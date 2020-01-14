SSC CGL 2019-20 Quantitative Aptitude Chapterwise Preparation Strategy

Quantitative Aptitude Section is considered to be one of the most important and high scoring section of both Tier-I and Tier-II level of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. As per the latest notification, SSC will conduct Tier - I CGL Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-II CGL Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode.

Quantitative Aptitude Section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good is he/she with numbers. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Getting a good score in this section demands in-depth knowledge of all the formulas and the pattern of the question asked. Therefore, rigorous practice is required for acing this section. Let’s look at the exam pattern of the SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exam for the Quantitative Aptitude Section in detail.

Exam Pattern of Quantitative Aptitude Section for SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Before starting the preparation, it is imperative to study the exam pattern first. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of Quantitative Aptitude Section in both Tier-I and Tier-II Phase of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam:

In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, the Quantitative Aptitude section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

In SSC CGL Tier-II Exam, Paper I - Quantitative Aptitude consists of 100 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. The duration of this exam is 2 hours. In this exam also, 0.50 marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-II Exam (Objective) No of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration Paper – I: Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Detailed Chapter-wise Syllabus of Quantitative Aptitude Section for SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the Quantitative Aptitude Section. The syllabus for this section is the same in both Tier-I and Tier-II Phase of the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. Below are the major categories covered in SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exams under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

Category Chapters ARITHMETIC Number System Fractions and Decimals Square roots Percentage Profit, Loss and Discount Ratio & Proportion Average Partnership Business Time and Distance Time and Work Pipes and Cisterns Mixture and Alligation Simple Interest & Compound Interest Probability Permutation and Combination ALGEBRA Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds Graphs of Linear Equations GEOMETRY Quadrilaterals Triangle and its various kinds of centers Congruence and similarity of triangles Regular Polygon Right Prism & Hemispheres Circle and its chords, tangents Angles subtended by chords of a circle Common tangents to two or more circles Right Circular Cone Sphere Cylinder Right Circular Cylinder Regular Right Pyramid with Triangular base or Square base Rectangular Parallelepiped MENSURATION Two-dimensional (2D) and Three-dimensional (3D) Mensuration TRIGONOMETRY Degree and Radian Measures Trigonometric Ratios Complementary Angles Standard Identities Height and Distance DATA INTERPRETATION Frequency Polygon Histogram Pie-Chart Bar Diagram

The above table is just a brief of Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exams. Students must go through the detailed analysis of this section to build a proper strategy for scoring high in this section.

Get the Previous Year SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Papers with solutions for free here

SSC Tier-I Year-wise (2016-17) and Chapter-wise Quantitative Aptitude Section Comparative Analysis

Before starting exam preparation, candidates must make a list of important topics from which questions have been asked frequently in the Quantitative Aptitude Section of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Also, with an increasing number of students every year, there is a cut-throat competition. Therefore, it is required to analyze previous year papers and compare the break-up of questions to identify the high scoring areas in this section.

Let’s take a look at the comparative analysis of SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Topics for the year 2016 and 2017:

The above graph clearly shows that questions asked from the category ‘Arithmetic’ have increased from the previous year. There is a drop in the questions asked from the category ‘Algebra’. The questions asked from the remaining categories - Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry and Data Interpretation, have not shown any significant change from the previous year.

The above pie-chart clearly shows that the topic from the Arithmetic category covers the maximum portion of the exam, i.e., 48%. Generally, the concept of Ratios and Percentages is used in most of the chapters. Therefore, for scoring good marks in this category, candidates must work on the basic concepts of mathematics first.

Data Interpretation is the next scoring category of this section covering 20% portion of the exam. In this category also, the concept of Ratios and Percentages are used. So candidates must prepare these chapters thoroughly and increase their calculation speed to achieve accuracy and good marks in this category.

Geometry, Mensuration (8%) and Trigonometry (16%) demand in-depth knowledge of all the relevant formulas and methods. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over these topics’ basic concepts, methods, and their applicability.

Algebra includes topics like Graphs of Linear Equations and Elementary Surds and covers only 8% portion of the exam.

The above analysis will help you in finding out which area needs more practice and time so that you can plan out your study schedule.

Get the FREE ONLINE MOCK TESTS of SSC CGL Exam with answers here

SSC Tier-I Quantitative Aptitude Section Comparative Analysis on the basis of Difficulty Level of the Chapters

After going through the chapter-wise analysis, students prepare a strategy based on the difficulty level of the topics. Strategically, you must start practice with the easy chapters for building confidence and scoring well in this section. As you move on with your practice, start working on the difficult chapters as well.

