC

153.36633

3738

EWS

156.80136

1513

UR

159.07699

2162

OH

124.29269

207

HH

101.81933

150

Others-PWD

65.27562

150

Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

139.09377

803

ST

125.58731

784

OBC

162.48375

669

EWS

162.48375

490

UR

162.48375

790

Statistical Investigator Gr. II

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

75.77920

5694

ST

62.81674

3243

OBC

95.11560

10496

EWS

104.63758

3544

UR

114.84987

4026

OH

47.42084

582

HH

40.00000

199

VH

40.00000

179

Others-PWD

40.00000

69

All other posts

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

94.58598

22355

ST

81.52690

12784

OBC

117.87106

32563

EWS

109.64915

17979

UR

130.18384

15904

ESM

42.54780

7897

OH

77.22326

1792

HH

40.00000

1359

VH

64.77883

841

Others-PWD

40.00000

374

Factors Affecting the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2023

There are certain factors that are considered while estimating the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks of the exam. Some of the important factors are shared below:

  • Number of Aspirants attempting the exam
  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty level of Exam
  • Marks Obtained in exam
  • Category of Aspirants

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates who will secure the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CGL Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

SSC CGL Final Merit List 2023

The selection process for the SSC CGL recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e. Tier-1 and Tier-2 exam. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of posts/departments opted by the candidates and once a post is assigned, no change of posts will be made by the commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.

FAQ

Q1. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC CGL cut-off marks are the number of aspirants, the total number of vacancies, exam level, categories, etc.

Q2. Will there be any sectional cutoff marks in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023?

No, there will be no sectional cutoff marks in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023.

Q3. What is the minimum qualifying marks in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

The minimum qualifying mark for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam category-wise is UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25% and other categories-20%.

