SSC CGL 2019-20 General Intelligence & Reasoning Topic-wise Preparation Strategy

SSC will conduct the Tier - 1 CGL Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-2 CGL Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. To clear the exam you need to identify those sections where you can attempt the maximum number of accurate questions and score the highest marks. General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

So, we have compiled detailed syllabus and analysed it chapter-wise, so that you can score high in this section. But before analysis, let’s go through the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Pattern for General Intelligence and Reasoning Section.

Exam Pattern of General Intelligence and Reasoning Section

Before starting the preparation, it is imperative to study the exam pattern first. The section constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Examination. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of General Intelligence and Reasoning Section in SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I Exam:

In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, General Intelligence and Reasoning section consist of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Chapter-wise Syllabus of General Intelligence and Reasoning Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Number of Questions asked Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) 3-4 Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) 3-4 Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock 0-1 Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) 7-8 Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. Total 25

Let’s analyse in detail the Logical Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code. Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in the Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question, some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles and Direction Sense. Logic-based: Questions based on logic requires critical thinking and need a lot of time to solve. In the case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion. Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in the Tier-I exam. Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image, and space image are examples of questions.

SSC Tier-I Topic-wise Analysis of General Intelligence and Reasoning Section

The Verbal Reasoning section covers 66% of the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section and questions are asked from topics like Series, Ranks, Direction, Arrangement, Coding, Decoding, Analogy and Classification/Odd Pair, Syllogism and Statement Conclusion.

The Non-Verbal Reasoning section covers the 34% of the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section and questions are asked from topics like Figure Formation, Dice, Triangle, Rule Detection, Images, Completion of Pattern, Mirror Images, Figure Matrix, and Paper Folding, etc.

Know the preparation tips and strategy for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

How to prepare and score high in General Intelligence and Reasoning Section - SSC CGL Exam 2019-20?

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam.

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East, and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Build a Proper Study Plan : Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper.

Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always Remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.

Get the Online Mock Test of SSC CGL Exam for free here



Things to keep in mind while preparing for General Intelligence and Reasoning Section - SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Let’s now look at the ways to ace and score high in all the four sections of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam: