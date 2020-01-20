SSC CGL 2019-20 General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK): Detailed Topicwise Syllabus

As per the latest notification, SSC will conduct Tier - I CGL Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-II CGL Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. To clear the exam you need to identify those sections where you can attempt the maximum number of accurate questions and score the highest marks.

General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meager in this section.

Let’s look at the exam pattern of SSC CGL Tier-I for General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Section in detail.

Exam Pattern of General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Section

Before starting the preparation, it is imperative to study the exam pattern first. The section constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Examination. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Section in SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I Exam:

In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, GA and GK section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Topic-wise Syllabus of GA and GK Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of GA and GK Section. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics No. Of Questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor S.I. units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports 3-5 Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census 3-5 Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total 25

Let’s analyse the Topic-wise Weightage of the questions from different categories of GA and GK Section:

From the above pie-chart, it can be analysed that General Science and Static Gk covers the major portion of the GA section SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Let’s look in detail the topics covered under different heads of GA and GK Section.

General Science: This section covers around 40% of the GA Section and questions are asked mainly from Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Daily Science, etc.

Static GK: This section covers around 40% of the GA Section and questions are asked from static topics like Indian Politics, History and Culture, Economy, Geography, etc .

Current Affairs: This section covers around 10% of the GA Section and questions are asked from topics like recent development in Sports, Awards, Politics, Finance and Banking sector, International happening, etc .

Miscellaneous: This section covers around 10% of the GA Section and questions are asked from topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

How to prepare and score high in GA and GK - SSC CGL Exam 2019-20?

So, let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the GA and GK Section of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK blogs online and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.

Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science ⇒ Polity ⇒ History ⇒ Geography ⇒ Economy ⇒ Miscellaneous

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

Things to keep in mind while preparing for General Awareness and General Knowledge - SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Let’s now look at the ways to ace and score high in all the four sections of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:

Regular Practice : Make a habit of practicing previous year paper and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated.

Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first.

Focus on your weak areas: First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

Rule of Elimination: Use the method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it.

Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Also, don’t waste much time on one question and move onto the next if you are not sure about the correct answer.

The plus point of the General Awareness section is that you don’t have to indulge in any calculation work. All you have to do is make yourself acquainted with Static GK and update your current affairs knowledge on a regular basis. Another plus point is that it is the least time-consuming section. You can attempt questions from this section quickly & accurately with the help of proper strategy and systematic preparation plan.