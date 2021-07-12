SSC CGL 2021 Exam from 13th to 24th Aug: Check Faqs-Tier-1 Pattern, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Centre, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Recruitment Process

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2021 Exam from 13th to 24th Aug-Check FAQs: Check answers of Frequently Asked Questions for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam like Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Salary, Exam Centre, Application Status, Admit Card, Recruitment & Selection Process, etc.

Created On: Jul 12, 2021 13:02 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Exam from 13th to 24th Aug-Check FAQs: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2020 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations from 13th to 14th August 2021. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for SSC CGL Recruitment Exam and Selection Process.  

So, let’s look at those SSC CGL Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment NOTIFICATION Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment was released on 29th December 2020. Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result.

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet notified the number of vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Drive. Previously, SSC announced 9488 Vacancies for 2019 Recruitment under various ministries.

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below are the important dates for SSC CGL 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Issue of Notification

29th Dec 2020

Online Application Opening & Closing Date

29th Dec 2020 to 31st Jan 2021

SSC CGL 2021 Admit Card Release

15 Days before the exam

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam

13th to 24th August 2021

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: Let’s take a look at the age limit for different posts under different Government Department/Ministries:

Age group

Name of post

Department / Ministries

Classification

Grade pay

18-27 years

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “B”

4600

Auditor

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Officer Under CGDA

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Other Ministries/Department

Group “C”

2800

Accountant

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Accountant / Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/ Department

Group “C”

2800

Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks

Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Group “C”

2400

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “C”

2400

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)
Only For Male Candidates

Group “C”

2400

18-30 years

Inspector Posts

Department of Post.

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

20-27 years

Tax Assistant

CBEC

Group “C”

2400

20-30 years

Assistant Section officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of Railway

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of External Affairs

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

AFHQ

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

4600

Not Exceeding 30 years

Inspector (Central Excise)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other ministries / Departments / Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector (Preventive officer)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Examiner)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Accounts Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Section Officer

Intelligence Bureau

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Assistant / Superintendent

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

4600

Divisional Accountant

Officer under CAG

Group “B”

4200

Up to 30 years

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

4200

Up to 32 years

Junior Statistical Officer

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”

4200

5. What is the Upper Age Limit RELAXATION under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment Exam?

Answer: Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

6. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2020-21:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University 

Desirable Qualification: CA/ CS/ MBA/ Cost & Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ Masters in Business Studies

Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
OR 
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualifications.

7. What is the Selection Process for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV as shown below in the table:

Tier

Type of Exam

Mode of Exam

Tier – I

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer-Based (Online)

Tier – II

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer Based (Online)

Tier – III

Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi

Pen and Paper mode (Offline)

Tier – IV

Skill Test: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)

Wherever Applicable (Not necessary for all the post)

Document Verification

Applicable for all

8. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam?

Answer: SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Note: The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

9. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam?

Answer: SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Paper

Subject

No of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

I

Quantitative Abilities

100

200

2 Hours

II

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

III

Statistics

100

200

2 Hours

IV

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

100

200

2 Hours

Points to remember:

- Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.

- Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

- Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

- Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.

- The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

10. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam?

Answer: SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of Examination

Subject

Maximum Marks

Time

Pen and Paper Mode

Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi

(Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.)

100

60 Minutes

11. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-4 Exam?

Answer: The SSC CGL Tier - IV Exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure:

  1. DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax).
  2. CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines.
  3. Document Verification: The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification.

12. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Tier-1: There is a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier 1 Exam of 0.5 marks. There will be a Negative Marking of One mark for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Tier-2: There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

13. In which medium of language SSC CGL 2021 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English languages except the English Language and Comprehension section.

14. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

15. Where will the SSC CGL 2021 Application Status & Admit Cards be released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards will get released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission listed below in the table.

16. Where are SSC CGL 2021 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Examination Centres and Centre Code

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Agra (3001), Allahabad (3003), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010) Meerut(3011), Varanasi (3013), Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206)

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

Gangtok (4001), Ranchi (4205), Barasat (4402), Berhampore (WB) (4403), Chinsurah (4405), Jalpaiguri (4408), Kolkata (4410), Malda (4412), Midnapur (4413), Siliguri (4415), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Keonjhargarh (4606), Sambalpur (4609), Port Blair (4802)

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep,

Karnataka and Kerala

Bangalore (9001), Dharwar (9004), Gulbarga (9005), Mangalore (9008), Mysore (9009), Kochi (9204), Kozhikode(Calicut) (9206), Thiruvananthapuram (9211), Thrissur (9212)

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202), Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205)

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh,

Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Kohima (5302), Shillong (5401), Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Agartala (5601), Aizwal (5701)

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409)

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

Anantnag (1001), Baramula (1002), Jammu (1004), Leh (1005), Rajouri (1006), Srinagar(J&K) (1007), Kargil (1008), Dodda (1009), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Bhathinda (1401), Jalandhar (1402), Patiala (1403), Amritsar ( 1404), Chandigarh (1601)

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Guntur (8001), Kurnool (8003), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Vijaywada (8008), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Puducherry (8401), Hyderabad (8601), Nizamabad (8602), Warangal (8603)

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801)

17. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure for SSC CGL Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for SSC CGL Posts under different Government Department/Ministries:

Name of post

Department / Ministries

Classification

Grade pay

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “B”

4600

Auditor

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Officer Under CGDA

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Other Ministries/Department

Group “C”

2800

Accountant

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Accountant / Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/ Department

Group “C”

2800

Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks

Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Group “C”

2400

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “C”

2400

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)
Only For Male Candidates

Group “C”

2400

Inspector Posts

Department of Post.

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Tax Assistant

CBEC

Group “C”

2400

Assistant Section officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of Railway

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of External Affairs

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

AFHQ

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Central Excise)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other ministries / Departments / Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector (Preventive officer)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Examiner)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Accounts Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Section Officer

Intelligence Bureau

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Assistant / Superintendent

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

4600

Divisional Accountant

Officer under CAG

Group “B”

4200

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

4200

Junior Statistical Officer

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”

4200

18. How to Prepare for SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Candidates can prepare for SSC CGL 2021 Exam by creating a study plan that must involve practicing the previous year's question papers and mock tests. Get the exam tips and study material from the links given below:

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Preparation Study Material

Get SSC CGL 2021 Study Material for Free

Practice SC CGL Mock Tests for free

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Check SSC CGL 2021 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2020 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2021 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2021 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

Check 5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

19. When will the SSC CGL 2021 Answer Key gets released?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

20. When will the SSC CGL 2021 Results be announced?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in four stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced.

