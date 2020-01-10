Download SSC CGL Previous Year Papers with Answers: Practice Solved Papers to score high marks in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

A good study plan for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam must include the daily task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers. So, in this article, we are going to share section-wise and date-wise Previous Year Papers of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam held in 2016 and 2015 alongwith solutions. Students can attempt all the four sections (General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness & GK, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language & Comprehension) here and can build a smart preparation strategy to clear this exam with a high score.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Previous Year Papers (2016) with Answers and Solutions

Given below are the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Previous Papers held in 2016 along with solutions:

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Held On (Date) Section-wise 2016 Previous Year Papers Download Previous Year Papers with Answers and Solutions September 09, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 07, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 04, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 03, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 02, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD September 01, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 31, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 29, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 28, 2016 Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Previous Year Papers (2015) with Answers and Solutions

Given below are the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Previous Papers held in 2015 along with solutions:

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Held On (Date) Section-wise 2015 Previous Year Papers Download Previous Year Papers with Answers and Solutions August 16, 2015 (Shift-I) Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD August 16, 2015 (Shift-II) Quantitative Aptitude DOWNLOAD General Intelligence and Reasoning DOWNLOAD General Awareness and General knowledge DOWNLOAD English Language and Comprehension DOWNLOAD

SSC CGL Aspirants can start practicing previous year question papers by clicking on the DOWNLOAD links given above in the table.

Benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of SSC CGL Exam:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of practicing previous year papers of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the SSC. Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam:

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 60 minutes (Total) English Language and Comprehension 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer. The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the SSC. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first. Let’s look in brief the syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam:

General Intelligence and Reasoning General Awareness and General knowledge Quantitative Aptitude English Language & Comprehension Classification Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.) Simplification Reading Comprehension Analogy Science Interest Fill in the Blanks Coding-Decoding Current Affairs Averages Spellings Puzzle Sports Percentage Phrases and Idioms Matrix Books and Authors Ratio and Proportion One word Substitution Word Formation Important Schemes Problem on Ages Sentence Correction Venn Diagram Portfolios Speed, Distance and Time Error Spotting Direction and Distance People in News Number System Synonyms Blood Relations Computers Mensuration Antonyms Series Awards and their importance Data Interpretation Idioms & Phrases Verbal reasoning Geography Time and Work Non-Verbal Reasoning Economy Algebra Critical Thinking Polity Trigonometry Emotional & Social Intelligence Population Census Geometry

3. Helps in analysing the Difficulty Level of the Questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics all the four sections, i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness & GK, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language & Comprehension. For the ease of the students we have constructed the preparation strategy of all the four sections in detail shared in the links given below:

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths and areas of improvement and accordingly need to customize the preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Start with English Comprehension or Quantitative Aptitude and choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes while attempting Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Sections. It will also help you in avoiding guess works while attempting General Awareness and English language & Comprehension Sections. Silly mistakes and guess works will lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in SSC CGL Exam.