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Chapters into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy No. of Questions Asked Moderate No. of Questions Asked Difficult No. of Questions Asked Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) 1-2 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) 1-2 Algebra 2-3 Percentage 1 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) 1-2 Geometry 3-4 Average 1 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) 1-2 Trigonometry 2-3 Problems on Ages 1 Mixture and Alligation 1 Number System 1 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 4-5 Number Series 1

Easy Level Topics - If you are beginning your preparation for this section, it would be advisable to start with easy topics. In the below topics you are mainly required to increase your calculation speed. Getting proficiency in these topics will help you achieve a high score in this section as you will be able to easily and quickly solve questions in the exam.

Let’s look at each topic one-by-one:

Simplification – One or two questions come from this topic every year based on Simplification Techniques like BODMAS Rule, Fractions, Surds and Indices, Square roots, etc. Percentage – A question from this topic comes every year. Also, you must work on this chapter thoroughly so that you’ll be able to calculate the percentage of a given number mentally without using pen & paper. Average – A question from this topic comes every year. This chapter only requires knowledge of basics and fast calculation. Ratio and Proportion – One or two questions come from this topic every year consisting of both basic and advanced levels. Problems on Ages – A question from this topic comes every year. Try to solve the basic problems first and then move on to the complex problems. Number Series – A question from this topic comes every year. In this category, try to understand the pattern of number series which can be of any form like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square, etc. Number System – A question from this topic comes every year based on the concepts like LCM & HCF, Irrational or Rational Numbers, etc.

Moderate Level Topics – These topics are also quite scoring topics of the Quantitative Aptitude Section. However, these topics require little more effort than the easy topics.

Let’s look at each topic one-by-one:

Time, Speed and Distance – Questions based on this topic comes in the form of complex situations that can be only solved by applying the formulas. Problems on Boats & Streams and Trains are an integral part of this chapter. Profit and Loss – A couple of questions come from this topic every year. Basic formulas and concepts of Discount and Partnership form the outline of this chapter. Simple Interest and Compound Interest – One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the theory of interest. Learn the formulae of both Simple Interest and Compound Interest. Time and Work – One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the basic concepts of Time & Work, Pipes & Cistern and Work & Efficiency. Mixture & Alligation – Questions from this topic are mostly asked in conjunction with basic concepts of Ratio and Proportion. Data Interpretation – The concept of Ratio & Proportion and Percentages are used in the Data Interpretation questions which come in the form of Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc.

Difficult Level Topics – This section require a lot of effort by the students and rigorous practice. Since these topics will be difficult for everyone, therefore, achieving expertise in these topics will make you stand ahead in the competition.

Let’s look at each topic one-by-one:

Algebra – More than a couple of questions are asked from this topic based on the concepts of Linear Equations in one or two variables. Geometry – Geometry is one of the most important chapters as it covers a major portion of the Quantitative Aptitude section in SSC Exams. Try to remember all the theorems and solve problems related to triangle congruency, circle, chords & tangent, etc. Mensuration – Half the battle is won if the students understood the shapes and its formulas while preparing the Mensuration Chapter. Try to remember formulae of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Cone, Cylinder, etc. Trigonometry – The best way to learn this topic is by mugging up all the Trigonometric Identities and formulas to solve the questions.

The above analysis will help you in segregating easy and difficult topics which will further help in building a good study plan.

Know the Preparation Tips and Strategy to clear SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

How to prepare and score high in Quantitative Aptitude Section - SSC CGL Exam 2019-20?

Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of SSC CGL Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam.

So, let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam:

Work on your Basics : When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

Time Management : You are required to allot proper time to important topics covered in the exam. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time solving them. Do practice those topics which are your strength areas but allocate little less time for that. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Learn Short-cut Methods : For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the Quantitative Aptitude section, try to invest at least 2-3 hours every day for better output.

Things to keep in mind while preparing for Quantitative Aptitude Section - SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Candidates must keep in mind the below pointers while preparing for or attempting questions from Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CGL Exam:

Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually.

Don’t use risky shortcuts: If you are not well-versed with any shortcut or trick, then avoiding using them as it may lead to confusion and wrong answer.

Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking.

Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the year-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first.

Focus on your weak areas: First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Regular Practice: Make a habit of practicing previous year paper and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy.

So the time has come to start your preparation in a systematic manner as the SSC CGL Tier –I Exam is approaching very soon. Focus on the Year-wise (2016-17) & Chapter-wise Analysis mentioned above and build a study plan keeping in mind the structure of the Quantitative Aptitude Section.