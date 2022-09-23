SSC CGL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Complete Details Here!

SSC CGL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSC CGL 2022 exam pattern revised by the commission for Tier 2. Download the SSC CGL syllabus PDF for all the subjects. Also know about the marking scheme, and duration for the exam here.

SSC CGL 2022 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CGL exam pattern and syllabus for this year’s recruitment. The notification released by the commission has the new exam pattern applicable for the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2022 from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has not prescribed any changes for the Tier 1 examination. However, from this year, the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination will have three papers. Now, phase 2 will have three papers, Aptitude, Statistics, and Accounting.

Paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all and will have questions from Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. It will also have a Data Entry Speed Test that has to be attempted by all. The examination scheme for papers 2 and 3 remains unchanged.

Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

As per the official notification released by the commission, the final selection is going to be based on performance in Tier 1 and 2. The following space consists of the revised SSC CGL exam pattern.

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam

The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.

The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.

The questions asked in the examination will be in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

Subject Name Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200 1 hour

SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam

The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the online mode.

The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections Module Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 135 1 hour Module-II General Awareness 25 75 Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 15 minutes Module-II Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task 15 minutes

Paper II (For JSO)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Statistics 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

Paper III (For AAO)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

SSC CGL Syllabus

The commission has notified the complete SSC CGL syllabus for all the subjects asked in the examination. The candidates can go through the subject-wise topics and prepare the same accordingly.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus

Subject Name SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Similarities and differences Space visualization Spatial orientation Problem solving, analysis Judgment Arithmetic number series Non-verbal series, Coding and decoding, Semantic Analogy Symbolic/Number Analogy Figural Analogy Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification Figural Classification Problem Solving Word Building Coding & de-coding Numerical Operations Operations, Trends Space Orientation Space Visualization Venn Diagrams Drawing inferences Punched hole/ pattern- folding& un-folding Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Indexing Address matching Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/roll numbers Quantitative Aptitude Percentage Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centers Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base, Trigonometric ratio, Degree and Radian Measures, Standard Identities, Complementary angles Heights and Distances, General Awareness General Awareness History Culture Geography Economic Scene General Policy & Scientific Research. English Comprehension English Comprehension Writing Ability Grammar

SSC CGL Tier-2 Syllabus

Subject SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus Mathematical Abilities Number Systems Geometry Fundamental arithmetical operations Algebra Mensuration Trigonometry Statistics and probability Reasoning and General Intelligence Semantic Analogy Symbolic operations Symbolic/ Number Analogy Trends Figural Analogy Space Orientation Semantic Classification Venn Diagrams Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding Semantic Series Figural Pattern folding and completion Number Series Embedded figures Figural Series Problem Solving Emotional Intelligence Word Building English Language and Comprehension Spot the Error Fill in the Blanks Synonyms/ Homonyms Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms & Phrases One-word substitution Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration Shuffling of Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage General Awareness History Culture Geography Economic Scene General policy and scientific research Computer Knowledge Test Central Processing Unit (CPU) Input/ output devices computer memory Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word MS Excel and Power Point Web Browsing & Searching Downloading & Uploading Managing an E-mail Account, e-Banking Network and information security threats Statistics Collection, Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data Sampling Theory Analysis of Variance Index Numbers Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Measures of Central Tendency Correlation and Regression Random Variable and Probability Distributions General Studies (Finance and Economics) Fundamental principles and basic concept of Accounting Comptroller & Auditor General of India Finance Commission Theory of Production and cost Theory of Demand and Supply Indian Economy Forms of Market and price determination in different markets Economic Reforms in India Role of Information Technology in Governance

SSC CGL exam is one of the prestigious government exams that is attempted by candidates who wish to work for the central government. The exam is conducted annually to induct candidates in the Group B and C vacancies notified by different ministries and departments.