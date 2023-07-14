SSC CGL 2023 Exam Expected Cutoff: Postwise Previous Year, Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Expected Cut o ff Marks : Check the post-wise expected cut-off marks for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023. Also, download the previous year cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks category-wise.

SSC CGL 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks Post-wise: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the category-wise cutoff marks of SSC CGL 2023 exam. The SSC CGL cut-off marks will be determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we are going to share the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks along with the previous year’s cutoff marks and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks Post-wise 2023

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in the exam were of easy to moderate level. Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks 2023:

Posts Except for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off General 120 to 125 Marks EWS 115 to 125 Marks OBC 110 to 120 Marks SC 100 to 110 Marks ST 90 to 100 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off General 150 to 155 Marks EWS 145 to 155 Marks OBC 135 to 145 Marks SC 125 to 135 Marks ST 115 to 125 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off General 165 to 170 Marks EWS 160 to 165 Marks OBC 155 to 160 Marks SC 140 to 150 Marks ST 120 to 125 Marks

SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2022 for different categories:

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO) Category Finance & Accounts, AAO SC 137.54 ST 131.03 OBC 152.92 EWS 154.80 UR 158.36 OH 128.59 HH 96.45 Others-PWD 72.79 SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (Statistics & JSO) Category Statistics & JSO SC 150.55 ST 150.32 OBC 167.19 EWS 169.35 SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO) Category for posts other than AAO & JSO SC 89.08 ST 77.57 OBC 102.35 EWS 114.27 ESM 40 UR 114.27 OH 70.69 HH 40 VH 40 Others-PWD 40

SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2021

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2021 for different categories:

For the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 136.76166 2062 ST 131.61117 989 OBC 153.36633 3738 EWS 156.80136 1513 UR 159.07699 2162 OH 124.29269 207 HH 101.81933 150 Others-PWD 65.27562 150 Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 139.09377 803 ST 125.58731 784 OBC 162.48375 669 EWS 162.48375 490 UR 162.48375 790 Statistical Investigator Gr. II Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 75.77920 5694 ST 62.81674 3243 OBC 95.11560 10496 EWS 104.63758 3544 UR 114.84987 4026 OH 47.42084 582 HH 40.00000 199 VH 40.00000 179 Others-PWD 40.00000 69 All other posts Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 94.58598 22355 ST 81.52690 12784 OBC 117.87106 32563 EWS 109.64915 17979 UR 130.18384 15904 ESM 42.54780 7897 OH 77.22326 1792 HH 40.00000 1359 VH 64.77883 841 Others-PWD 40.00000 374

Factors Affecting the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2023

There are certain factors that are considered while estimating the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks of the exam. Some of the important factors are shared below:

Number of Aspirants attempting the exam

Total Number of Vacancies

Difficulty level of Exam

Marks Obtained in exam

Category of Aspirants

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates who will secure the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CGL Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20%

SSC CGL Final Merit List 2023

The selection process for the SSC CGL recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e. Tier-1 and Tier-2 exam. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of posts/departments opted by the candidates and once a post is assigned, no change of posts will be made by the commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.