SSC CGL Mock Tests 2019-2020: Practice SSC CGL Tier-1 Mock Tests with Answers for free

For cracking the SSC CGL 2019-20 exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam we have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt all the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given at the end of every Mock Test.

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming SSC CGL Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year questions papers. So, increase your chances of qualifying in the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

Get all the updates for SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests with Answers and Solutions

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score in the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

5 Daily Routine Practices to crack SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam in First Attempt

SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Mock Tests

This Section will test your mathematical skills. Therefore, if you are clear about the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your area of strength in the exam. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

As we can see in this pie-chart:

Topics from Arithmetic cover the maximum portion of the Quant Section, i.e., 48% .

Data Interpretation is the next scoring category of this section covering 20% portion of this section.

Geometry & Mensuration cover 16% of this section.

Algebra and Trigonometry covers 8% each of this section.

So, start attempting the Quantitative Aptitude Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 25 minutes time duration:

SSC CGL Tier-I Section Mock Tests Mock tests with Answers Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this question are mainly brain teasers and can sometimes be quite tricky to answer. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

As we can see in this pie-chart:

Verbal Reasoning covers 66% portion of the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section

Non-Verbal Reasoning covers the remaining 34% portion of this section.

So, start attempting the General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 20 minutes time duration:

SSC CGL Tier-I Section Mock Tests Mock tests with Answers General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

SSC CGL English Language & Comprehension Mock Tests

Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of English Language. So, if you have good command over English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage alongwith good Comprehension Skills then this section can become your area of strength in the SSC CGL Exam. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

As we can see in this pie-chart:

Topics from Vocabulary Usage cover the maximum portion of the English Language Section, i.e., 48% .

Grammar Usage is the next scoring category of this section covering 32% portion of this section.

The rest 20% of this section is covered by Reading Comprehension.

So, start attempting the English Language & Comprehension Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 minutes time duration:

SSC CGL Tier-I Sections Mock Tests Mock tests with Answers and Solutions English Language & Comprehension Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

SSC CGL General Awareness & General Knowledge Mock Tests

This section is one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

As we can see in this pie-chart:

Topics from General Science cover the maximum portion of the General Awareness and GK Section, i.e., 40% .

The other major category in this section is Static GK which also covers 40% portion of this section.

Current Affairs and other miscellaneous topics cover the remaining 20% portion of this section.

So, start attempting the General Awareness & General Knowledge Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 minutes time duration:

SSC CGL Tier-I Sections Mock Tests Mock tests with Answers General Awareness & General Knowledge Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

Practicing Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.