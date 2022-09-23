SSC CGL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Complete Details Here!

SSC CGL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSC CGL 2022 exam pattern revised by the commission for Tier 2. Download the SSC CGL syllabus PDF for all the subjects. Also know about the marking scheme, and duration for the exam here.

SSC CGL New Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC CGL 2022 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CGL exam pattern and syllabus for this year’s recruitment. The notification released by the commission has the new exam pattern applicable for the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2022 from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has not prescribed any changes for the Tier 1 examination. However, from this year, the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination will have three papers. Now, phase 2 will have three papers, Aptitude, Statistics, and Accounting.  

Paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all and will have questions from Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. It will also have a Data Entry Speed Test that has to be attempted by all. The examination scheme for papers 2 and 3 remains unchanged. 

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

As per the official notification released by the commission, the final selection is going to be based on performance in Tier 1 and 2. The following space consists of the revised SSC CGL exam pattern. 

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam

  • The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.
  • The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.
  • As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.
  • The questions asked in the examination will be in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

Subject Name

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude 

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

1 hour

SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam

  • The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the online mode. 
  • The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam. 

Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections

Module

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

15 minutes

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test

One Data Entry Task

15 minutes

Paper II (For JSO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

Paper III (For AAO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

SSC CGL Syllabus

The commission has notified the complete SSC CGL syllabus for all the subjects asked in the examination. The candidates can go through the subject-wise topics and prepare the same accordingly. 

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus

Subject Name

SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities and differences

Space visualization

Spatial orientation

Problem solving, analysis

Judgment

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series, 

Coding and decoding, 

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & de-coding

Numerical Operations

Operations, Trends

Space Orientation

Space Visualization

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Punched hole/ pattern- folding& un-folding

Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Indexing

Address matching

Date & city matching

Classification of centre codes/roll numbers

Quantitative Aptitude 

Percentage

Ratio & Proportion, 

Square roots, 

Averages, 

Interest, 

Profit and Loss, 

Discount, 

Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, 

Time and distance, 

Time & Work, 

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds, 

Graphs of Linear Equations, 

Triangle and its various kinds of centers 

Congruence and similarity of triangles, 

Circle and its chords

circles, 

Triangle, 

Quadrilaterals, 

Regular Polygons, 

Circle, 

Right Prism, 

Right Circular Cone, 

Right Circular Cylinder

Sphere, 

Hemispheres, 

Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base, Trigonometric ratio, 

Degree and Radian Measures, 

Standard Identities, Complementary angles

Heights and Distances,

General Awareness

General Awareness

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy & Scientific Research. 

English Comprehension

English Comprehension

Writing Ability

Grammar

SSC CGL Tier-2 Syllabus

Subject

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus

Mathematical Abilities

Number Systems

Geometry

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Algebra

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Statistics and probability

Reasoning and General Intelligence

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern folding and completion

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

English Language and Comprehension

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms & Phrases

One-word substitution

Improvement of Sentences,

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs,

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage

General Awareness

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene 

General policy and scientific research

Computer Knowledge Test

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Input/ output devices

computer memory

Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word

MS Excel and Power Point

Web Browsing & Searching

Downloading & Uploading

Managing an E-mail Account, e-Banking

Network and information security threats

Statistics

Collection, Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data

Sampling Theory

Analysis of Variance

Index Numbers

Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Measures of Central Tendency

Correlation and Regression

Random Variable and Probability Distributions

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

Fundamental principles and basic concept of Accounting

Comptroller & Auditor General of India 

Finance Commission

Theory of Production and cost

Theory of Demand and Supply

Indian Economy

Forms of Market and price determination in different markets

Economic Reforms in India

Role of Information Technology in Governance

SSC CGL exam is one of the prestigious government exams that is attempted by candidates who wish to work for the central government. The exam is conducted annually to induct candidates in the Group B and C vacancies notified by different ministries and departments.

