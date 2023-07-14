SSC CGL 2023 Exam Expected Cutoff: Postwise Previous Year, Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks Post-wise: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the category-wise cutoff marks of SSC CGL 2023 exam. The SSC CGL cut-off marks will be determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we are going to share the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks along with the previous year’s cutoff marks and minimum qualifying marks.
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks Post-wise 2023
The Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in the exam were of easy to moderate level. Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks 2023:
|
Posts Except for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
120 to 125 Marks
|
EWS
|
115 to 125 Marks
|
OBC
|
110 to 120 Marks
|
SC
|
100 to 110 Marks
|
ST
|
90 to 100 Marks
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
150 to 155 Marks
|
EWS
|
145 to 155 Marks
|
OBC
|
135 to 145 Marks
|
SC
|
125 to 135 Marks
|
ST
|
115 to 125 Marks
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
165 to 170 Marks
|
EWS
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
OBC
|
155 to 160 Marks
|
SC
|
140 to 150 Marks
|
ST
|
120 to 125 Marks
SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022
Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2022 for different categories:
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts, AAO
|
SC
|
137.54
|
ST
|
131.03
|
OBC
|
152.92
|
EWS
|
154.80
|
UR
|
158.36
|
OH
|
128.59
|
HH
|
96.45
|
Others-PWD
|
72.79
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (Statistics & JSO)
|
Category
|
Statistics & JSO
|
SC
|
150.55
|
ST
|
150.32
|
OBC
|
167.19
|
EWS
|
169.35
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)
|
Category
|
for posts other than AAO & JSO
|
SC
|
89.08
|
ST
|
77.57
|
OBC
|
102.35
|
EWS
|
114.27
|
ESM
|
40
|
UR
|
114.27
|
OH
|
70.69
|
HH
|
40
|
VH
|
40
|
Others-PWD
|
40
SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2021
Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2021 for different categories:
|
For the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
136.76166
|
2062
|
ST
|
131.61117
|
989
|
OBC
|
153.36633
|
3738
|
EWS
|
156.80136
|
1513
|
UR
|
159.07699
|
2162
|
OH
|
124.29269
|
207
|
HH
|
101.81933
|
150
|
Others-PWD
|
65.27562
|
150
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
139.09377
|
803
|
ST
|
125.58731
|
784
|
OBC
|
162.48375
|
669
|
EWS
|
162.48375
|
490
|
UR
|
162.48375
|
790
|
Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
75.77920
|
5694
|
ST
|
62.81674
|
3243
|
OBC
|
95.11560
|
10496
|
EWS
|
104.63758
|
3544
|
UR
|
114.84987
|
4026
|
OH
|
47.42084
|
582
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
199
|
VH
|
40.00000
|
179
|
Others-PWD
|
40.00000
|
69
|
All other posts
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
94.58598
|
22355
|
ST
|
81.52690
|
12784
|
OBC
|
117.87106
|
32563
|
EWS
|
109.64915
|
17979
|
UR
|
130.18384
|
15904
|
ESM
|
42.54780
|
7897
|
OH
|
77.22326
|
1792
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
1359
|
VH
|
64.77883
|
841
|
Others-PWD
|
40.00000
|
374
Factors Affecting the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2023
There are certain factors that are considered while estimating the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks of the exam. Some of the important factors are shared below:
- Number of Aspirants attempting the exam
- Total Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty level of Exam
- Marks Obtained in exam
- Category of Aspirants
SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
Candidates who will secure the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CGL Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
SSC CGL Final Merit List 2023
The selection process for the SSC CGL recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e. Tier-1 and Tier-2 exam. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of posts/departments opted by the candidates and once a post is assigned, no change of posts will be made by the commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.
