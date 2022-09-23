SSC CGL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Complete Details Here!

SSC CGL 2022 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CGL exam pattern and syllabus for this year’s recruitment. The notification released by the commission has the new exam pattern applicable for the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2022 from the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The commission has not prescribed any changes for the Tier 1 examination. However, from this year, the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination will have three papers. Now, phase 2 will have three papers, Aptitude, Statistics, and Accounting.
Paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all and will have questions from Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. It will also have a Data Entry Speed Test that has to be attempted by all. The examination scheme for papers 2 and 3 remains unchanged.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern
As per the official notification released by the commission, the final selection is going to be based on performance in Tier 1 and 2. The following space consists of the revised SSC CGL exam pattern.
SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam
- The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.
- The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.
- As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.
- The questions asked in the examination will be in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.
Subject Name
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
1 hour
SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam
- The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the online mode.
- The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
- As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.
Paper I (Compulsory)
|
Sections
|
Module
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Section I
|
Module-I
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
90
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
|
90
|
Section II
|
Module-I
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
45
|
135
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
Section III
|
Module-I
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
60
|
15 minutes
|
Module-II
|
Data Entry Speed Test
|
One Data Entry Task
|
15 minutes
Paper II (For JSO)
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
Paper III (For AAO)
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
SSC CGL Syllabus
The commission has notified the complete SSC CGL syllabus for all the subjects asked in the examination. The candidates can go through the subject-wise topics and prepare the same accordingly.
SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus
|
Subject Name
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities and differences
Space visualization
Spatial orientation
Problem solving, analysis
Judgment
Arithmetic number series
Non-verbal series,
Coding and decoding,
Semantic Analogy
Symbolic/Number Analogy
Figural Analogy
Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification
Figural Classification
Problem Solving
Word Building
Coding & de-coding
Numerical Operations
Operations, Trends
Space Orientation
Space Visualization
Venn Diagrams
Drawing inferences
Punched hole/ pattern- folding& un-folding
Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Indexing
Address matching
Date & city matching
Classification of centre codes/roll numbers
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Percentage
Ratio & Proportion,
Square roots,
Averages,
Interest,
Profit and Loss,
Discount,
Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation,
Time and distance,
Time & Work,
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds,
Graphs of Linear Equations,
Triangle and its various kinds of centers
Congruence and similarity of triangles,
Circle and its chords
circles,
Triangle,
Quadrilaterals,
Regular Polygons,
Circle,
Right Prism,
Right Circular Cone,
Right Circular Cylinder
Sphere,
Hemispheres,
Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base, Trigonometric ratio,
Degree and Radian Measures,
Standard Identities, Complementary angles
Heights and Distances,
|
General Awareness
|
General Awareness
History
Culture
Geography
Economic Scene
General Policy & Scientific Research.
|
English Comprehension
|
English Comprehension
Writing Ability
Grammar
SSC CGL Tier-2 Syllabus
|
Subject
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
Number Systems
Geometry
Fundamental arithmetical operations
Algebra
Mensuration
Trigonometry
Statistics and probability
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
Semantic Analogy
Symbolic operations
Symbolic/ Number Analogy
Trends
Figural Analogy
Space Orientation
Semantic Classification
Venn Diagrams
Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding
Semantic Series
Figural Pattern folding and completion
Number Series
Embedded figures
Figural Series
Problem Solving
Emotional Intelligence
Word Building
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
Spot the Error
Fill in the Blanks
Synonyms/ Homonyms
Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms & Phrases
One-word substitution
Improvement of Sentences,
Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs,
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
Shuffling of Sentence parts
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
Cloze Passage
Comprehension Passage
|
General Awareness
|
History
Culture
Geography
Economic Scene
General policy and scientific research
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
Input/ output devices
computer memory
Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word
MS Excel and Power Point
Web Browsing & Searching
Downloading & Uploading
Managing an E-mail Account, e-Banking
Network and information security threats
|
Statistics
|
Collection, Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data
Sampling Theory
Analysis of Variance
Index Numbers
Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis
Measures of Central Tendency
Correlation and Regression
Random Variable and Probability Distributions
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
Fundamental principles and basic concept of Accounting
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
Finance Commission
Theory of Production and cost
Theory of Demand and Supply
Indian Economy
Forms of Market and price determination in different markets
Economic Reforms in India
Role of Information Technology in Governance
SSC CGL exam is one of the prestigious government exams that is attempted by candidates who wish to work for the central government. The exam is conducted annually to induct candidates in the Group B and C vacancies notified by different ministries and departments.