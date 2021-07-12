SSC CGL 2021 Exam from 13th to 24th Aug: Check Faqs-Tier-1 Pattern, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Centre, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Recruitment Process

SSC CGL 2021 Exam from 13 th to 24 th Aug-Check FAQs: Check answers of Frequently Asked Questions for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam like Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Salary, Exam Centre, Application Status, Admit Card, Recruitment & Selection Process, etc.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam from 13th to 24th Aug-Check FAQs: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2020 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations from 13th to 14th August 2021. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for SSC CGL Recruitment Exam and Selection Process.

Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2021 Exam

So, let’s look at those SSC CGL Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment NOTIFICATION Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment was released on 29th December 2020. Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result.

Download SSC CGL 2020-21 Official Notification

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet notified the number of vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Drive. Previously, SSC announced 9488 Vacancies for 2019 Recruitment under various ministries.

Check 9488 Vacancies for SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below are the important dates for SSC CGL 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC CGL 2021 Exam Issue of Notification 29th Dec 2020 Online Application Opening & Closing Date 29th Dec 2020 to 31st Jan 2021 SSC CGL 2021 Admit Card Release 15 Days before the exam SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam 13th to 24th August 2021

Check SSC CGL 2021 Eligibility Criteria

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: Let’s take a look at the age limit for different posts under different Government Department/Ministries:

Age group Name of post Department / Ministries Classification Grade pay 18-27 years Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “B” 4600 Auditor Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Auditor Officer Under CGDA Group “C” 2800 Auditor Other Ministries/Department Group “C” 2800 Accountant Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Accountant / Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Department Group “C” 2800 Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres Group “C” 2400 Tax Assistant CBDT Group “C” 2400 Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “C” 2400 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)

Only For Male Candidates Group “C” 2400 18-30 years Inspector Posts Department of Post. Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 20-27 years Tax Assistant CBEC Group “C” 2400 20-30 years Assistant Section officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of Railway Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of External Affairs Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer AFHQ Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” 4600 Not Exceeding 30 years Inspector (Central Excise) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other ministries / Departments / Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector (Preventive officer) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Inspector (Examiner) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Assistant / Superintendent Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” 4600 Divisional Accountant Officer under CAG Group “B” 4200 Up to 30 years Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” 4200 Up to 32 years Junior Statistical Officer M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Group “B” 4200

5. What is the Upper Age Limit RELAXATION under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment Exam?

Answer: Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

6. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2020-21:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University Desirable Qualification: CA/ CS/ MBA/ Cost & Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ Masters in Business Studies Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level. All Other Posts Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualifications.

7. What is the Selection Process for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV as shown below in the table:

Tier Type of Exam Mode of Exam Tier – I Objective Multiple Choice Computer-Based (Online) Tier – II Objective Multiple Choice Computer Based (Online) Tier – III Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi Pen and Paper mode (Offline) Tier – IV Skill Test: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Wherever Applicable (Not necessary for all the post) Document Verification Applicable for all

Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2021: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

8. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam?

Answer: SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 60 minutes (Total) English Language and Comprehension 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Note: The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

9. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam?

Answer: SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Paper Subject No of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours III Statistics 100 200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) 100 200 2 Hours

Points to remember:

- Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.

- Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

- Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

- Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.

- The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

10. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam?

Answer: SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of Examination Subject Maximum Marks Time Pen and Paper Mode Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi (Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.) 100 60 Minutes

11. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-4 Exam?

Answer: The SSC CGL Tier - IV Exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure:

DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax). CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines. Document Verification: The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification.

12. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Tier-1: There is a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier 1 Exam of 0.5 marks. There will be a Negative Marking of One mark for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Tier-2: There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

13. In which medium of language SSC CGL 2021 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English languages except the English Language and Comprehension section.

14. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

15. Where will the SSC CGL 2021 Application Status & Admit Cards be released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards will get released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission listed below in the table.

16. Where are SSC CGL 2021 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

17. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure for SSC CGL Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for SSC CGL Posts under different Government Department/Ministries:

Name of post Department / Ministries Classification Grade pay Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “B” 4600 Auditor Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Auditor Officer Under CGDA Group “C” 2800 Auditor Other Ministries/Department Group “C” 2800 Accountant Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Accountant / Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Department Group “C” 2800 Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres Group “C” 2400 Tax Assistant CBDT Group “C” 2400 Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “C” 2400 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)

Only For Male Candidates Group “C” 2400 Inspector Posts Department of Post. Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Tax Assistant CBEC Group “C” 2400 Assistant Section officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of Railway Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of External Affairs Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer AFHQ Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” 4600 Inspector (Central Excise) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other ministries / Departments / Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector (Preventive officer) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Inspector (Examiner) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Assistant / Superintendent Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” 4600 Divisional Accountant Officer under CAG Group “B” 4200 Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” 4200 Junior Statistical Officer M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Group “B” 4200

18. How to Prepare for SSC CGL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Candidates can prepare for SSC CGL 2021 Exam by creating a study plan that must involve practicing the previous year's question papers and mock tests. Get the exam tips and study material from the links given below:

19. When will the SSC CGL 2021 Answer Key gets released?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

20. When will the SSC CGL 2021 Results be announced?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in four stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced.

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021